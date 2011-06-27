  1. Home
Used 2015 Cadillac CTS Standard Features & Specs

More about the 2015 CTS
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/570.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower272 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Summer/Winter Mat Packageyes
Leather Seating Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Natural Sapele Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatsyes
Sapele High-Gloss Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Natural Elm Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Cabin Filteryes
Black Olive Ash Burl Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Black Suede Steering Wheelyes
Navigation w/Bose Surround Soundyes
Aluminum Interior Trim Kityes
Morello Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Kityes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Highway Safety Kityes
Black Suede Shift Knobyes
Serval Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Kityes
Glove Box Mounted CD Optical Driveyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room45.7 in.
Front head room40.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
19" Manoogian Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
19" Gloss Black Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Vehicle Coveryes
UltraView Sunroofyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity13.7 cu.ft.
Length195.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3620 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume110.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Opulent Blue Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Majestic Plum Metallic
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, leatherette
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
P245/45R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
