Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Consumer Reviews
Best car on the planet, IMO
When I was 10, my dad bought a used 73' black Deville. We were poor and had no business having a yacht like this but it was my dad's dream and what a car. Like father, like son; in 2009, I bought my first cadillac...a 2006 DTS and loved it every day until 2 weeks ago when I traded it in for a used 2011 CTS Premium, black raven with 26k miles, a real cream puff (I never buy new). It was way above my expectations and I fell in love all over again. This machine seriously performs and while it's much tighter than the DTS, it still feels and drives like a Cadillac, only better! I'm so impressed every time I get in and out of it. Couldn't be happier!
BMW to Cadillac
I'm a fairly young car enthusiast! In my past I have owned many Luxury vehicles, such as Saab, Lincoln, BMW, and other Cadillacs. This CTS is one of my favorite cars. I had a 3 series BMW AWD and loved the car, but after the warranty expired, it was time for it to go! So I bought the CTS preowned with 20,000 miles and the only complaint is the 3.0 engine. Its a great engine, but it lacks torque for those red light accelerations. Interior is superb, exterior is beautiful! If I was to buy this car over, I would look for the same car with the 3.6! But other than that I love my Cadillac!
REAL success
Our Cadillac CTS recently withstood a big buck collision. Airbags deployed, OnStar called my wife (who was alone at the time) to check her status. Within minutes, police, ambulance, animal control, and a tow truck was there. She was 100% FINE...thank goodness. The CTS w/ all-wheel drive is SAFE, handles great in all four seasons, handles well, and (frankly) is a conversation piece among friends. Love it.
Luxury and Class
Fun to drive ! Got black ice, shines like a diamond , turns lots of heads ! Drives like a dream ! So much more luxury than BMW!
World class
Better than most Japanese and German sedans in its class in terms of design, features and value. many useful and well thought functions. beautiful inside and out. paid $3500 less than window sticker plus top trade in price. got a lot compliment for the pearl white paint
