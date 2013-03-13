Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium

    43,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,991

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium

    117,555 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,213

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury

    45,540 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance

    82,279 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,991

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon in Silver
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon

    93,835 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury

    103,354 miles

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium

    124,290 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium

    53,325 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury

    83,031 miles

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury

    124,381 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,950

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon

    69,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury in Silver
    used

    2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury

    87,691 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium

    158,313 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $9,994

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury in Silver
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury

    119,475 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,329

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium

    81,175 miles

    $14,790

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Sport in White
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Sport

    72,705 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,170

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury

    87,821 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details

Showing 1 - 17 out of 17 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS Wagon

Write a review
Fun to drive luxury wagon
a2dan,03/13/2013
This car ended up being my choice over BMW and Audi wagons. The styling is more distinctive, both exterior and interior. I have the 3.6L engine, and the 318 hp pulls this car with plenty of power. This car ended up costing me less than a 3 Series or A4 wagon, and I got more features and space without sacrificing being fun to drive. Very satisfied with this car.
