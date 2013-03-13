Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon for Sale Near Me

Cadillac of Arlington - Arlington / Texas

***IF YOU ARE READY TO PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE CONTACT OUR SALES DIRECTOR JIMMY PATEL AT 817-436-5853 OR JPATEL@CADILLACOFARLINGTON.COM. WE APPRECIATE THE OPPORTUNITY TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS**** CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium that you won't find in your average vehicle. The look is unmistakably Cadillac, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon: With its edgy styling, sport-tuned chassis, and luxurious interior appointments, the Cadillac CTS is well-placed to take on mid-size sport sedans from Japan and Europe. The CTS now comes in coupe, sedan and wagon forms as well as a couple of super-high performance CTS-V models that perform as well as anything in the world. The CTS has got something for every price point. Strengths of this model include top-level luxury, Striking design in coupe, sedan, and wagon versions, and extra-ordinary performance from CTS-V At Cadillac of Arlington in Arlington, Texas we would love the opportunity to earn your business. We serve many of the surrounding communities including everything from Fort Worth and Waxahachie, to Dallas. And from Grapevine, Garland, and Plano / Richardson. Come and see what sets us apart from the rest.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DP8E35C0118020

Stock: C0118020

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020