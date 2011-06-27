  1. Home
2011 Cadillac CTS Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,033$9,137$10,663
Clean$6,534$8,475$9,867
Average$5,536$7,152$8,275
Rough$4,538$5,828$6,683
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,098$9,278$10,857
Clean$6,595$8,606$10,047
Average$5,588$7,262$8,426
Rough$4,581$5,918$6,805
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,101$9,222$10,759
Clean$6,597$8,554$9,956
Average$5,589$7,218$8,350
Rough$4,582$5,882$6,743
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,541$10,899$12,610
Clean$7,935$10,109$11,669
Average$6,723$8,530$9,787
Rough$5,512$6,952$7,904
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,232$8,225$9,669
Clean$5,790$7,630$8,947
Average$4,906$6,438$7,504
Rough$4,022$5,246$6,060
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,269$10,571$12,244
Clean$7,682$9,805$11,330
Average$6,509$8,274$9,502
Rough$5,336$6,743$7,674
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,082$9,246$10,814
Clean$6,580$8,576$10,007
Average$5,575$7,236$8,392
Rough$4,570$5,897$6,778
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,913$9,322$11,062
Clean$6,422$8,647$10,237
Average$5,441$7,296$8,585
Rough$4,461$5,946$6,934
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,268$9,418$10,977
Clean$6,752$8,736$10,158
Average$5,721$7,372$8,519
Rough$4,690$6,007$6,880
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,827$8,891$10,388
Clean$6,343$8,247$9,612
Average$5,374$6,959$8,061
Rough$4,406$5,671$6,511
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Cadillac CTS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Cadillac CTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,790 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,630 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Cadillac CTS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Cadillac CTS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Cadillac CTS ranges from $4,022 to $9,669, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Cadillac CTS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.