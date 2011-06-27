Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,033
|$9,137
|$10,663
|Clean
|$6,534
|$8,475
|$9,867
|Average
|$5,536
|$7,152
|$8,275
|Rough
|$4,538
|$5,828
|$6,683
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,098
|$9,278
|$10,857
|Clean
|$6,595
|$8,606
|$10,047
|Average
|$5,588
|$7,262
|$8,426
|Rough
|$4,581
|$5,918
|$6,805
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,101
|$9,222
|$10,759
|Clean
|$6,597
|$8,554
|$9,956
|Average
|$5,589
|$7,218
|$8,350
|Rough
|$4,582
|$5,882
|$6,743
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,541
|$10,899
|$12,610
|Clean
|$7,935
|$10,109
|$11,669
|Average
|$6,723
|$8,530
|$9,787
|Rough
|$5,512
|$6,952
|$7,904
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,232
|$8,225
|$9,669
|Clean
|$5,790
|$7,630
|$8,947
|Average
|$4,906
|$6,438
|$7,504
|Rough
|$4,022
|$5,246
|$6,060
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,269
|$10,571
|$12,244
|Clean
|$7,682
|$9,805
|$11,330
|Average
|$6,509
|$8,274
|$9,502
|Rough
|$5,336
|$6,743
|$7,674
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,082
|$9,246
|$10,814
|Clean
|$6,580
|$8,576
|$10,007
|Average
|$5,575
|$7,236
|$8,392
|Rough
|$4,570
|$5,897
|$6,778
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,913
|$9,322
|$11,062
|Clean
|$6,422
|$8,647
|$10,237
|Average
|$5,441
|$7,296
|$8,585
|Rough
|$4,461
|$5,946
|$6,934
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,268
|$9,418
|$10,977
|Clean
|$6,752
|$8,736
|$10,158
|Average
|$5,721
|$7,372
|$8,519
|Rough
|$4,690
|$6,007
|$6,880
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,827
|$8,891
|$10,388
|Clean
|$6,343
|$8,247
|$9,612
|Average
|$5,374
|$6,959
|$8,061
|Rough
|$4,406
|$5,671
|$6,511