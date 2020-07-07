Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 93,835 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
LV Cars East - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges. All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA8EY0B0147419
Stock: LVCE147419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,325 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,999
Cadillac of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
***IF YOU ARE READY TO PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE CONTACT OUR SALES DIRECTOR JIMMY PATEL AT 817-436-5853 OR JPATEL@CADILLACOFARLINGTON.COM. WE APPRECIATE THE OPPORTUNITY TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS**** Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Cadillac CTS Wagon. A rare find these days. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium is in a league of its own More information about the 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon: With its edgy styling, sport-tuned chassis, and luxurious interior appointments, the Cadillac CTS is well-placed to take on mid-size sport sedans from Japan and Europe. And with available all-wheel drive, several body and trim configurations, and its high-performance CTS-V option, it's a strong competitor at several price points. Interesting features of this model are Striking design in coupe, sedan, and wagon versions, top-level luxury, muscle car performance from available CTS-V. At Cadillac of Arlington in Arlington, Texas we would love the opportunity to earn your business. We serve many of the surrounding communities including everything from Fort Worth and Waxahachie, to Dallas. And from Grapevine, Garland, and Plano / Richardson. Come and see what sets us apart from the rest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP8ED7B0159630
Stock: B0159630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 83,031 miles
$12,995
Automotive Solutions - Louisville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DE8EY3B0111020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,381 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,950
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DG8EY2B0141409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,900
Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
talk
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA8EY0B0111200
Stock: 11200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,313 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$9,994
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, **NON SMOKER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**.2010 Cadillac CTS Premium Crystal Red Tintcoat AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 DI VVT18/26 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, 18" All-Season Tire Performance Package (Front Fog Lamps, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Limited-Slip Differential, Performance 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, and Sport Suspension), Luxury Level One Package (Heavy-Duty Pet Guard Cargo Net, LED Spotlight w/Lighting Pipes, Retractable Rear Cargo Shade, and Theft-Deterrent Alarm System), Luxury Level Two Package (Air Filtration System, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Keyless Access Keyless-Ignition, Keyless Access-Passive Entry, Keyless Access-Remote Start, Power Rake Wheel Steering Column, Split-Folding Rear Seat, and Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist), Memory Package, Seating Package (10-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, 2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, and Universal Home Remote), Wood Trim Package (Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim w/Wood Trim), 10 Speakers, 18" x 8" High-Polished Aluminum Finish Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD/Navigation, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and XM Satellite Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS8EV0A0117869
Stock: C002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 43,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,991
Dave Kirk Cadillac - Crossville / Tennessee
Check out this very clean and well taken care of 2012 Cadillac CTS with a 3.6L V6 and only 43K Miles! It sits high in SUV rankings thanks in part to its poised handling and powerful engine. It also has above-average predicted reliability and good crash test results. It is a one Owner that has been completely inspected by our GM Certified technicians and is ready for delivery. Call and reserve your VIP test drive today! We have dozens of lenders on hand for instant financing!!(931)-484-5151
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS8E33C0132481
Stock: 3981A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 117,555 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,213
Cadillac of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
***IF YOU ARE READY TO PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE CONTACT OUR SALES DIRECTOR JIMMY PATEL AT 817-436-5853 OR JPATEL@CADILLACOFARLINGTON.COM. WE APPRECIATE THE OPPORTUNITY TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS**** CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium that you won't find in your average vehicle. The look is unmistakably Cadillac, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon: With its edgy styling, sport-tuned chassis, and luxurious interior appointments, the Cadillac CTS is well-placed to take on mid-size sport sedans from Japan and Europe. The CTS now comes in coupe, sedan and wagon forms as well as a couple of super-high performance CTS-V models that perform as well as anything in the world. The CTS has got something for every price point. Strengths of this model include top-level luxury, Striking design in coupe, sedan, and wagon versions, and extra-ordinary performance from CTS-V At Cadillac of Arlington in Arlington, Texas we would love the opportunity to earn your business. We serve many of the surrounding communities including everything from Fort Worth and Waxahachie, to Dallas. And from Grapevine, Garland, and Plano / Richardson. Come and see what sets us apart from the rest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP8E35C0118020
Stock: C0118020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 119,475 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,329
Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha - Waukesha / Wisconsin
*New Arrival with AWD, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bose Premium Audio System, Bluetooth, and Much More!! Local Trade with a Clean CARFAX!! More photos and detailed description coming soon!! Please call or email our sales team for more photos or a personalized video!! 18/26 City/Highway MPG*This Radiant Silver 2010 Cadillac CTS Luxury will be fully inspected by our factory-certified technicians and comes with our Boucher-exclusive 1-year SmartCare maintenance package, which includes 3 complimentary oil changes and much more - a $1,000 value!!*Please contact our Boucher Hyundai sales team to verify availability. We can have your vehicle pulled up and ready for you in our exclusive 50-vehicle climate-controlled indoor showroom at 1537 E Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53186 (right next to the old Pick 'N Save building).*Price excludes tax, title, license, service fee, and dealer-installed options or accessories. Please contact dealer to verify all standard and optional equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DH8EG7A0147466
Stock: 20HN1167A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 81,175 miles
$14,790
Auto Express Way - Canton / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS8EV2A0145317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,170
LaFontaine Chevrolet - Dexter / Michigan
2010 Cadillac CTS White Diamond Tricoat AWD 4D Wagon, AWD. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC8EG9A0111132
Stock: 0C4213P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 45,540 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,995
Val Ward Cadillac - Fort Myers / Florida
2012 White Diamond Tricoat Cadillac CTS Luxury Wagon w/ only 45k miles! Purchase this RWD vehicle with confidence from our award-winning, family-owned Cadillac Dealer. FINANCING AVAILABLE! Our world class Finance Directors are standing by to help you find the lowest rate for your perfect vehicle. AWARD WINNING DEALER: Val Ward Cadillac is a third-generation, family-owned business. For the past 50 years Val Ward Cadillac has sought to exceed the expectations of its Southwest Florida clientele. We offer aggressive, no nonsense pricing and are always looking for top quality trade-ins. Val Ward has received Cadillac's prestigious 'Dealer of the Year' award 6 times and we are among Cadillac's top performing dealers for customer sales and service. *Vehicle options, trim, equipment, horsepower values, and other specifications based on factory information. 3rd Party websites may publish incorrect pricing and/or options. Please contact us to confirm accuracy prior to purchase. Call Jeff Miller, Internet Sales Manager, for more information at (877) 337-3165!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DE8E50C0111743
Stock: 20135B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 87,821 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999
North Texas Auto Sales - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DE8EG6A0123703
Stock: 123703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,279 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,991
Flagler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Palm Coast / Florida
GREAT LOOKING CTS WAGON! VERY CLEAN CAR, SPORTY, AND ALL WHEEL DRIVE!2012 Cadillac CTS Performance LEATHER, GREAT LOOKING WAGON, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 10 Speakers, 18" All-Season Tire Performance Package, 18" x 8.5" Aluminum Wheels, 2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth® For Phone, CD player, Compass, DVD-Audio, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lamps, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Limited-Slip Differential, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Performance 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-Slot CD/DVD Player, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Seating Package, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Sport Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Underhood Appearance Package, Universal Home Remote.Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPGFlagler Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Palm Coast, Where We Treat You Like Family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL8E36C0145464
Stock: 40346A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 103,354 miles
$13,995
Trent Cadillac - New Bern / North Carolina
Drivers wanted for this sexy and dynamic 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury. Take pleasure in the buttery smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this precision tuned Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine. Delivering an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle needs a serious driver! It has the following options: WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT, WHEELS, 17' X 8' (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD), WHEEL, COMPACT SPARE, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR RWD (STD), TIRES, P235/55R17 H-RATED ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), TIRE, COMPACT SPARE (Included and only available with (PYZ) compact spare wheel.), SUNROOF, POWER ULTRAVIEW DOUBLE-SIZED, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and power sunshade, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster and articulating head restraints (STD), LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, and LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT. Find excuses for road trips in this lively and playful Cadillac CTS Wagon. A short visit to Trent Cadillac Buick GMC located at 1707 Highway 70 East, New Bern, NC 28560 can get you a hassle free deal on this trustworthy Cadillac CTS Wagon today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DF8E50D0165896
Stock: P9770A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 124,290 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
Phoenix Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
With sharp styling and luxury leanings, the 2013 Cadillac CTS Sport Wagon represents an intriguing alternative to other wagons and compact crossovers. The 3.0 base comes standard with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, a power liftgate, heated mirrors, keyless entry, remote ignition, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar emergency communications and a seven-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The 3.0 Luxury adds additional acoustic insulation, heated eight-way power front seats (with adjustable lumbar), leather upholstery, driver memory functions, a wood-trimmed steering wheel, a six-CD changer and the Luxury Level One package, which includes a rearview camera, automatic wipers, a pet net, a cargo cover and interior accent lighting. The CTS Touring package includes a different grille, a leather/faux-suede steering wheel and shift knob, other special interior trim and a Performance package that includes 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, xenon headlights and foglights. The 3.6 Performance trim is essentially equipped like a 3.0 Luxury with the Performance package. It goes without the Luxury Level One items, but adds a more powerful engine and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with digital music storage and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Performance Luxury package includes the Luxury Level One items as well as rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, heated and ventilated front seats, a split-folding rear seat, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a cabin deodorizer. The 3.6 Premium includes all the above equipment, but adds a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel and a navigation system with a pop-up touchscreen interface, and real-time traffic and weather. The CTS's standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front active head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, stolen vehicle locator and active intervention, and remote door unlock.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP8E34D0101159
Stock: 2538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,691 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,900
Cole Valley Chevrolet - Newton Falls / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DG8E50D0167788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
