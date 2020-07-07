Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon for Sale Near Me

Cadillac of Arlington - Arlington / Texas

***IF YOU ARE READY TO PURCHASE THIS VEHICLE CONTACT OUR SALES DIRECTOR JIMMY PATEL AT 817-436-5853 OR JPATEL@CADILLACOFARLINGTON.COM. WE APPRECIATE THE OPPORTUNITY TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS**** Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Cadillac CTS Wagon. A rare find these days. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium is in a league of its own More information about the 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon: With its edgy styling, sport-tuned chassis, and luxurious interior appointments, the Cadillac CTS is well-placed to take on mid-size sport sedans from Japan and Europe. And with available all-wheel drive, several body and trim configurations, and its high-performance CTS-V option, it's a strong competitor at several price points. Interesting features of this model are Striking design in coupe, sedan, and wagon versions, top-level luxury, muscle car performance from available CTS-V. At Cadillac of Arlington in Arlington, Texas we would love the opportunity to earn your business. We serve many of the surrounding communities including everything from Fort Worth and Waxahachie, to Dallas. And from Grapevine, Garland, and Plano / Richardson. Come and see what sets us apart from the rest.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DP8ED7B0159630

Stock: B0159630

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020