Estimated values
1996 Buick Regal Gran Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,024
|$2,679
|$3,576
|Clean
|$900
|$2,362
|$3,153
|Average
|$654
|$1,729
|$2,308
|Rough
|$407
|$1,095
|$1,463
Estimated values
1996 Buick Regal Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$877
|$2,109
|$2,778
|Clean
|$771
|$1,859
|$2,450
|Average
|$560
|$1,361
|$1,793
|Rough
|$349
|$862
|$1,136
Estimated values
1996 Buick Regal Gran Sport 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$768
|$1,445
|$1,813
|Clean
|$676
|$1,274
|$1,599
|Average
|$491
|$932
|$1,170
|Rough
|$306
|$591
|$742
Estimated values
1996 Buick Regal Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$927
|$2,213
|$2,910
|Clean
|$816
|$1,951
|$2,566
|Average
|$592
|$1,428
|$1,878
|Rough
|$369
|$905
|$1,190
Estimated values
1996 Buick Regal Custom 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$857
|$2,050
|$2,697
|Clean
|$754
|$1,808
|$2,378
|Average
|$548
|$1,323
|$1,741
|Rough
|$341
|$838
|$1,103
Estimated values
1996 Buick Regal Olympic Gold 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$2,182
|$2,875
|Clean
|$797
|$1,924
|$2,535
|Average
|$579
|$1,408
|$1,856
|Rough
|$361
|$892
|$1,176