  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 1996 Buick Regal
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Buick Regal Gran Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Regal
Overview
See Regal Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/461.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3335 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • White
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Crystal
See Regal Inventory

Related Used 1996 Buick Regal Gran Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles