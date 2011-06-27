  1. Home
2002 Buick Park Avenue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big and comfy interior, strong V6 engine, attractive design, good value.
  • Sometimes flimsy assembly quality, floaty ride, dizzying array of gizmos.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

When shopping for an extra-large, luxury-laden sedan, it's hard to go wrong with the shapely Park Avenue. Overlook the cost-cutting inside, and you'll be quite pleased with your purchase, if a smooth-riding American land yacht is your sort of car. We'd definitely choose this over, say, a Lincoln Town Car.

Vehicle overview

While the coupe segment is seeing a rebirth of sorts, nobody can argue with the viability of a well-executed, fully equipped large sedan in today's market. When it comes to Buick's flagship Park Avenue, lean design is the first thing you notice. Classy and dignified, the sedan sports no tacky add-ons or exaggerated styling themes here. Sure, a coupe this big would look downright silly (did somebody say Riviera?), but a sedan body looks right at home on this massive platform.

Powertrains for 2002 remain unchanged, and that's not a bad thing. The 3.8-liter V6 offers both solid performance and great gas mileage, while the 240-horsepower supercharged version really gets things moving in a hurry. Luckily, this upgraded powerplant comes standard on the Ultra, which, when fully loaded, tips the scales at a hefty 2 tons.

There are two trim levels: the well-equipped base Park Avenue and the upscale Ultra model. A variety of goodies are standard or optional on either, such as rain-sensing wipers and a head-up display that projects speed, turn signals, high beams and warning lights onto the bottom of the windshield. There are also the Prestige and Convenience Plus option packages, as well as a Gran Touring package, which adds programmable-effort steering, a beefier suspension, larger brake rotors, 16-inch alloy wheels riding on 225/60R16 blackwall tires and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Last year, the Park Avenue introduced Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, an advanced vehicle parking distance system. The device helps the driver to judge the distance between the rear of the vehicle and objects behind the car. Safety is further enhanced with standard seat-mounted side airbags for the driver and right-front passenger, and rear child seat tether anchors. As on most premium GM models, the OnStar mobile communications system is standard on the Ultra and optional on the base model.

Don't fix it, if it ain't broke. Buick adhered to that wisdom again this year by making only minor modifications to the Park Avenue, a quiet, comfortable automobile with solid build quality. The Park Avenue is a good value, especially when compared to the sky-high price tags of some imported luxury sedans.

2002 Highlights

Buick's top-of-the-line luxury sedan remains virtually unchanged for 2002. Minor updates include wood grain trim on the doors and instrument panel and two new exterior colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Buick Park Avenue.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My best car
Ian_Baker,07/17/2009
Don't believe the review that says this drives like a BMW. It doesn't. I had a 1984 BMW M6. Fantastic, but totally impractical. I bought the Buick as my winter car with 95,000 miles on it when 3 years old - my 3rd Park Avenue. I still own the Park Av, but not the BMW. If you want a car to zip along an autobahn buy a BMW, if you want a car to drive on the typical lousy roads that you get in New England, buy the Buick. The one I bought had all the toys, rear parking, touring package, heads-up display. It's a really great car. Don't believe the mileage - I get 18 "city" and 27-30 mpg, depending on how hard I drive, on the interstate.
Best car out of 18 in 20 years ...
thin41,04/24/2009
The quality, smooth ride and handling, power of the Buick Park Avenue is outstanding and exceptional. I have owned a LeSabre and a Century, but this leather recliner on wheels out performs all cars I have had and is like a little piece of heaven :) Too bad Buick does not manufacture anymore :( 10 out of 10 in my book.
Well kept secret
EggSmasher,05/29/2002
The Park Avenue is a well-kept secret. It has all the amenities of any luxury car, is well-built and designed, and is reasonably priced.
Buick? Drive Park AV. you will love it !
New Buick Lover,02/17/2003
You will find V-8 power in a V-6 with outstanding fuel mi. 23 in town and 33 highway on 87 oct. My wife and I suffer from bad backs, well the Buick seats are wonderful even the back seat is so comfortable and easy to get in and out of, and the pull handles on 3 doors are a big help also. Quite wonderful smooth ride with great road handling. GM found a great way of making a front driver feel like a rear drive. My Dad who always drives a Town Car did not know he was driving a front driver.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2002 Buick Park Avenue Overview

The Used 2002 Buick Park Avenue is offered in the following submodels: Park Avenue Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Ultra 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).

