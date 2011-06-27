2002 Buick Park Avenue Review
Pros & Cons
- Big and comfy interior, strong V6 engine, attractive design, good value.
- Sometimes flimsy assembly quality, floaty ride, dizzying array of gizmos.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
When shopping for an extra-large, luxury-laden sedan, it's hard to go wrong with the shapely Park Avenue. Overlook the cost-cutting inside, and you'll be quite pleased with your purchase, if a smooth-riding American land yacht is your sort of car. We'd definitely choose this over, say, a Lincoln Town Car.
Vehicle overview
While the coupe segment is seeing a rebirth of sorts, nobody can argue with the viability of a well-executed, fully equipped large sedan in today's market. When it comes to Buick's flagship Park Avenue, lean design is the first thing you notice. Classy and dignified, the sedan sports no tacky add-ons or exaggerated styling themes here. Sure, a coupe this big would look downright silly (did somebody say Riviera?), but a sedan body looks right at home on this massive platform.
Powertrains for 2002 remain unchanged, and that's not a bad thing. The 3.8-liter V6 offers both solid performance and great gas mileage, while the 240-horsepower supercharged version really gets things moving in a hurry. Luckily, this upgraded powerplant comes standard on the Ultra, which, when fully loaded, tips the scales at a hefty 2 tons.
There are two trim levels: the well-equipped base Park Avenue and the upscale Ultra model. A variety of goodies are standard or optional on either, such as rain-sensing wipers and a head-up display that projects speed, turn signals, high beams and warning lights onto the bottom of the windshield. There are also the Prestige and Convenience Plus option packages, as well as a Gran Touring package, which adds programmable-effort steering, a beefier suspension, larger brake rotors, 16-inch alloy wheels riding on 225/60R16 blackwall tires and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Last year, the Park Avenue introduced Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, an advanced vehicle parking distance system. The device helps the driver to judge the distance between the rear of the vehicle and objects behind the car. Safety is further enhanced with standard seat-mounted side airbags for the driver and right-front passenger, and rear child seat tether anchors. As on most premium GM models, the OnStar mobile communications system is standard on the Ultra and optional on the base model.
Don't fix it, if it ain't broke. Buick adhered to that wisdom again this year by making only minor modifications to the Park Avenue, a quiet, comfortable automobile with solid build quality. The Park Avenue is a good value, especially when compared to the sky-high price tags of some imported luxury sedans.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Buick Park Avenue.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Park Avenue
Related Used 2002 Buick Park Avenue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Buick Encore 2019
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore