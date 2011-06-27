  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(32)
2003 Buick Park Avenue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big and comfy interior, strong V6 engine, attractive design, good value.
  • Sometimes flimsy assembly quality, floaty ride without Gran Touring package.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

When shopping for an extra-large, luxury-laden sedan with domestic heritage, it's hard to go wrong with the shapely Park Avenue.

2003 Highlights

A revamped Park Avenue Ultra, chock-full of aesthetic goodies, emerges for 2003. This Ultra model features a new grille, side mirror-mounted turn indicators, 17-inch chrome-plated aluminum wheels and retro-style fender portholes. The three holes on each front fender are meant to link the updated 2003 model to Buick's 40-plus years of design heritage. The Ultra also boasts an improved ride, largely due to the specially-tuned Gran Touring suspension and rear stabilizer bar, both of which are standard Ultra equipment. Inside, faux wood grain trim and a new gauge cluster graphics help define the Ultra's fresh look.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Buick Park Avenue.

5(75%)
4(13%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.6
32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

03 Buick Ultra
Buick03,05/03/2009
This Buick Ultra really looks good to me. It has some "sparkle" to it. I like the quiet ride and wonderful radio sound. Handles very good, and wonderful engine. I have had older Park Ave Ultra's, and they have been great cars!
We love our Park Avenue!
007 Blond,01/30/2007
Our 2003 Buick Park Avenue is a pleasure to drive. There are no blind spots so we have full view of what is around us when maneuvering in traffic. Comfortable ride is what we get, even on bumpy roads. Our other car, a Lexus, has a blind spot and we feel every bump, so we really appreciate riding in our Buick. There are no rattles so body integrity is built in. Our only problem at the moment is that we need new wheels because of a damaged rim and the dealer is having a problem getting replacements. This car is great and we hope Buick brings back the Park Avenue.
Fine Auto
Jake02324,02/07/2004
Had a few defects (why on a new Buick) but the dealer fixed everything right away! Beeen good now 6600miles. Gas mileage could be better but the 01 Lesabre did not good until 30000 miles.
Comfortable and Quick
T. Green,09/27/2004
It has the seat comfort for long trips. Easy in and out. Mileage is about 17 to 18 in town which is great for a 380 supercharger. Air controls for passenger and back seat. Classic look. I get compliments on how good looking the car is.
See all 32 reviews of the 2003 Buick Park Avenue
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2003 Buick Park Avenue Overview

The Used 2003 Buick Park Avenue is offered in the following submodels: Park Avenue Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Ultra 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Buick Park Avenue?

