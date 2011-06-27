  1. Home
1993 Buick Park Avenue Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Base V6 gains power. Revisions made to grilles and taillights. An automatic ride control system adjusts the suspension between three different modes ranging from soft to firm.

Most helpful consumer reviews

THE SLEEPER: (Buick Ultra Park Ave Supercharge)
icyblue2,05/27/2011
The 1993 Buick Park Ave. Supercharge's character was compared to a love affair between Arnold Schwartzenegger and Madonna. If you're in a hurry, it get to it right! Although I'm not the original owner, I've had my Big Boy for 8 years now. All the things they say about it are true, plus some. It's difficult to think about selling it, (even at 225,000 miles), because it's such a sweet car. When a huge truck is behind me at night, it's headlights is no challenge for the "SLEEPER"'s mirrors and shadowed' windows. It's more comfortable than a couch and handles like a big boy on the road. I took 4 passengers with all their baggage to the airport comfortably! OUUAHHH
I love this car!
Alabama Yankee Fan,09/05/2003
I bought this car several years ago with 66,000 miles on it. It now has 121,000 and I've had next to no problems with it. It's fun to drive, has good handling and gets 26 mpg on the highway. My car came with just about every luxury feature you can imagine short of a sunroof and heated sideview mirrors. The ride is very smooth and the interior is very quiet. It is great on long trips. The trunk is enormous. It doesn't burn or leak any oil. The exterior styling is a little too conservative but it more than makes up for it in value. I'd buy another in a heartbeat. It's the best vehicle I've ever owned.
Excellent Car
L D Weber,05/20/2007
Best car we've ever owned. Great mileage, 30 mpg on freeway, Only thing I've ever had to do besides regular maintenance is replace the supercharger which was my own fault because I ran it out of oil.
My Park Avenue Ultra
Rob300L,08/23/2002
This is perhaps the best blend of full- size luxury, quality contruction, strong performance and price since the Chrysler 300's of the late 50's and early 60's (not to be confused with the current 300-M which is much smaller and has less power).
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Buick Park Avenue Overview

The Used 1993 Buick Park Avenue is offered in the following submodels: Park Avenue Sedan. Available styles include Ultra 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

