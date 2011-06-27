The 1993 Buick Park Ave. Supercharge's character was compared to a love affair between Arnold Schwartzenegger and Madonna. If you're in a hurry, it get to it right! Although I'm not the original owner, I've had my Big Boy for 8 years now. All the things they say about it are true, plus some. It's difficult to think about selling it, (even at 225,000 miles), because it's such a sweet car. When a huge truck is behind me at night, it's headlights is no challenge for the "SLEEPER"'s mirrors and shadowed' windows. It's more comfortable than a couch and handles like a big boy on the road. I took 4 passengers with all their baggage to the airport comfortably! OUUAHHH

