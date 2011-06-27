  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
1998 Buick Park Avenue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior, comfortable seats, strong supercharged engine, attractive design, good value
  • Use of cost-cutting plastics inside, floaty ride
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Just look at what the Riviera has done. Two years after its ballyhooed debut, engineers adopted chassis structures and styling themes from the trend-setting coupe for the complete redesign of the 1997 Park Avenue. With these two models, Buick has obviously narrowed its focus. Forget what you think you know about the Park Avenue, a traditional favorite of the retirement village set. The current Park appeals to a much wider audience.

Strong design is the first thing you notice about the Park Avenue. It has a classy and dignified look. The Park has character without resorting to tacky chrome add-ons or questionable styling themes. Massive is the word to describe the car, not surprising since it's longer, wider and taller than it has been in years. But, is it attractive? That's for the consumer to decide.

Despite larger dimensions, a couple key dimensions inside shrank last year. Front legroom was marginally cut, and the trunk lost a cubic foot of capacity. To compensate, head, rear leg and hip room were increased, resulting in a cabin that feels more spacious than older models. Lift-over into the trunk was also improved.

Interior sound levels were reduced by 33 percent, according to Buick. Structural improvements resulted in less shake, rattle and roll, as well as improved build quality. Interior ergonomics were improved with the addition of larger analog gauges, seat-mounted safety belts, metaphoric power seat switches and more accessible radio and climate controls.

Park Avenue is available in a standard model, and upscale Ultra trim. Ultra's are equipped with magnetic variable-assist steering that the dealership can reprogram for higher or lower steering effort. A variety of goodies are either standard or optional, including rain-sensing windshield wipers and a head-up display that projects speed, turn signals, high beams and idiot lights onto the lower portion of the windshield.

Powertrains were carried over from the old car, and that's not a bad thing. Buick's 3800 Series II engine provides V8 power in a fuel-efficient V6 package. The supercharged edition of this engine is an absolute joy. Fortunately, it comes standard on the Ultra. That fully loaded model tips the scales at a hefty two tons.

Don't fix it if it ain't broke. Buick adhered to this wisdom for 1998 by making minor modifications to the Park Avenue. Four new exterior colors and one new interior color are available. The exterior mirrors get new features. For 1998 they fold in toward the body to avoid breakage in parking lots. Optional is a handy parallel parking feature that powers the mirrors down for curbside viewing. Buyers can have the dealer install OnStar, a mobile communications system that will allow occupants to call up for directions to the local Claim Jumper steakhouse, an oral Triptik for that cruise across an unfamiliar town or help in the event that they're being chased by goons in an unmarked van.

With the redesigned Park Avenue, Buick aims to retain traditional buyers, while going after baby boomers. The message here is uncompromised comfort, according to marketing folks. All indications say Buick has a winner on its hands with the Park Avenue.

1998 Highlights

Exterior mirrors can be folded away, a new optional feature tilts the exterior mirrors down for curb viewing during reversing, dealers can install an OnStar Communications system and new colors are available inside and out. Second-generation airbags are made standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Buick Park Avenue.

Greatest car I've ever driven!
hardfire454,12/10/2010
I have driven a series of cars, but none can compare to the Park Avenue. THis car is comfortable, efficient, and most importantly comfortable. I think that's enough to be said, it is reliable, but just like any car, it has one or two flaws... But overall, if you're looking for a luxury car, this is it.
Very reliable Buick
mkclancy,05/01/2006
This car is the best I have ever owned in my 40 years of driving. My husband, now deceased said it was my car because I liked it so much. It is beautiful and I get many compliments about it. I have kept it it good condition and have followed the Buick program for annual maintence procedures. Such as 60,000 mile check-up procedures. I most like the bench front seat which most vehicles do not have. We found it gives very good milage for this size and make auto, 25-28 miles per gal.with conservative driving practices on highway driving.
Performance and comfort
J. Previti,05/16/2006
We have driven this car to Mathais WVA several times and to Myrtle beach three times and were delighted with performance and fuel economy. We got 28 mpg to and 29 from Myrtle Beach. That was driving at or slightly above the posted speed limits and short trips while there.
Decent not perfect
Scott,05/27/2007
Overall we've enjoyed this car. 7 years now and still going. Had to replace 2 of the 3 spark modules (these replaced distributors in the mid 90's) A timing belt-no engine damage though. Plastic cooling system part got leak. No major engine work. Annoyances- rust at the bottom of the doors, gas gauge kept falling past stop peg and finally broke. Ashtray got sticky and broke in open position. Power door locks on drivers side broke. Engine developed a moderate oil leak aroung 100K. Lots of power for a big car with a V-6. 4 adults are confortable. I am a very large man so it is tight to sit 3 in the front, but can be done. Flow through door from trunk has been handy though I don't ski.
See all 20 reviews of the 1998 Buick Park Avenue
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 1998 Buick Park Avenue Overview

The Used 1998 Buick Park Avenue is offered in the following submodels: Park Avenue Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and Ultra 4dr Sedan.

