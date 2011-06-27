1998 Buick Park Avenue Review
Pros & Cons
- Huge interior, comfortable seats, strong supercharged engine, attractive design, good value
- Use of cost-cutting plastics inside, floaty ride
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Just look at what the Riviera has done. Two years after its ballyhooed debut, engineers adopted chassis structures and styling themes from the trend-setting coupe for the complete redesign of the 1997 Park Avenue. With these two models, Buick has obviously narrowed its focus. Forget what you think you know about the Park Avenue, a traditional favorite of the retirement village set. The current Park appeals to a much wider audience.
Strong design is the first thing you notice about the Park Avenue. It has a classy and dignified look. The Park has character without resorting to tacky chrome add-ons or questionable styling themes. Massive is the word to describe the car, not surprising since it's longer, wider and taller than it has been in years. But, is it attractive? That's for the consumer to decide.
Despite larger dimensions, a couple key dimensions inside shrank last year. Front legroom was marginally cut, and the trunk lost a cubic foot of capacity. To compensate, head, rear leg and hip room were increased, resulting in a cabin that feels more spacious than older models. Lift-over into the trunk was also improved.
Interior sound levels were reduced by 33 percent, according to Buick. Structural improvements resulted in less shake, rattle and roll, as well as improved build quality. Interior ergonomics were improved with the addition of larger analog gauges, seat-mounted safety belts, metaphoric power seat switches and more accessible radio and climate controls.
Park Avenue is available in a standard model, and upscale Ultra trim. Ultra's are equipped with magnetic variable-assist steering that the dealership can reprogram for higher or lower steering effort. A variety of goodies are either standard or optional, including rain-sensing windshield wipers and a head-up display that projects speed, turn signals, high beams and idiot lights onto the lower portion of the windshield.
Powertrains were carried over from the old car, and that's not a bad thing. Buick's 3800 Series II engine provides V8 power in a fuel-efficient V6 package. The supercharged edition of this engine is an absolute joy. Fortunately, it comes standard on the Ultra. That fully loaded model tips the scales at a hefty two tons.
Don't fix it if it ain't broke. Buick adhered to this wisdom for 1998 by making minor modifications to the Park Avenue. Four new exterior colors and one new interior color are available. The exterior mirrors get new features. For 1998 they fold in toward the body to avoid breakage in parking lots. Optional is a handy parallel parking feature that powers the mirrors down for curbside viewing. Buyers can have the dealer install OnStar, a mobile communications system that will allow occupants to call up for directions to the local Claim Jumper steakhouse, an oral Triptik for that cruise across an unfamiliar town or help in the event that they're being chased by goons in an unmarked van.
With the redesigned Park Avenue, Buick aims to retain traditional buyers, while going after baby boomers. The message here is uncompromised comfort, according to marketing folks. All indications say Buick has a winner on its hands with the Park Avenue.
1998 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Buick Park Avenue.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Park Avenue
Related Used 1998 Buick Park Avenue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Buick Encore 2019
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore