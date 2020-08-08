Used 2005 Buick Park Avenue for Sale Near Me
22 listings
- 187,648 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,487
- 222,590 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,951
- 155,480 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,920
- 183,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,455
- 131,763 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 99,982 miles
$3,950
- 209,111 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,827
- 107,743 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,280
- 242,205 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,400
- 97,813 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,767
- 95,852 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,995
- 167,198 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
- 102,163 miles
$4,999
- 176,200 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$762
- 91,772 miles
$4,000
- 177,346 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,573
- 148,770 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 245,226 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,250
rob208,10/29/2011
I have a 2005 Buick Park Avenue Ultra Special Edition in white diamond tricoat and it is the most beautiful car I've ever seen. The ride is very smooth, the seats couldn't be more comfortable, and everything is automatic, from the windshield wipers, lights, and much more. If you buy this car, you must get the Ultra with the supercharged engine, it is a rocket and flies effortlessly. This is not a car just for elderly people, I am under 20 and love this car, it is an eye catcher and is often mistaked for a Cadillac. It is absolutely gorgeous vehicle that drives great, gets 30+ mpg on the highway, plenty of room, and is a very reliable AMERICAN car. Very highly recommend.
