Used 2005 Buick Park Avenue for Sale Near Me

I have a 2005 Buick Park Avenue Ultra Special Edition in white diamond tricoat and it is the most beautiful car I've ever seen. The ride is very smooth, the seats couldn't be more comfortable, and everything is automatic, from the windshield wipers, lights, and much more. If you buy this car, you must get the Ultra with the supercharged engine, it is a rocket and flies effortlessly. This is not a car just for elderly people, I am under 20 and love this car, it is an eye catcher and is often mistaked for a Cadillac. It is absolutely gorgeous vehicle that drives great, gets 30+ mpg on the highway, plenty of room, and is a very reliable AMERICAN car. Very highly recommend.

Read more