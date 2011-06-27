Estimated values
2002 Buick Park Avenue 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,972
|$2,776
|$3,223
|Clean
|$1,740
|$2,454
|$2,848
|Average
|$1,277
|$1,810
|$2,096
|Rough
|$814
|$1,165
|$1,345
2002 Buick Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,186
|$3,053
|$3,537
|Clean
|$1,930
|$2,699
|$3,125
|Average
|$1,416
|$1,990
|$2,300
|Rough
|$903
|$1,282
|$1,475