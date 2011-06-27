  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Sporting flowing, Jaguaresque lines, a long list of standard amenities, and all the luxury most buyers require, the Park Avenue offers value, style and performance in one reasonably priced package.

Look at the facts. This is a big sedan, able to accommodate six people and a good portion of their belongings. Fuel economy, a negligible issue what with all the cheap gas in the States, averages 24 miles-per-gallon. The Park Avenue blends European savvy and traditional Detroit luxoyacht feel into one very attractive package. Almost every imaginable feature is standard on this car, and base prices start around $27,000. The performance-oriented Ultra's supercharged V6 gets it to 60 mph much quicker than a Chrysler LHS, and its braking and handling are on a par with the much ballyhooed $45,000 Cadillac STS. This thing is a relative bargain.

For 1996, the supercharged Series II V6 debuts in the Park Avenue Ultra. Output is up 15 horsepower. The Ultra also gets magnetic variable effort steering. Colors change inside and out. Lockout protection is provided for the power door locks. Personal Choice allows drivers to program several remotely controlled features. Battery rundown protection is new for 1996, as are long-life spark plugs and engine coolant.

The only shortcoming this Buick has is the interior. Like the Roadmaster, the Park Avenue is chock-full of shoddy, shiny plastic trim. Ergonomic and aesthetic design were phrases the designer was apparently unfamiliar with. In trying to make the inside look as Jaguar-like as the outside, Buick succeeded in making the interior more reminiscent of an early Seventies Lincoln than anything out of Coventry.

So what if the Park Avenue doesn't give enthusiasts heart palpitations. It offers an outstanding blend of functionality, power and luxury that many premium sedans lack.

1996 Highlights

Ultra gets new Series II supercharged engine as standard equipment, as well as magnetic variable effort steering gear. Colors and trim are revised, battery rundown protection is added, and long-life engine components keep the Park going longer between maintenance stops.

Unexpectedly Wonderful Car
Suzath,11/11/2006
I bought this Park Avenue from a family friend with low miles after my Honda CRV was totalled in a head on collison. It would not have been my first choice having sworn myself to Honda and Toyota. I've reconsidered after owning this Buick with good gas mileage (20-22 city/ 30+ hwy) and a luxury interior (leather power interior) looking a bit like a luxury car compared to what I've driven in past. Few repairs given the age of the vehicle. I performed regular maintenance. One comment on exterior design, when you open the windows first thing in the mornings the water will pour off into the car onto the power controls. For this reason buy vent visors or keep towels handy in the morning.
Not good looking but it's what is inside
bigticket42,01/22/2006
Bought this car for my wife. The car is not a great looking car but it has every feature you could want and more. This is one of the best used cars you can buy. First of all the styling only appeals to older people so you know the previous owner did not hotrod it Second of all the drive train in these cars is second to none. The gas mileage for a car this size on the highway is extraordinary. Between 25-30 mpg at speeds of 77-80 MPH. The car has room for 4 adults very comfortably. The trunk is huge. The ride is very comfortable in every way. I have taken this car on all kinds of long trips with the family and it cannot be beat by any other car even from 2006.
This car was a godsend
Justin,03/30/2016
4dr Sedan
I needed a decent car as my daily driver was my 2001 Dodge Ram pickup with a lift getting about 12 mpg. An acquaintance bought this car for his son and he drove it hard for 2 years. Radiator blew and replaced with a new one, only maintenance issue he had. His son told him he needed to buy him a newer cooler car. Bad mistake as he had just turned 18. My acquaintance said first person to give him $500 got the car and his son could go buy his own cool car. Best investment I have ever made. Had to replace the fuel pump and rear struts at 220k miles. I use this car for EVERYTHING. I run a small moving company and constantly use it to haul a car load of big dudes for long stretches. Equipment, pads etc on highway mpg it's never been worse than 31 mpg. I also use it every month to visit my son who lives 1300 miles away. By myself with luggage, presents etc it gets 34mpg. 34 mpg for that size, power and comfort. Don't worry I wouldn't believe me either. I'm not sure why it gets slightly better mpg than what other people are posting. I know how to properly calculate and I swear highway is 31-34. City is 26-28. When gas was cheap I drove across the entire USA for $80. The car is 20 years old and I get a lot of crap from my guys for it being a "grandma" car but really they love it It rides so smooth, like a big old boat which makes the mpg even more outstanding. Ahead of it's time features like extra extra visors to keep the Sun out at all angles and passenger climate control. The buttons look clunky but it works. Also the trunk is huge. I can load 2 professional hand trucks, dozens of furniture pads, tools, equipment, suitcases, personal items etc. The perfect combination of power, mpg and comfort was achieved 20 years ago with the 1996 Buick park Avenue. Bullet proof 380 engine still going strong at 230k miles. For $500 it's one of the best investments I've ever made. I love this car!
Awakening
Lukas,08/24/2005
I bought this car in 2004 after my Civic was crushed by a semi. I did not want to buy Park Ave yet at that time I did not have much choice. I got it with 160k doubting its ability to perform. How wrong was! This car has been the most reliable piece of machinery I have ever seen. Yes - it looks ugly, yes - it doesn't fit my profile, but this car brought me back to domestic vehicles. What an exceptional car! I put additional 40k in a year and I opened the hood only to change oil. Maintenance free! I definitely recommend Park Ave. If we produce more cars like this one, foreign cars wouldn't stand a chance here.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
