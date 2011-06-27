I needed a decent car as my daily driver was my 2001 Dodge Ram pickup with a lift getting about 12 mpg. An acquaintance bought this car for his son and he drove it hard for 2 years. Radiator blew and replaced with a new one, only maintenance issue he had. His son told him he needed to buy him a newer cooler car. Bad mistake as he had just turned 18. My acquaintance said first person to give him $500 got the car and his son could go buy his own cool car. Best investment I have ever made. Had to replace the fuel pump and rear struts at 220k miles. I use this car for EVERYTHING. I run a small moving company and constantly use it to haul a car load of big dudes for long stretches. Equipment, pads etc on highway mpg it's never been worse than 31 mpg. I also use it every month to visit my son who lives 1300 miles away. By myself with luggage, presents etc it gets 34mpg. 34 mpg for that size, power and comfort. Don't worry I wouldn't believe me either. I'm not sure why it gets slightly better mpg than what other people are posting. I know how to properly calculate and I swear highway is 31-34. City is 26-28. When gas was cheap I drove across the entire USA for $80. The car is 20 years old and I get a lot of crap from my guys for it being a "grandma" car but really they love it It rides so smooth, like a big old boat which makes the mpg even more outstanding. Ahead of it's time features like extra extra visors to keep the Sun out at all angles and passenger climate control. The buttons look clunky but it works. Also the trunk is huge. I can load 2 professional hand trucks, dozens of furniture pads, tools, equipment, suitcases, personal items etc. The perfect combination of power, mpg and comfort was achieved 20 years ago with the 1996 Buick park Avenue. Bullet proof 380 engine still going strong at 230k miles. For $500 it's one of the best investments I've ever made. I love this car!

