Consumer Rating
(28)
1999 Buick Park Avenue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big and comfy interior, strong V6 engine, attractive design, good value.
  • Use of cost-cutting plastics inside, floaty ride, dizzying array of gizmos.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Just two years after Buick engineers adopted chassis structures and styling cues from the trend-setting Riviera coupe for a redesign of the Park Avenue sedan, just look at how the fortunes of these sister cars have differed. The Park Avenue, a traditional favorite of the retirement village set, racked up awards from several independent sources as it appealed to a much wider audience. The Riv, as one of the few large personal luxury sport coupe nameplates remaining on the planet, struggled on the sales front until GM finally pulled the plug, targeting only 2000 units for production in the 1999 model year.

While some auto analysts see a rebirth of the coupe segment on the horizon, nobody can argue with the viability of a well-executed, fully equipped large sedan in today's market. Clean design is the first thing you notice about the Park Avenue. It has a classy and dignified character without resorting to tacky chrome add-ons or exaggerated styling themes. Sure, a coupe this big would look downright silly (did somebody say Riviera?), but a sedan body looks right at home on this massive platform.

Ever think that redesigning a car to have larger exterior dimensions could cause some key interior dimensions to shrink? Well, such is the case with the Park Avenue. With that curvy body it gained in 1997 came the loss of a little front legroom and a whole cubic foot of cargo capacity. To compensate, Buick increased head, rear leg and hip room, while improving the lift-over into the trunk. The result is that many folks trading up to the newer Park Avenue think the car is more spacious than the old model.

Powertrains remain unchanged, and that's not a bad thing. Buick's 3800 Series II engine provides V8 power in a fuel-efficient, V6 package. The supercharged edition of this engine is an absolute joy. Fortunately, it comes standard on the Ultra, which, when fully loaded, tips the scales at a hefty two tons.

There are two trim levels available, the well-equipped Park Avenue and upscale Ultra model. Ultras carry all the bells and whistles, including magnetic variable-assist steering that the dealership can reprogram for higher or lower steering effort. A variety of goodies are standard or optional on either, such as rain-sensing windshield wipers and a head-up display that projects speed, turn signals, high beams and idiot lights onto the lower portion of the windshield. In either case, you owe it to yourself to consider the Gran Touring Package, which adds the programmable-effort steering, a beefier suspension, 16-inch alloy wheels riding on 225/60 blackwalls and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Last year, the exterior mirrors were revised to fold in toward the body to avoid breakage, while heating and electrochromic dimming functions and a handy parallel parking feature (that powers the mirrors down for curbside viewing) was made standard on Ultra and optional on Park Avenue. This year, an inside electrochromic self-dimming rearview mirror with built-in compass is now standard on Ultra and optional on Park Avenue, which now gets the Ultra's heavy duty battery standard. Other than that, there are four new colors added to the paint choices for '99: Sterling Silver Metallic, Gold Firemist, Dark Bronzemist and Titanium Blue Metallic (Bright White Diamond was available in late 1998.). Oh, and the Park's instrument panel and door plates display a new Elite walnut trim.

As on many premium GM models, buyers can opt for the dealer-installed OnStar mobile communications system that not only can be used for summoning all kinds of assistance, but also for automatic notification of airbag deployment, theft detection and stolen vehicle tracking.

Don't fix it if it ain't broke. Buick adhered to that wisdom for 1998 and again this year by making only minor modifications to the Park Avenue. Fact is the Park Avenue is a quiet automobile, with solid build quality and interior ergonomics. It's no surprise to us that it garners high praise as a good value from auto reviewers, especially when compared to the sky-high price tag of some imported luxury sedans.

1999 Highlights

The Park Avenue's taillamps are now similar to those found on the upscale Ultra model. Also new this year is an enhanced eight-speaker audio system dubbed Concert Sound III, a new hood-to-fender seal for improved appearance, an adjustable rubber bumper for the deck lid and four new exterior colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Buick Park Avenue.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Favorite car to date
AJ4775,10/05/2010
Since i've owned this car i have done routine maintenance. i have had no problems with reliability. i have over 180,000 miles on the car, the 3.8L supercharged motor runs strong and gets great gas mileage. 32+mpg highway and in the city with traffic i can still get 23/25mpg. its a full size car that fits 6 people with every option.
Best Car to Date
Mark,12/09/2009
I purchased my second 1999 Park Ave after trading in my first 99 for a 2004 Grand Prix. While the Grand Prix is sporty, it doesn't hold a candle to the size, ride, mpg and trouble free driving I have experienced with the Park Avenue. I routinely get over 30 mpg on the highway and over 20 mpg in the city, that is better than my 4 cylinder pick up truck! I purchase my current Buick with 57,000 miles on it and now have over 112,000 and have only had to perform routine maintenance on the vehicle. It is a comfortable, reliable ride that I never get tired of. I also have a 2007 Lucerne, but as nice as it is, I prefer my Park Ave and will replace it with another when the time comes.
Great Family Car
JerryV,07/24/2010
I bought my Park Ave used with 40K miles. This car is by far the best full size car I have ever owned. It is reliable as it is comfortable. In the past 60K miles, I have not had to replace anything major on the car. The 3.8 L engine is easy on gas and provides adequate power in typical driving conditions. The only negative I have experienced with the car is that the front brakes require above average maintenance. Overall, a small price to pay. The trunk space exceeds the available storage of a Pathfinder or Explorer (with the second row seat up). This is the vehicle of choice for my family vacations. My young son fittingly calls our Park Ave "The Comfy Car".
Love at first drive!!!
eril,08/01/2012
I've had this car for a week now with 123,227 miles on it and i'm in love with it. The ride is better that most european cars i've had before. I'm a sales man so i drive arround a lot and this car makes me enjoy the road more each time i drive it. It's very good on the gas too and fits all my family comfortably. All it needs is a good paint job and it will look like new!!!
See all 28 reviews of the 1999 Buick Park Avenue
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Buick Park Avenue features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 1999 Buick Park Avenue

Used 1999 Buick Park Avenue Overview

The Used 1999 Buick Park Avenue is offered in the following submodels: Park Avenue Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and Ultra 4dr Sedan.

