  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Park Avenue
  4. Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2000 Buick Park Avenue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big and comfy interior, strong V6 engine, attractive design, good value.
  • Use of cost-cutting plastics inside, floaty ride, dizzying array of gizmos.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Buick Park Avenue for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,038 - $2,496
Used Park Avenue for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

When shopping for an extra-large, luxury-laden sedan, it's hard to go wrong with the shapely Park Avenue. Overlook the cost-cutting inside, and you'll be quite pleased with your purchase, if a smooth-riding American land yacht is your sort of car. We'd definitely choose this over, say, a Lincoln Town Car.

Vehicle overview

While some auto analysts see a rebirth of the coupe segment on the horizon, nobody can argue with the viability of a well-executed, fully equipped large sedan in today's market. Clean design is the first thing you notice about the Park Avenue. Classy and dignified, there are no tacky add-ons or exaggerated styling themes here. Sure, a coupe this big would look downright silly (did somebody say Riviera?), but a sedan body looks right at home on this massive platform.

Ever think that redesigning a car to have larger exterior dimensions could cause some key interior dimensions to shrink? Well, such is the case with the Park Avenue. With that curvy body it gained in 1997 came the loss of a little front legroom and a whole cubic foot of cargo capacity. To compensate, Buick increased head-, rear leg- and hip room, while improving the liftover into the trunk. Powertrains remain unchanged, and that's not a bad thing. GM's award-winning 3800 Series II V6 provides V8-like power. The 240-horsepower supercharged version is a joy. Luckily, it comes standard on the Ultra, which, when fully loaded tips the scales at a hefty two tons.

There are two trim levels, the well-equipped base Park Avenue and upscale Ultra model. A variety of goodies are standard or optional on either, such as rain-sensing wipers and a head-up display that projects speed, turn signals, high beams and idiot lights onto the bottom of the windshield. There's also "personal choice" and "convenience plus" option packages, as well as a "gran touring" package, which adds programmable-effort steering, a beefier suspension, larger brake rotors, 16-inch alloy wheels riding on 225/60 blackwalls and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Topping the list of improvements for 2000 is StabiliTrak, an advanced integrated vehicle stability control system, which is standard on Ultra and optional on Park Avenue. StabiliTrak helps the driver maintain control by electronically comparing what the driver wants the car to do with information from sensors indicating how the car is actually responding. If the car is in danger of sliding or skidding, StabiliTrak slows and stabilizes the car to help the driver maintain control. Safety is further enhanced this year with standard seat-mounted side airbags for the driver and right-front passenger, and rear child seat-tether anchors. As on most premium GM models, buyers can opt for the dealer-installed, hands-free OnStar mobile communications system.

Don't fix it if it ain't broke. Buick adhered to that wisdom for 1998-99 and again this year by making only minor modifications to the Park Avenue, a quiet, comfortable automobile with solid build quality. It's no surprise to us that it garners high praise as a good value from auto reviewers, especially when compared to the sky-high price tags of some imported luxury sedans.

2000 Highlights

Park Avenue gets StabiliTrak, GM's advanced vehicle stability control system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Buick Park Avenue.

5(91%)
4(9%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Newbie Park Avenue Owner, and Impressed
alaskasarah,04/25/2013
I am a 27 year old woman living in Alaska, with two toddlers. My last car, a base model Honda Accord, was totaled in an accident and I bought this car yesterday as a replacement. I couldn't believe I found a 13 year old Park Avenue in cherry condition with 20,000 original miles on it. An elderly gentleman (is anyone shocked? ;-) had been driving it, but found it too hard to get in and out of at 75 years old so he very reluctantly sold me the car. It is like butter to drive, and quite zippy in acceleration. The interior comfort is second to nothing I've experienced. I am six feet tall, and for once there is room to spare. The exterior is pure understated class. I couldn't be happier.
170,000+ and going strong!!
livingrn,09/20/2011
I have owned this car for only 16months but bought at 123,000 miles and let me tell you I about live in this car. Last month I purchased a Pacifica and hated the ride of that thing not to mention the lousy gas mileage...fortunately I still had my old Ultra and am now back to driving it. This car starts every time and although it's older I can say I will continue to make repairs as needed in order to keep this car. I have owned quite a few automobiles in my life and this one beats them all!!!
Buick Park Ave
tom333,09/08/2008
This car has been excellent, I'm 62 and this has been one of the best cars of the 16 that I have owned. The engine and drive train has had zero problems in 8 years. It had one minor issue in the 1st year that was fixed by the dealership with 1 visit. The ride is very smooth. The only problem I have had has been a weak front door lock plastic button bracket. I have replaced it 2 times. If the button is pushed hard, the plastic bracket eventually spreads and the door lock button pushes into the door planel. It still works but is not flush with the inside door panel.
13 years old and still a fantastic car.
jackt19,03/16/2013
We bought this car when it was one year old, with 14000 miles on the clock in 2001, to be my wife's daily driver. By far, it is one of the best cars we have owned. Twelve years later she's only got 68K on the odometer and it runs perfectly. It has been an extremely reliable vehicle and is a pleasure to drive. It is very quiet at highway speeds, and get's exceptional mileage for a vehicle this size, 19 city / 30 highway. If you're hunting for a used example, you can't go wrong.
See all 23 reviews of the 2000 Buick Park Avenue
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2000 Buick Park Avenue

Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue Overview

The Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue is offered in the following submodels: Park Avenue Sedan. Available styles include Ultra 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Buick Park Avenues are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Buick Park Avenue for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue.

Can't find a used 2000 Buick Park Avenues you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Park Avenue for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,813.

Find a used Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,376.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Park Avenue for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,321.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,685.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Buick Park Avenue?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Park Avenue lease specials

Related Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles