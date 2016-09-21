Used 2016 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me
- 17,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,988$2,677 Below Market
- 84,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,206$2,518 Below Market
- 29,309 miles
$18,500$3,100 Below Market
- certified
2016 Lincoln MKS15,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,792$2,946 Below Market
- 22,464 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,999$1,000 Below Market
- 36,501 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$14,522$846 Below Market
- 93,564 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
$14,278$982 Below Market
- 50,160 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,999
- 48,111 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,995$289 Below Market
- 58,091 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,950
- 24,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,987
- 75,282 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,777
- 40,512 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,295
- 45,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,999
- 38,886 milesDelivery Available*
$21,990
- 44,500 milesDelivery Available*
$18,990
- 49,423 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,998
- 42,158 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,990$408 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKS
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKS
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating53 Reviews
Report abuse
Carlos Chandler,09/21/2016
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I was looking for something roomy, with a powerful engine (v6 or v8), a silky smooth ride, and all bells and whistles. So so glad I test drove the MKS in my car search. The press bashed this car for being too similar to the Ford Tuarus, but to me that's never been a consistently applied criticism, as journalists rate the Lexus ES 350 as a better car (it isn't) letting it off the hook despite being a glorified Toyota Avalon. The engine is from the SHO and it is bad ass. 350 ft lbs of torque that you feel the minute you push the pedal. In comfort mode it's like driving a modern reincarnation of the Town Car. In sport mode it's a large all wheel drive sports sedan. You can hear yourself breath it's so quite in the cabin and the leather is butter smooth. Just love it. Massaging seats, adjustable gas/break pedals, and dual moon roofs this car is first class.
