Used 2016 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me

255 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
MKS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 255 listings
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    17,785 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,988

    $2,677 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in Gray
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    84,111 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,206

    $2,518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    29,309 miles

    $18,500

    $3,100 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in Gray
    certified

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    15,758 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,792

    $2,946 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in Light Green
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    22,464 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,999

    $1,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in Silver
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    36,501 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,522

    $846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    93,564 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi

    $14,278

    $982 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in Light Green
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    50,160 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,999

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    48,111 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,995

    $289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    58,091 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,950

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    24,951 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,987

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in Red
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    75,282 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,777

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    40,512 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,295

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    45,850 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    38,886 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $21,990

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in White
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    44,500 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    49,423 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2016 Lincoln MKS in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Lincoln MKS

    42,158 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,990

    $408 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKS searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 255 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKS
  4. Used 2016 Lincoln MKS

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKS

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKS
Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
MKS is a hidden gem!
Carlos Chandler,09/21/2016
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I was looking for something roomy, with a powerful engine (v6 or v8), a silky smooth ride, and all bells and whistles. So so glad I test drove the MKS in my car search. The press bashed this car for being too similar to the Ford Tuarus, but to me that's never been a consistently applied criticism, as journalists rate the Lexus ES 350 as a better car (it isn't) letting it off the hook despite being a glorified Toyota Avalon. The engine is from the SHO and it is bad ass. 350 ft lbs of torque that you feel the minute you push the pedal. In comfort mode it's like driving a modern reincarnation of the Town Car. In sport mode it's a large all wheel drive sports sedan. You can hear yourself breath it's so quite in the cabin and the leather is butter smooth. Just love it. Massaging seats, adjustable gas/break pedals, and dual moon roofs this car is first class.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
MKS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln MKS info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.