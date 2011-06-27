  1. Home
1997 Buick Park Avenue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent powertrain, fresh design, standard ABS, standard traction control, rear legroom, loaded with standard features
  • Size, weight
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Just look at what the Riviera has done. Two years after its ballyhooed debut, engineers adopt chassis structures and styling themes from the trend-setting coupe for the complete redesign of the 1997 Park Avenue. With these two models, it's clear Buick has narrowed its focus. Forget what you know about the 1991-96 edition Park Avenue, a favorite of the retirement village set. The new Park appeals to a much wider audience.

Styling is the first thing you notice about the new Park Avenue. It's strong, classy and dignified. It has character without resorting to tacky chrome add-ons or questionable styling themes. Massive is the word to describe the new car, not surprising since it's longer, wider and taller than the car it replaces. But, is it attractive? That's for the consumer to decide.

Despite larger dimensions, a couple key dimensions inside shrank. Front legroom is marginally cut, and the trunk lost a cubic foot of capacity. To compensate, head, rear leg, and hip room are up this year, resulting in a cabin that feels more spacious than last year's car. Lift-over into the trunk has also been improved.

Interior sound levels have been reduced by 33 percent, according to Buick. Structural improvements result in less shake, rattle and roll, as well as improved build quality. Interior ergonomics have been improved with the addition of larger analog gauges, seat-mounted safety belts, metaphoric power seat switches, and more accessible radio and climate controls.

Park Avenue is available in a standard model, and upscale Ultra trim. Both cars get a higher-capacity four-wheel disc braking system this year, while Ultra's are equipped with magnetic variable-assist steering that the dealership can reprogram for higher or lower steering effort. A variety of new goodies are either standard or optional, including rain-sensing windshield wipers and a head-up display that projects speed, turn signals, high beams and idiot lights onto the lower portion of the windshield.

Powertrains are carried over from last year, and that's not a bad thing. Buick's 3800 Series II engine provides V8 power in a fuel-efficient V6 package. The supercharged edition of this engine is an absolute joy. Fortunately, it comes standard on the Ultra. That fully loaded model tips the scales at a hefty two tons.

Buick aims to retain traditional Park Avenue buyers, while going after baby boomers. The message here is uncompromised comfort, according to marketing folks. All indications say Buick has a winner on its hands with the 1997 Park Avenue.

1997 Highlights

Buick engineers substantially improve the Park Avenue for 1997 by strengthening the body structure, improving interior ergonomics, and introducing a sleek new look. Powertrains are carried over, and two models are available: base and Ultra.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Buick Park Avenue.

5(46%)
4(27%)
3(21%)
2(3%)
1(3%)
4.1
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

AVOID AVOID AVOID
jim kirk,10/06/2004
This is the worst car I have ever owned in my life. Poor engineering, poor build quality, terrible reliability. Every time I get in it, I wonder if it will end up on the tow truck again. My plastic intake manifold cracked, the coolant mixed with the oil and destroyed the engine. Cost 4,000 plus for a used engine. Other problems include 10" of water in trunk, failed steering rack, warped brake rotors, cracked leather, failed heated seat, constant electrical problems, broken door handle, door lock switch fell into door, burned out (and irreplaceable) dash lights. AC compressor bearing grinding, water pump, wonkie transmission. I rate this car a ZERO, but the scale doesn't go that low
happy with ole Bessie
toquinn55,09/15/2009
We bought this car from our neighbor. He had bought it used. I love this car. It drives like a dream. I has given me very little trouble. (Battery, plugs, tires, etc.) The only complaint that I have is the paint on the trunk has flaked off. Other than this, I love it.
1997 Disaster
Judd,12/07/2003
I purchased this low milage car just recently from a person I know well. He took painstaking care of it. It looks brand new inside and out. Within two months the door lock button popped inside the door. The transmission failed and cost $1975 to rebuild. The ash tray broke and won't stay closed. The volume button on the steering wheel functions some of the time. The self- leveling feature has failed and I shudder to think what that will cost to fix. This could be a wonderful car if it was better built. I have had many GM cars over the years most of them purchased new (I still have my 84 El Camino) but this is the last one.
Disappointment
BootsyClay,11/17/2004
We bought this used from a reliable friend mechanic. In no time the paint was fading and peeling, the plastic manifold broke & quite a big repair bill even fixing it ourselves & buying parts on the net. Air conditioning went & had to replace condensor etc, The front power seat mechanism works, but is popped out of the seat. Seatbuckles broke. Something has happened to the struts. We've nearly always owned GM since my husband retired from there. Owned an Olds that went almost 300K miles until hit when stopped. Only one time failed to start when the timing chain needed replacing at way over 100K. We have lost a bundle on this Buick. Really a shame and sorrowful!
See all 33 reviews of the 1997 Buick Park Avenue
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 1997 Buick Park Avenue Overview

The Used 1997 Buick Park Avenue is offered in the following submodels: Park Avenue Sedan. Available styles include Ultra 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

