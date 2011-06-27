  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Park Avenue
  4. Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2001 Buick Park Avenue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big and comfy interior, strong V6 engine, attractive design, good value.
  • Use of cost-cutting plastics inside, floaty ride, dizzying array of gizmos.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Buick Park Avenue for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,184 - $2,844
Used Park Avenue for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

When shopping for an extra-large, luxury-laden sedan, it's hard to go wrong with the shapely Park Avenue. Overlook the cost-cutting inside, and you'll be quite pleased with your purchase, if a smooth-riding American land yacht is your sort of car. We'd definitely choose this over, say, a Lincoln Town Car.

Vehicle overview

While the coupe segment is seeing a rebirth of sorts, nobody can argue with the viability of a well-executed, fully equipped large sedan in today's market. Clean design is the first thing you notice about the Park Avenue. Classy and dignified, there are no tacky add-ons or exaggerated styling themes here. Sure, a coupe this big would look downright silly (did somebody say Riviera?), but a sedan body looks right at home on this massive platform.

Powertrains for 2001 remain unchanged, and that's not a bad thing. GM's award-winning 3800 Series II V6 provides V8-like power. The 240-horsepower supercharged version is a joy. Luckily, it comes standard on the Ultra, which, when fully loaded, tips the scales at a hefty two tons.

There are two trim levels, the well-equipped base Park Avenue, and the upscale Ultra model. A variety of goodies are standard or optional on either, such as rain-sensing wipers and a heads-up display that projects speed, turn signals, high beams and idiot lights onto the bottom of the windshield. There are also the "presteige" and "convenience plus" option packages, as well as a "gran touring" package, which adds programmable-effort steering, a beefier suspension, larger brake rotors, 16-inch alloy wheels riding on 225/60 blackwalls and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Topping the list of improvements for 2001 is Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, an advanced integrated vehicle parking distance system, which is optional on Ultra and prestige package-equipped vehicles. The system helps the driver to judge the distance between the rear of the vehicle and objects behind the car. Safety is further enhanced with standard seat-mounted side airbags for the driver and right-front passenger, and rear child seat-tether anchors. As on most premium GM models, the OnStar mobile communications system is standard on the Ultra and available on the base model.

Don't fix it if it ain't broke. Buick adhered to that wisdom again this year by making only minor modifications to the Park Avenue, a quiet, comfortable automobile with solid build quality. The Park Avenue is a good value, especially when compared to the sky-high price tags of some imported luxury sedans.

2001 Highlights

Buick's full-size Park Avenue gets minor refinements in the areas of safety, convenience and colors for 2001. The biggest news is the addition of the Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist system, improving safety while backing up.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Buick Park Avenue.

5(69%)
4(15%)
3(7%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.5
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent car....not ur grandma's Buick
Jake,12/31/2009
From the gorgeous, classy, yet timeless exterior of my silver park avenue ultra, to its sumptuous leather interior, Buick has put an eye to details in this car. Doesnt simply have memory seats. Its has memory seats, mirrors, radio, and climate control that is link to your individual key fob. The supercharged 3800 model 6 cylinder gasoline engine is known to be one of GM's best small engines, and mine happens to be supercharged. Effortless acceleration and highway passing power sum up this engine, and reliability is excellent as long as you maintain it. SEATS AREA SIMPLY AMAZING. My only complaint is possibly more thigh support, but i have very very long legs. Sound system is 2nd to none.
An excellent rider
Allen Johnson,03/19/2002
Great gadgets, excellent ride, plenty of room. Lots of trunk space.
If it was only a little better looking!
Alan,05/03/2007
Overall I've been happy with this car. I put on a lot of miles and averaged about 21mpg which is impressive for a car this size. The supercharged engine really boogies, and it has every option you can ask for. But it is not attractive. As my kids say: it's a "grampa car". I did have problems with the rear struts and rotors, but that might have been caused by Brooklyn roads.
Great Value
JBN,02/05/2005
I've owned over 40 cars, and this Buick ranks near the top. I purchased it 6 months ago when it only had 20K miles. I now have 42K miles on the car. I still can't believe I get between 35 - 40 mpg on the highway. A few minor issues with dash squeaks/rattles.
See all 13 reviews of the 2001 Buick Park Avenue
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2001 Buick Park Avenue

Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue Overview

The Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue is offered in the following submodels: Park Avenue Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Ultra 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Buick Park Avenues are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Buick Park Avenue for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue.

Can't find a used 2001 Buick Park Avenues you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Park Avenue for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,712.

Find a used Buick for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,457.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Park Avenue for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,514.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,973.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Buick Park Avenue?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Park Avenue lease specials

Related Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles