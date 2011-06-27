  1. Home
2021 Buick Envision

What’s new

  • The base 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is no longer offered
  • Previous five trim levels reduced to three: Preferred, Essence and Avenir
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard
  • Part of the first Envision generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet interior at highway speeds
  • Both the ride and the seats are comfortable
  • Standard wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
  • Disappointing real-world fuel economy
  • Visibility is compromised by thick pillars
  • Not much fun to drive
Build & price

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Buick Envision.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Avenir 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Avenir 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$42,000
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower230 hp @ 5000 rpm
    Avenir 4dr SUV features & specs
    Avenir 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$40,200
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower230 hp @ 5000 rpm
    Preferred 4dr SUV features & specs
    Preferred 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$31,800
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower230 hp @ 5000 rpm
    Preferred 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Preferred 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$33,600
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower230 hp @ 5000 rpm
    See all 2021 Buick Envision features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

    FAQ

    Is the Buick Envision a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Envision both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Envision has 25.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick Envision. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Buick Envision?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Buick Envision:

    • The base 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is no longer offered
    • Previous five trim levels reduced to three: Preferred, Essence and Avenir
    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard
    • Part of the first Envision generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Buick Envision reliable?

    To determine whether the Buick Envision is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Envision. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Envision's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Buick Envision a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Buick Envision is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Envision is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Buick Envision?

    The least-expensive 2021 Buick Envision is the 2021 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,800.

    Other versions include:

    • Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $42,000
    • Avenir 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $40,200
    • Preferred 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $31,800
    • Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $33,600
    • Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $37,600
    • Essence 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $35,800
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Buick Envision?

    If you're interested in the Buick Envision, the next question is, which Envision model is right for you? Envision variants include Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Avenir 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Preferred 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Envision models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Buick Envision

    2021 Buick Envision Overview

    The 2021 Buick Envision is offered in the following submodels: Envision SUV. Available styles include Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Avenir 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Preferred 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Essence 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Buick Envision?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Buick Envision and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Envision.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Buick Envision and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Envision featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Buick Envision?

    Which 2021 Buick Envisions are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Buick Envision for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Buick Envision.

    Can't find a new 2021 Buick Envisions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Buick Envision for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,182.

    Find a new Buick for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $11,329.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Buick Envision?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

