Used 2002 Buick Park Avenue Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Park Avenue
5.0
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My best car

Ian_Baker, 07/17/2009
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

Don't believe the review that says this drives like a BMW. It doesn't. I had a 1984 BMW M6. Fantastic, but totally impractical. I bought the Buick as my winter car with 95,000 miles on it when 3 years old - my 3rd Park Avenue. I still own the Park Av, but not the BMW. If you want a car to zip along an autobahn buy a BMW, if you want a car to drive on the typical lousy roads that you get in New England, buy the Buick. The one I bought had all the toys, rear parking, touring package, heads-up display. It's a really great car. Don't believe the mileage - I get 18 "city" and 27-30 mpg, depending on how hard I drive, on the interstate.

Best car out of 18 in 20 years ...

thin41, 04/24/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

The quality, smooth ride and handling, power of the Buick Park Avenue is outstanding and exceptional. I have owned a LeSabre and a Century, but this leather recliner on wheels out performs all cars I have had and is like a little piece of heaven :) Too bad Buick does not manufacture anymore :( 10 out of 10 in my book.

Well kept secret

EggSmasher, 05/29/2002
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

The Park Avenue is a well-kept secret. It has all the amenities of any luxury car, is well-built and designed, and is reasonably priced.

Buick? Drive Park AV. you will love it !

New Buick Lover, 02/17/2003
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

You will find V-8 power in a V-6 with outstanding fuel mi. 23 in town and 33 highway on 87 oct. My wife and I suffer from bad backs, well the Buick seats are wonderful even the back seat is so comfortable and easy to get in and out of, and the pull handles on 3 doors are a big help also. Quite wonderful smooth ride with great road handling. GM found a great way of making a front driver feel like a rear drive. My Dad who always drives a Town Car did not know he was driving a front driver.

Very Good Vehicle

Desrochers, 12/10/2005
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Vehicle is very good on icy roads. Very comfortable to ride even on long drives and many hours

