I bought this car for my wife when we were in college. I have owned it happily ever since and its moved with us across the world, from California, to the south, to the NorthEast and to beautiful Hawaii. It was the first car my baby-girl rode home in and I would put her in another. This car is fun to drive and very reliable - I have had absolutely no issues other than normal wear and tear items. The supercharger allows it to accelerate smoothly for a car of its weight and I have NEVER ridden in a more comfortable automobile. Ithandles very well for this class of vehicle They are very easily acquired as an absolutely fully-optioned ULTRA for very little money and they are worth EVERY penny

