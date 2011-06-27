  1. Home
1992 Buick Park Avenue Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Ultra gets 205-horsepower supercharged V6. Traction control is a new option. Variable-effort power steering and dual cupholders are new for all Park Avenues.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Buick Park Avenue.

A long lasting reliable luxury-sedan
Tim Fredericksen,09/06/2005
I bought this car for my wife when we were in college. I have owned it happily ever since and its moved with us across the world, from California, to the south, to the NorthEast and to beautiful Hawaii. It was the first car my baby-girl rode home in and I would put her in another. This car is fun to drive and very reliable - I have had absolutely no issues other than normal wear and tear items. The supercharger allows it to accelerate smoothly for a car of its weight and I have NEVER ridden in a more comfortable automobile. Ithandles very well for this class of vehicle They are very easily acquired as an absolutely fully-optioned ULTRA for very little money and they are worth EVERY penny
Best car I've owned
Scott,12/18/2006
Come this July , I will have owned my Park Avenue for 5 years. That is also 83,000 miles later. She is now rolling with 208,000 plus miles on her. This is all I have done since I bought her. Brakes and calipers. Shocks and struts. 2 sets of Tiger Paw tires. Oil and lube every 3K-5K. Tranmission flush. A/C charge.
19 mpg?
onecleverdude,05/07/2009
I have owned several 90's lesabre's and park avenue models, they all routinely got mileages in the 30 mpg range. many people have told me the same was common to buick's they had owned. this site rates them at 19 mpg must have a lead foot
Best car I've ever owned!
R.S.F.,06/18/2007
I bought my Park Avenue 5 years ago and it has been a pleasure to own and drive. I now have over 222,000 miles on it, and it doesn't burn or leak a drop of oil. Besides oil changes, tires and brakes, I have had nothing major go wrong with this car. The book value is now basically a wash. But, I only paid $2950 for it back in '02, even though the original owner paid over $29,000. My car is now 15 years old and I'm planning on keeping her to run during the winter months to save the new one I'll be buying soon. I can't say enough good things about my Buick.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Buick Park Avenue features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Buick Park Avenue

Used 1992 Buick Park Avenue Overview

The Used 1992 Buick Park Avenue is offered in the following submodels: Park Avenue Sedan. Available styles include Ultra 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Buick Park Avenue?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Buick Park Avenues are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Buick Park Avenue for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Buick Park Avenue.

