1994 Buick Park Avenue Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$662 - $1,596
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Passenger airbag debuts, and Ultra model gets 20 more horsepower. Traction control system now cuts engine power to slipping wheels in addition to applying brake, and can be turned off if desired. Remote keyless entry, power trunk pull-down and auto-dimming rearview mirror added to Ultra standard equipment list. Front-seat travel increased one inch. Heated front seats are newly optional.
Most helpful consumer reviews
TomandLin,11/02/2008
We've had this car for over 11 years and it still gets 26+mpg overall and 30mpg on the highway. The only "system failure" is that the cruise control sometimes disengages by itself.
Dave K,10/10/2008
38 mpg doing 65 mph on interstate 90 from Hill City, South Dakota to Lake Andes, South Dakota. What a pleasure to drive a car with a great ride and unbelievable gas mileage. The V-6 3800 engine sets a standard for the rest to follow.
Jimbo,04/10/2009
Bought this old girl 1.5 yrs ago while looking for a creampuff. 63K on her and clean. Have put about $1000 in it for brakes, starter, and battery. Rides great, everything still works, and 23 mpg city, 27 mpg hwy. Now just 74K and is a great ride. A bit dated but I only have $4000 in it and it will go for a lot more miles. Best second car you can find out there.
smilinjack,03/26/2002
84,000 miles of pleasurable cruising. It's a head turner inside and out. Virtually maintenance free. Every extra anyone would want.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
