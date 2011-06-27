  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(13)
1994 Buick Park Avenue Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Passenger airbag debuts, and Ultra model gets 20 more horsepower. Traction control system now cuts engine power to slipping wheels in addition to applying brake, and can be turned off if desired. Remote keyless entry, power trunk pull-down and auto-dimming rearview mirror added to Ultra standard equipment list. Front-seat travel increased one inch. Heated front seats are newly optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Buick Park Avenue.

5(84%)
4(7%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1994 Park Avenue
TomandLin,11/02/2008
We've had this car for over 11 years and it still gets 26+mpg overall and 30mpg on the highway. The only "system failure" is that the cruise control sometimes disengages by itself.
Style, Class & Performance
Dave K,10/10/2008
38 mpg doing 65 mph on interstate 90 from Hill City, South Dakota to Lake Andes, South Dakota. What a pleasure to drive a car with a great ride and unbelievable gas mileage. The V-6 3800 engine sets a standard for the rest to follow.
Found a Creampuff
Jimbo,04/10/2009
Bought this old girl 1.5 yrs ago while looking for a creampuff. 63K on her and clean. Have put about $1000 in it for brakes, starter, and battery. Rides great, everything still works, and 23 mpg city, 27 mpg hwy. Now just 74K and is a great ride. A bit dated but I only have $4000 in it and it will go for a lot more miles. Best second car you can find out there.
Gran Touring Wonder
smilinjack,03/26/2002
84,000 miles of pleasurable cruising. It's a head turner inside and out. Virtually maintenance free. Every extra anyone would want.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue Overview

The Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue is offered in the following submodels: Park Avenue Sedan. Available styles include Ultra 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

