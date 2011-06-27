2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
MSRP range: $52,500 - $85,600
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe videos
Drag Race! Tesla Model Y vs. BMW X3 M vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe, but since the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
This race was a lot of fun for us. Not only for the obvious reasons (hello, fast!) but because it gave us a chance to talk about sound, exteriors, and different ways the manufacturers approach performance, such as launch control settings and drive modes.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 GLC-Class Coupe both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GLC-Class Coupe has 17.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe. Learn more
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe reliable?
To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GLC-Class Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GLC-Class Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 GLC-Class Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?
The least-expensive 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,500.
Other versions include:
- GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $52,500
- AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $66,500
- AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $85,600
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?
If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe, the next question is, which GLC-Class Coupe model is right for you? GLC-Class Coupe variants include GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of GLC-Class Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
