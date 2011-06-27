My 2005 Buick Park Avenue has 35,000 miles on it, and I'm the second owner. I've had the car for approximately 11 months, and it's proven a reliable and very comfortable vehicle, equal or greater then several luxury cars I've owned. Acceleration is punchy, braking good, though handling is very floaty and steering lacks feedback. Front and rear seats are equally comfortable, and with the bench seat I can comfortably carry 6 passengers to dinner or around down. With 5 passengers it's common for all passengers to fall asleep - the car is quiet as a church mouse and very smooth, although the tires do allow for some poor feedback on rougher roads. The interior and driving experience is very 90s American, comfortable, unapologetic, and almost lackadaisical. Interior quality and ergonomics are adequate - if I place a loose object on the passenger seat while driving alone it will almost certainly fall between in the space between the top part of the seat and the bottom. Cupholders are too few and too flimsy. Technology is what you expect from a 2005 - no Bluetooth, navigation or active safety to speak of, but the steering wheel audio and cruise controls, AM/FM/CD/Cassette radio, dual power seats with memory, automatic headlights all make the driving experience easy. Getting in and out is easy - I have a disabled family member who can get in from a wheelchair easily. Reliability has been great - have replaced tires. Value is excellent, there are a lot of good examples at much lower prices - it's really a comfortable, safe, spacious vehicle - the ride is as good as any luxury vehicle out there! PROS: Ride quality, value, space, comfort, reliability, smooth power-train. CONS: Dated interior materials (even for 2005), ergonomics, big car to park. Highly recommended for its value and comfort, the 3.8 liter V6 is exceptionally smooth and reliable - I've had it in several vehicles with no issues.

