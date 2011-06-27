2004 Buick Park Avenue Review
Pros & Cons
- Spacious and comfortable interior, strong supercharged V6 engine, solid safety scores, good value.
- Build quality isn't always up to class standards, floaty ride without Gran Touring package, dated interior design.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,709 - $3,903
Edmunds' Expert Review
When shopping for an extra-large, luxury-laden sedan of domestic heritage, it's hard to go wrong with the shapely Park Avenue.
2004 Highlights
New interior and exterior colors are the only notable changes for the Park Avenue.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Buick Park Avenue.
Most helpful consumer reviews
nettiemaria,10/04/2010
Bertha, the white Buick - is now at 214,000 miles and still going strong. It's very solid - inside and out. It's a shame that GM disc. the 6 cyl. 3800 series motor b/c now - Bertha might be replaced with a crossover and they don't have those motors anymore - only smaller V6's. I have never done any kind of major repair - only maintenance, in fact - not as I should have. As long as one does regular minimum maintenance, This car is unstoppable!
Bruce Wolf,12/04/2015
4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
Acquired this car nine years ago, and have been totally pleased ever since. Fits my tall frame well, and is so comfortable to drive, whether in town or on the Interstate, smooth riding, easy handling. Have even considered getting a second one, just to have available. Did put aluminum wheels on when the original chrome wheels began to peel a bit - that resulted in even better handling. Buick would be well advised to produce an anniversary edition in commemoration of the introduction of this model. The highway mileage is great for a luxury car of its vintage - get 30-32 mpg at Interstate speeds. Want to keep it forever. My son wants it after that. My mechanic does too. Even fairly good gas mileage around town. Hit a deer while night driving on an Interstate, took front end damage, drove to the berm, was towed to a great body shop, and two fenders plus a hood and windshield later, it rides as well as ever. As it becomes more a vintage vehicle, the parts will become harder to get and more expensive, but not as much as a new car payment. Engine runs even smoother than before.
gbach11,09/01/2007
This is our second Park Ave and its the best luxury car for the money. I tried to talk my wife into looking at other cars, but as you know Ultras are getting harder to find. She test drove several, but nothing compares.
Tim Minnis,10/04/2004
Great ride and handling! Very good quality.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
