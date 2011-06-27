  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(22)
2004 Buick Park Avenue Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and comfortable interior, strong supercharged V6 engine, solid safety scores, good value.
  • Build quality isn't always up to class standards, floaty ride without Gran Touring package, dated interior design.
Edmunds' Expert Review

When shopping for an extra-large, luxury-laden sedan of domestic heritage, it's hard to go wrong with the shapely Park Avenue.

2004 Highlights

New interior and exterior colors are the only notable changes for the Park Avenue.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Buick Park Avenue.

5(77%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.7
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best car I have ever owned.
nettiemaria,10/04/2010
Bertha, the white Buick - is now at 214,000 miles and still going strong. It's very solid - inside and out. It's a shame that GM disc. the 6 cyl. 3800 series motor b/c now - Bertha might be replaced with a crossover and they don't have those motors anymore - only smaller V6's. I have never done any kind of major repair - only maintenance, in fact - not as I should have. As long as one does regular minimum maintenance, This car is unstoppable!
Solid comfort, cruiser deluxe
Bruce Wolf,12/04/2015
4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
Acquired this car nine years ago, and have been totally pleased ever since. Fits my tall frame well, and is so comfortable to drive, whether in town or on the Interstate, smooth riding, easy handling. Have even considered getting a second one, just to have available. Did put aluminum wheels on when the original chrome wheels began to peel a bit - that resulted in even better handling. Buick would be well advised to produce an anniversary edition in commemoration of the introduction of this model. The highway mileage is great for a luxury car of its vintage - get 30-32 mpg at Interstate speeds. Want to keep it forever. My son wants it after that. My mechanic does too. Even fairly good gas mileage around town. Hit a deer while night driving on an Interstate, took front end damage, drove to the berm, was towed to a great body shop, and two fenders plus a hood and windshield later, it rides as well as ever. As it becomes more a vintage vehicle, the parts will become harder to get and more expensive, but not as much as a new car payment. Engine runs even smoother than before.
Park number 2
gbach11,09/01/2007
This is our second Park Ave and its the best luxury car for the money. I tried to talk my wife into looking at other cars, but as you know Ultras are getting harder to find. She test drove several, but nothing compares.
Buick Park Ave - Great Car
Tim Minnis,10/04/2004
Great ride and handling! Very good quality.
See all 22 reviews of the 2004 Buick Park Avenue
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Buick Park Avenue features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Buick Park Avenue

Used 2004 Buick Park Avenue Overview

The Used 2004 Buick Park Avenue is offered in the following submodels: Park Avenue Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Ultra 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).

