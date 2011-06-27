  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Park Avenue
  4. Used 1991 Buick Park Avenue
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

1991 Buick Park Avenue Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Buick Park Avenue for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$658 - $1,588
Used Park Avenue for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

All-new design debuts. New 3.8-liter V6 engine installed under the hood. Driver airbag and ABS are standard. Ultra gets standard dual-zone climate controls; this feature is optional on base car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Buick Park Avenue.

5(64%)
4(28%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One Great Car
Dee,10/09/2008
Bought this car for my oldest daughter for her 1st car when she was 16 (big safe car) it had 180,000 mi. She loves the car and "when it dies, I want another just like it" she says. We took it on college visits and got 36 mpg hwy! It averages 25 mpg. She is now 23 and is crying 'cause it finally let her down at 240,000 mi. Mechanic who is saying drive chain is likely culprit and will be about $900 to fix (more than the car is worth). We have had no major problems w/ this car in the 6+ years we have had it. Besides normal things like plugs & breaks. Over the years we have replaced the master cylinder, alternator, and ignition coil. That's all. Even the tires were just replaced last winter.
Still Running Strong
Longhorn001,07/30/2002
I bought the car with 120K and I'm almost to 200K now. The car runs great and consumes vast quantities of road in quiet comfort.
1991 Park Avenue
jeffst,12/03/2002
This car is mechanically sound. Unfortunately this will be the last GM product I buy since the front seats are VERY UNCOMFORTABLE. If I had known the manufacturer "cheaped out" on seat construction I would not have purchaced the car. If you look carefully under the seat you will find that there is no support other than some wire stretched across two pipes and a thin piece of foam placed over top the wires. The same goes for the back of the seat as well.
Overall Great Car
jbud94,12/10/2008
I purchased this car because I found it really cheap in classified newspapers. I thought this car was going to be one of the biggest mistakes in my life. This car was exactly the opposite of what I thought that it would be. The only thing the car needed to start was an ignition module. The only problems that I have had with the car is that the brakes needed to be repaired because when I stop at a stoplight for a while the brakes kind of move a little and release pressure. Overall this is a great car. I would reccomend the Buick name to anybody looking for a car.
See all 25 reviews of the 1991 Buick Park Avenue
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Buick Park Avenue features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Buick Park Avenue

Used 1991 Buick Park Avenue Overview

The Used 1991 Buick Park Avenue is offered in the following submodels: Park Avenue Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and Ultra 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Buick Park Avenue?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Buick Park Avenues are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Buick Park Avenue for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Buick Park Avenue.

Can't find a used 1991 Buick Park Avenues you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Park Avenue for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,439.

Find a used Buick for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,252.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Park Avenue for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,820.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,613.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Buick Park Avenue?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Park Avenue lease specials

Related Used 1991 Buick Park Avenue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles