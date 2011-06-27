Used 2002 Buick Park Avenue Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,755
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity19.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3788 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length206.8 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume131.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Titanium Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Shale
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
