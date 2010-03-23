Used 2005 Buick Park Avenue
Pros & Cons
- Spacious and comfortable interior, strong V6 engine, solid safety scores, good value.
- Floaty ride without Gran Touring package, dated interior design.
Edmunds' Expert Review
When shopping for an extra-large, luxury-laden sedan of domestic heritage, it's hard to go wrong with the shapely Park Avenue.
2005 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Park Avenue
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Buick Park Avenue.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- ride quality
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- appearance
- seats
- sound system
- handling & steering
- maintenance & parts
- engine
- road noise
- safety
- spaciousness
- visibility
- value
- oil
- driving experience
- warranty
- climate control
- acceleration
- cup holders
- steering wheel
- technology
- transmission
- dashboard
- infotainment system
- wheels & tires
- lights
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have a 2005 Buick Park Avenue Ultra Special Edition in white diamond tricoat and it is the most beautiful car I've ever seen. The ride is very smooth, the seats couldn't be more comfortable, and everything is automatic, from the windshield wipers, lights, and much more. If you buy this car, you must get the Ultra with the supercharged engine, it is a rocket and flies effortlessly. This is not a car just for elderly people, I am under 20 and love this car, it is an eye catcher and is often mistaked for a Cadillac. It is absolutely gorgeous vehicle that drives great, gets 30+ mpg on the highway, plenty of room, and is a very reliable AMERICAN car. Very highly recommend.
I just love the big car feel. The bench seat front and back are great. You can seat the entire family of grown children all the luggage ans all the electronic gear in comfort their are four 12 volt receptacles.The Park Ultra is very popular in China in 2010. Why we can not have it here is a mystery to me. I guess the bone heads at Buick in USA still do not get it.
I bought the P.A.Ultra with touring package (used) after owning a similar older Park Ave, which I grew to love. This car is a dream and the fuel injection gives it amazing power. The touring package makes handling very tight and responsive. The car is a TOTAL driving experience:great sound system, luxury comfort:walnut interior trim, leather seats, power everything, sunroof etc. It shows what American engineering can produce if it wants to. I hope the new model Buicks can carry on this fine tradition, but I'd be surprised.This is a real car!
My 2005 Buick Park Avenue has 35,000 miles on it, and I'm the second owner. I've had the car for approximately 11 months, and it's proven a reliable and very comfortable vehicle, equal or greater then several luxury cars I've owned. Acceleration is punchy, braking good, though handling is very floaty and steering lacks feedback. Front and rear seats are equally comfortable, and with the bench seat I can comfortably carry 6 passengers to dinner or around down. With 5 passengers it's common for all passengers to fall asleep - the car is quiet as a church mouse and very smooth, although the tires do allow for some poor feedback on rougher roads. The interior and driving experience is very 90s American, comfortable, unapologetic, and almost lackadaisical. Interior quality and ergonomics are adequate - if I place a loose object on the passenger seat while driving alone it will almost certainly fall between in the space between the top part of the seat and the bottom. Cupholders are too few and too flimsy. Technology is what you expect from a 2005 - no Bluetooth, navigation or active safety to speak of, but the steering wheel audio and cruise controls, AM/FM/CD/Cassette radio, dual power seats with memory, automatic headlights all make the driving experience easy. Getting in and out is easy - I have a disabled family member who can get in from a wheelchair easily. Reliability has been great - have replaced tires. Value is excellent, there are a lot of good examples at much lower prices - it's really a comfortable, safe, spacious vehicle - the ride is as good as any luxury vehicle out there! PROS: Ride quality, value, space, comfort, reliability, smooth power-train. CONS: Dated interior materials (even for 2005), ergonomics, big car to park. Highly recommended for its value and comfort, the 3.8 liter V6 is exceptionally smooth and reliable - I've had it in several vehicles with no issues.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Ultra 4dr Sedan
3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Buick Park Avenue a good car?
Is the Buick Park Avenue reliable?
Is the 2005 Buick Park Avenue a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2005 Buick Park Avenue?
The least-expensive 2005 Buick Park Avenue is the 2005 Buick Park Avenue 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,555.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $35,555
- Ultra 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) which starts at $40,730
What are the different models of Buick Park Avenue?
More about the 2005 Buick Park Avenue
Used 2005 Buick Park Avenue Overview
The Used 2005 Buick Park Avenue is offered in the following submodels: Park Avenue Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Ultra 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A).
What do people think of the 2005 Buick Park Avenue?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Buick Park Avenue and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Park Avenue 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Park Avenue.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Buick Park Avenue and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Park Avenue featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2005 Buick Park Avenue?
Which 2005 Buick Park Avenues are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Buick Park Avenue for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2005 Buick Park Avenue.
Can't find a new 2005 Buick Park Avenues you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Buick Park Avenue for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,580.
Find a new Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,950.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2005 Buick Park Avenue?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Buick lease specials
Related Used 2005 Buick Park Avenue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons