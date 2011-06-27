Close

Scott-Preusse Chevrolet Buick - Redwood Falls / Minnesota

CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, NON SMOKER, DRIVES OUT WELL, FAIRLY CLEAN FOR AN OLDER CAR. 2001 Buick Park Avenue Light Bronzemist Metallic

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4CW54K014140513

Stock: 1613XXA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020