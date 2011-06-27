Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
22 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

19942005
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$10K
Price

Mileage

90K100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1525
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $4,999

    2000 Buick Park Avenue Base

    102,163 miles
    Delivery available*

    Ryan Cadillac - Monroe / Louisiana

    Light Bronzemist Metallic 2000 Buick Park Avenue FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SFI Series II 4-Speed Automatic. 19/30 City/Highway MPG Visit our virtual showroom 24/7 at www.ryanautomotive.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW52KXY4158398
    Stock: H7141A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

  • $762

    2000 Buick Park Avenue Base

    176,200 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Minnesota Motor - Fergus Falls / Minnesota

    PRICED TO MOVE $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Bright White exterior and Medium Gray interior, Park Avenue trim. Dual Zone A/C, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. Buick Park Avenue with Bright White exterior and Medium Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5200 RPM*. AFFORDABLE This Park Avenue is priced $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US Since 1922 Minnesota Motors have been serving Otter Tail County with friendly and honest service. We give our Fergus Falls Buick and Chevy customers a great selection to choose from along with a knowledgeable sales staff on hand to help. We are one of the oldest family run dealerships in the country and we're proud to offer you our years of automotive experience. Pricing analysis performed on 7/8/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW54K0Y4222106
    Stock: 6656C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2020

  • $4,000

    1999 Buick Park Avenue Base

    91,772 miles
    Delivery available*

    Power Chevrolet Buick GMC - Newport / Oregon

    Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Buick Park Avenue .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW52K5X4626424
    Stock: M09340B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-02-2020

  • Price Drop
    $3,995

    2001 Buick Park Avenue Base

    95,852 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Starling Buick GMC - Venice / Florida

    2001 Buick Park Avenue, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER SEATING, ALLOY WHEELS, PARK ASSIST, POWER SEAT, Fully automatic headlights, Security system, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. At Starling Buick GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website www.starlingbuickgmc.com or contact us at 941-488-3667.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW54K514130253
    Stock: 4130253T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $3,573

    1999 Buick Park Avenue Base

    177,346 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Haley Certified Preowned - Richmond / Virginia

    AS/IS price available to the public. The vehicle is scheduled to go to auction. Call Haley Budget Outlet at 804-237-8951 or see us at 8307 Midlothian Tpke Richmond, VA 23235, for more info! We offer full disclosure of all known issues on our AS/IS inventory and No Haggle Pricing! Price excludes tax, tags, title, and $249 Dealer Processing Fee. See Dealer for details. (Haley Automotive Group's $599 dealer processing fee does not apply to Haley Budget Outlet's AS/IS inventory.)

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Buick Park Avenue .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW52K1X4650056
    Stock: LS423A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2020

  • $2,999

    2001 Buick Park Avenue Base

    167,198 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Scott-Preusse Chevrolet Buick - Redwood Falls / Minnesota

    CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, NON SMOKER, DRIVES OUT WELL, FAIRLY CLEAN FOR AN OLDER CAR. 2001 Buick Park Avenue Light Bronzemist Metallic Marthaler Chevrolet Buick of Redwood Falls is one of the newer members of the Marthaler Automotive Group that now includes 9 dealerships. Our business model includes seven-state delivery, market-based pricing,a transparent and customer driven purchase experience, continuing community support and, of course, an extremely extensive selection of vehicles, new and pre-owned. General Manager Justin Olson has been in the business for over 18 years, and brings his professional, market-savvy perspective to the dealership every day. It's our job to make sure your experience at Marthaler is everything you want it to be- right from the start.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW54K014140513
    Stock: 1613XXA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • Price Drop
    $2,827

    2002 Buick Park Avenue Base

    209,111 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Breakaway Honda - Greenville / South Carolina

    Pre-Auction Car. This vehicle failed to meet Breakaway Honda's retail used car inspection. Pre-Auction Cars have issues including, but not limited to: Mechanical, Driveability, Cosmetic, etc. Some of these Pre-Auction cars are unreliable or unsafe based on Breakaway Honda's standards and are therefore deemed "Tow Away";. No Warranty is expressed or implied. Prices are Non-Negotiable. Cars will not be held. Cash or Certified Funds are required at time of purchase. Drivers License and Proof of Insurance required. Free Car Fax Available.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heads up display, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW54KX24226803
    Stock: B201401A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $5,280

    2002 Buick Park Avenue Base

    107,743 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Pointe Buick GMC - Penns Grove / New Jersey

    In Good Shape. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES PRESTIGE PKG driver info center, 3-note horn, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass, OnStar communication system, ETR AM/FM stereo w/pwr-loading compact disc/cassette, auto tone control, universal remote transmitter, 10-way pwr driver seat/pwr front lumbar/ climate control/radio presets/outside mirrors w/memory feature & park assist, rain-sensing variable delay windshield-wipers, traction control, PWR SLIDING SUNROOF sliding & tilt design feature, pwr sunshade, 16' CHROME-PLATED WHEELS, HEAD-UP DISPLAY speedometer, indicators for high beams/turn signals/check gauges, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/PWR-LOADING COMPACT DISC/ CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL seek-scan, digital clock, Theftlock, radio monitor, steering wheel radio controls. Buick Park Avenue with White Diamond exterior and Shale interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 205 HP at 5200 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS RAVE 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS Welcome to Pointe Buick GMC. We are conveniently located in South Jersey on Route 130 in Carneys Point New Jersey 4 miles from the Delaware Memorial Bridge and 8 miles from the Commodore Barry Bridge. We have many happy customers from all over the country but mostly from New Jersey, Pennsylvania Pricing analysis performed on 8/8/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heads up display, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW54K924153407
    Stock: 1851
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2020

  • $4,500

    1998 Buick Park Avenue Ultra

    148,770 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming

    We're practically giving away this used 1998 Buick Park Avenue in Laramie, WYOMING. Age shouldn't matter for this car. It's a 6 cylinder Green car that gives drivers more control over the road. With 148,770 miles and priced at $4,500.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Buick Park Avenue Ultra.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CU5214W4661127
    Stock: 3718K
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • Price Drop
    $1,400

    2002 Buick Park Avenue Base

    242,205 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Hawkins Chevrolet - Fairmont / Minnesota

    Sterling Silver Metallic Leather Seats, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 55/45 Split Bench Seat, Front dual zone A/C, Sierra-Grain Leather Seat Trim. 20/29 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2002 Buick Park Avenue 4D Sedan FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series II We serve Fairmont as well as Mankato, Albert Lea, Minneapolis and St. Paul, Worthington, Spirit Lake and even Sioux Falls! Come see why The Difference is Hawkins!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW54K524164453
    Stock: 1387A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-08-2020

  • $5,767

    2002 Buick Park Avenue Base

    97,813 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Korf Continental Ford - Julesburg / Colorado

    FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Leather Interior, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/PWR-LOADING COMPAC.WHY BUY FROM USKORF Autogroup is locally owned, locally operated and locally involved. That means we put our customers first, before everything else. Proudly serving Yuma, Brush, Julesburg, Sterling and all Northeastern Colorado. Call us today for all automotive needs. We believe that everyone deserves to drive a newer, nicer car today.OPTION PACKAGESETR AM/FM STEREO W/PWR-LOADING COMPACT DISC/ CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL seek-scan, digital clock, Theftlock, radio monitor, steering wheel radio controls.EXPERTS CONCLUDE4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.FIND YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!Korf Motors Sterling, CO HAIL SALE! Korf Motors delivers exceptional customer service experience! Our professional experts will Help You find your next vehicle Today!VEHICLE REVIEWSPrice does not include: Title, tax, and fees. See dealer for complete detail, terms and conditions may apply.Pricing analysis performed on 12/22/2019. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW54K824148697
    Stock: 148697
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-26-2019

  • $2,455

    2003 Buick Park Avenue Base

    183,500 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Harold Ford - Angola / Indiana

    NO ACCIDENTS!, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Outside Heated Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicators, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel. 4D Sedan3.8L V6 SFI FWD 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveWe use MARKET BASED PRICING & HASSLE FREE PRICING at HAROLD AUTOMOTIVE GROUP!This means we align asking prices with market data for each particular vehicle we sell. The end result is a GREAT PRICE FOR YOU! We have found that if we do not offer a competitive price online, we become obsolete in an ever changing vehicle market!As Part of our Promise To Provide A Great Price This Vehicle Also Comes With:*A FREE WARRANTY!**Transparent Sales Process that's FAST and EFFICIENT!!*Friendly and Helpful Sales Staff that Won't Pressure You!The Best Team of Finance Managers in Indiana! They are Great with People and EVEN Better with Numbers! Is Credit A Challenge? Give Us a Try and Let Us Do the Rest!Come to Harold Automotive Group and experience the difference of doing business with an industry leaderVisit www.haroldford.net! Includes all rebates and incentives.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW54KX34154180
    Stock: 6800A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $4,500

    2003 Buick Park Avenue Base

    131,763 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Pfeifle Chevrolet Buick - Wishek / North Dakota

    2003 Buick Park Ave, 132,000 Miles, White Diamond, Heated Leather Seats, CD/Cassette, Heads up Display, Rear Parking Sensors, Chrome Wheels, Restored Title

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW54K434143563
    Stock: 20W14A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • $3,950

    2003 Buick Park Avenue Ultra

    99,982 miles
    Delivery available*

    Scott Peterson Ford - Belle Fourche / South Dakota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Buick Park Avenue Ultra with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CU541734172309
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $1,951

    2004 Buick Park Avenue Base

    222,590 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bob Howard Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

    Check out this gently-used 2004 Buick Park Avenue we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Buick Park Avenue . It is incomparable for the price and quality. The quintessential Buick -- This Buick Park Avenue speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. The look is unmistakably Buick, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Buick Park Avenue will definitely turn heads.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW54K044131766
    Stock: 44131766
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • New Listing
    $1,250

    1996 Buick Park Avenue Base

    245,226 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington

    1996 BUICK PARK AVENUE: VERY GOOD SHAPE INSIDE/OUT. RUNS VERY GOOD AND SHOULD GIVE SOMEONE ALOT MORE MILES. HAS LEATHER, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, CRUISE, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD RUBBER, V-6 3.8L, WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. YOU WILL NOT FIND A BETTER DEAL ON THIS GOOD OF A RUNNING CAR. IT REALLY IS IN VERY GOOD SHAPE. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO SET UP A VIEWING TIME AND TEST DRIVE. THANKS AND HAVE A GREAT DAY. INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES 5608 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99202 MON-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-5PM 509-534-7992 CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADE INS WELCOME NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. KEY: BUICK PARK AVENUE, IMPALA, BUICK LESABRE, IMPALA, CRUZ, SONIC, FOCUS, COROLLA, CAMRY, ACCORD, CIVIC, LEXUS, TOYOTA, FORD, GMC, DODGE, DART, SUBARU,

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1996 Buick Park Avenue .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW52K1TH641098
    Stock: 641098A1
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,920

    2004 Buick Park Avenue Base

    155,480 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Runde Ford of Manchester - Manchester / Iowa

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Buick Park Avenue with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW54K244131719
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,487

    2005 Buick Park Avenue Base

    187,648 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana

    This is a nice inexpensive car that gets great MPG. The 38 liter motor is known to be one of the best. For more info please call email or text. 406-495-1890 Visit Elk Mountain Motors online at elkmtnsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 406-495-1890 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G4CW54K054101006
    Stock: 101006
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 18 out of 22 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Park Avenue
  4. Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue
Park Avenue Reviews & Specs