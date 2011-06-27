1995 Buick Park Avenue Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$663 - $1,598
Used Park Avenue for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Base engine upgraded to 3800 Series II status; makes 35 more horsepower than previous year. Base models get styling tweaks front and rear. New climate controls and radios are added.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Buick Park Avenue.
Most helpful consumer reviews
buick4ever,10/07/2013
I bought a 95 park used with 97000 miles on it in 2012. I am the second owner. I love this car I am only 33 years old and I will continue to buy these cars for as long as I can find them. Everything works the paint is peeling on the hood but that is age related. Easy to work on comfortable and decent on gas for a big car. I fell safe in this car it is not like riding in a matchbox. No rattles or shakes just smooth driving.
lmnet,04/03/2002
DREAM CAR CONSIDERING COMFORT BUT RELIABILITY IS EXTREMLY POOR. AFTER TALKING TO OTHER PARK AVE. OWNERS I FIND WE HAVE SIMILAR PROBLEMS. I WOULD AVOID PURCHASING THIS CAR.
SUPERCOOL,12/28/2005
This my 3rd lifetime car, first Buick. It was love at first sight! I love this car. I've recently stepped up to the 20 inch wheel but other then that no other mods are needed.
Uncle Buford,08/18/2002
Have driven both the Base and Ultra models. 2001 Base and 1995 Ultra. Both perform well on the open road and make for a very pleasent ride.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Buick Park Avenue features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Park Avenue
Related Used 1995 Buick Park Avenue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave