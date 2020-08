Used 2003 Buick Park Avenue for Sale Near Me

Harold Ford - Angola / Indiana

NO ACCIDENTS!, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Outside Heated Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicators, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel. 4D Sedan3.8L V6 SFI FWD 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveWe use MARKET BASED PRICING & HASSLE FREE PRICING at HAROLD AUTOMOTIVE GROUP!This means we align asking prices with market data for each particular vehicle we sell. The end result is a GREAT PRICE FOR YOU! We have found that if we do not offer a competitive price online, we become obsolete in an ever changing vehicle market!As Part of our Promise To Provide A Great Price This Vehicle Also Comes With:*A FREE WARRANTY!**Transparent Sales Process that's FAST and EFFICIENT!!*Friendly and Helpful Sales Staff that Won't Pressure You!The Best Team of Finance Managers in Indiana! They are Great with People and EVEN Better with Numbers! Is Credit A Challenge? Give Us a Try and Let Us Do the Rest!Come to Harold Automotive Group and experience the difference of doing business with an industry leaderVisit www.haroldford.net! Includes all rebates and incentives.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4CW54KX34154180

Stock: 6800A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020