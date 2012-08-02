Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG RoadsterFerrari-Maserati of Long Island is thrilled to announce the arrival of this stunning Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster. Finished in Obsidian Black Metallic over Classic Red and Black designo Exclusive Leather, the SLS AMG Roadster has been driven very few easy miles. Expertly maintained by Authorized Mercedes-Benz Dealers, it is in pristine condition inside and out. The Mercedes was well-respected by its previous owners and it shows.This SLS AMG Roadster has been specified with:- Bang & Olufsen 1000W Sound System ($6,400)- AMG Adaptive Suspension ($2,500)- High Gloss Black Trim ($2,500)- Red Brake Calipers ($1,000)- Two Tone designo Exclusive Leather ($750)- AMG Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheel ($500)- Metallic Paint- Black Soft Top- $212,695 MSRPThe convertible variant of the universally acclaimed SLS, the SLS AMG Roadster sacrifices nothing in order to provide its pilot with a true open-top sports car experience. A throbbing, hand-built 6.2L V8 routes its immense power through a sophisticated 7-Speed dual-clutch transmission. Huge tires, brakes, and stability control systems ensure all the power is properly transferred to the ground. The sound emanating from the tail-pipes will raise the hair on the back of your neck! An absolute supercar, this is still a Mercedes-Benz and features all of the comfort and luxury one would expect in a German flagship. Rare, beautiful, and a thrill to drive, you will find any excuse to grab the keys. Reward yourself!If you are in the market for a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster, please call or email us today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDRK7HA0CA009535

Stock: NC826

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020