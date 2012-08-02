Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 14,896 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$117,888$12,974 Below Market
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 14K Miles On This Beautiful SLS AMG Roadster. Original MSRP Was Over $199k On This One. 563hp And 0 To 60 In 3.6 Seconds, This SLS Is A Blast To Drive! Factory Options Include: Classic Red And Black Designo Exclusive Leather, Black Soft Top, Premium Sound, Satellite Radio, Navigation, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Airscarf, Alcantara Headliner, Wind Deflector, Blind Spot Monitor And Much More! This Awesome SLS AMG Also Comes With A Squeaky Clean Carfax Report. This Is The SLS That You Want, Call Us Before It Gets Away! ---------------- We Have Low Interest Rate Financing With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now.......................................................................... Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, PCM, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRK7HA2CA006927
Stock: 3360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-07-2020
- 14,077 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$120,000$9,254 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG RoadsterFerrari-Maserati of Long Island is thrilled to announce the arrival of this stunning Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster. Finished in Obsidian Black Metallic over Classic Red and Black designo Exclusive Leather, the SLS AMG Roadster has been driven very few easy miles. Expertly maintained by Authorized Mercedes-Benz Dealers, it is in pristine condition inside and out. The Mercedes was well-respected by its previous owners and it shows.This SLS AMG Roadster has been specified with:- Bang & Olufsen 1000W Sound System ($6,400)- AMG Adaptive Suspension ($2,500)- High Gloss Black Trim ($2,500)- Red Brake Calipers ($1,000)- Two Tone designo Exclusive Leather ($750)- AMG Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheel ($500)- Metallic Paint- Black Soft Top- $212,695 MSRPThe convertible variant of the universally acclaimed SLS, the SLS AMG Roadster sacrifices nothing in order to provide its pilot with a true open-top sports car experience. A throbbing, hand-built 6.2L V8 routes its immense power through a sophisticated 7-Speed dual-clutch transmission. Huge tires, brakes, and stability control systems ensure all the power is properly transferred to the ground. The sound emanating from the tail-pipes will raise the hair on the back of your neck! An absolute supercar, this is still a Mercedes-Benz and features all of the comfort and luxury one would expect in a German flagship. Rare, beautiful, and a thrill to drive, you will find any excuse to grab the keys. Reward yourself!If you are in the market for a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster, please call or email us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRK7HA0CA009535
Stock: NC826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 14,497 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$124,900$12,257 Below Market
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2012 MERCEDEZ-BENZ SLS AMG EXTERIOR COLOR AMG LE MANS RED INTERIOR COLOR BLACK DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE LEATHER 14,497 MILES COST OPTIONS CARBON FIBER TRIM BRAKE CALIPERS IN RED PAINT AMG LEATHER / ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL EXTENDED INTERIOR CARBON FIBER PACKAGE AMG ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION BLACK SOFT TOP 19 / 20 AMG 10-SPOKE FORGED WHEEL - BLACK CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR MIRROR COVERS BANG & OLUFSEN 1000 WATT SOUND SYSTEM GAS GUZZLER - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRK7HA0CA009387
Stock: FP4225A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 8,955 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$137,600$976 Below Market
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG RoadsterDesigno Mystic White over Sand/Beige InteriorsOnly 8,955 Miles!Well Maintained *Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Designo Mystic White PaintIndoor Car CoverSand/Black Desingo Exclusive LeatherBrake Calipers in Red PaintBang & Olufsen 1000 Watt Sound SystemAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRK7HA4CA009361
Stock: 903547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 8,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$159,997
Mercedes-Benz of San Juan - San Juan / Texas
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Convertible in AMG Le Mans Red, 19" x 9.5" Front & 20" x 11" Rear 7-Spoke Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Convertible roof wind blocker, designo Exclusive Leather Upholstery, Driver vanity mirror, Emergency communication system: mbrace, Garage door transmitter, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HVAC memory, Integrated roll-over protection, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Radio: COMAND APS w/6-Disc CD/DVD Changer, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 4324 miles below market average!46 POINT INSPECTION COMPLETED and MAINTENANCE PERFORMED with ALL DOCUMENTATION. WE HAVE COMPETITIVE FINANCING TERMS AVAILABLE. WITH MORE THAN TWO DOZEN LENDING INSTITUTIONS AVAILABLE, WE CAN PROVIDE FINANCING SOLUTIONS FOR EVERY NEED, INCLUDING LOW RATES, LONG TERMS, AND LEASING. WE TAKE GREAT CARE TO KEEP OUR LISTINGS UP TO DATE AND AS ACCURATE AS POSSIBLE, HOWEVER OUR INVENTORY CHANGES DAILY. IF YOU DO NOT SEE WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US. WHILE EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION, WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS ON THESE PAGES. PLEASE VERIFY ANY INFORMATION IN QUESTION WITH MERCEDES BENZ OF SAN JUAN. SALES TAX, TITLE, LICENSE FEE, REGISTRATION FEE, DEALER DOCUMENTARY FEE, FINANCE CHARGES, EMISSION TESTING FEES, AND COMPLIANCE FEES ARE ADDITIONAL TO THE ADVERTISED PRICE. www.mbsanjuantx.com Proudly offering new, used, pre-owned, and certified vehicles. Mercedes Benz of San Juan is a member of the Continental Auto Group operating new vehicle franchises for Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Subaru, and INFINITI. Proudly serving The Rio Grande Valley McAllen, Mission, San Juan, Pharr, Edinburg, Palmview, Alamo, Donna, La Joya, Weslaco, Mercedes, Harlingen, Reynosa, as well as Laredo, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Austin, and Houston.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRK7HA5CA009207
Stock: JC1000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2019
- 6,900 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$179,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Flawless SLS AMG With Only 6900 Miles. Timeless Black Exterior With Classic Red Designo Interior, This SLS AMG Is Visually Stunning. Factory Options Include: AMG Adaptive Suspension, AMG Performance Media, 19/20 AMG 10 Spoke Forged Wheels In Black, Red Brake Calipers, Bang And Olufsen 1000 Watt Sound System, AMG Leather And Alcantara Steering Wheel, Reverse Camera, Navigation And much More! ... This Beautiful SLS AMG Is In Incredible Condition Inside And Out, It Is Close To New As It Gets. This Is The SLS AMG That You Want! ------------------ We Have Extremely Low Interest Rates With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now................ Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, PCM, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRJ7HA3CA008558
Stock: 3336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- 18,674 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$149,900
Porsche North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Obsidian Black / Classic Red/Black w/Two-Tone Designo Exclusive Leather. Carbon Fiber Trim, Red Brake Calipers, AMG Track Pace, AMG Adaptive Suspension, 19"/20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels. Compare to a $203,425 MSRP!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRJ7HA4CA009136
Stock: P1848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 15,235 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$159,995
Lake Norman Auto Exchange - Mooresville / North Carolina
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Gull Wing. 15k original miles. Front/mid-Engine RWD hand-built AMG 6.3 L V-8 with 563 hp and 479 lb-ft of Torque. Iridium Silver exterior w/ Classic Red/Black designo exclusive leather and Carbon fiber trim Red brake calipers Alcantera steering wheel/headliner/rear shelf. Options also include: Adaptive suspension Adaptive transmission with AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-speed Sport Transaxle Blind spot assist Navigation Rear-view camera 20 Black AMG wheels with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. 3-owner clean CARFAX and always garaged kept. This is one must-have for any modern day collection. Original window sticker was $198925. Call today for more info @ 980-819-1792
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRJ7HA8CA009298
Stock: 2021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,209 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$162,495
Algar Ferrari - Bryn Mawr / Pennsylvania
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® Base Obsidian Black Metallic 2D CoupeAdaptive AMG® Sport Suspension, AMG® Carbon Ceramic Braking System, AMG® Leather/Alcantara Performance Steering Wheel, designo® Exclusive Leather Upholstery, Navigation system: COMAND.For further details, please contact our knowledgeable sales staff 610-527-1100. With 45 years serving the needs of discerning clients who share our passion for life's finer things, Algar Ferrari has continually redefined dealer and service excellence.Do you have a car to sell? We are always looking for great cars to replenish our inventory. We both purchase and consign cars. If you're looking to sell your car or collection, we'd be happy to speak with you. Call us at (610) 527-1100 or send pictures and description to sellmycar@AlgarFerrari.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRJ7HA4CA006608
Stock: 3167U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 24,106 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$115,841
Gold Coast Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRK7HA7CA009211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,712 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$139,999
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
RED LEATHER INTERIOR!, NAVIGATION!, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA!, BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO PACKAGE!, 19" x 9.5" Front & 20" x 11" Rear 10-Spoke Wheels, ABS brakes, AMG® Leather/Alcantara Performance Steering Wheel, AMG® Red Brake Calipers, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Extended Interior Carbon Fiber Package, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Interior Carbon Fiber Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, designo® Exclusive Leather Upholstery, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, HVAC memory, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: COMAND® APS w/6-Disc CD/DVD Changer, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, 19" x 9.5" Front & 20" x 11" Rear 10-Spoke Wheels, ABS brakes, AMG® Leather/Alcantara Performance Steering Wheel, AMG® Red Brake Calipers, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Extended Interior Carbon Fiber Package, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Interior Carbon Fiber Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRJ7HA1CA006372
Stock: X006372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 20,641 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$147,382$13,802 Below Market
Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin
* Clean Carfax and Only One Owner! * Immaculate Iridium Silver Metallic Paint * Awesome AMG 10-Spoke Wheels * Showroom Floor Clean Interior * Standout in the Crowd with Gull-Wing Doors and a Seductive Exhaust Note Coming From the Naturally Aspirated V8 * Bergstrom Certified 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMGÂ® RWD Iridium Silver Metallic 7-Speed Automatic AMGÂ® 6.2L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V Naturally Aspirated 1 Owner!, 19\ x 9.5\ Front & 20\ x 11\ Rear 10-Spoke Wheels, ABS brakes, AMG Sports Seats, AMGÂ® Performance Steering Wheel, AMGÂ® Performance Suspension, Bang & Olufsen Performance Surround Sound System, designoÂ® Exclusive Leather Upholstery, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Radio: COMANDÂ® APS w/6-Disc CD/DVD Changer, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel. Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? A Team driven to deliver great guest service Upfront pricing, fast and friendly Negotiation free buying experience Non-commissioned sales team Price Protection Guarantee 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee Every vehicle comes with a warranty Two offers to purchase your vehicle Financing options for every credit situation Invested in our communities
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRJ7HA1BA004667
Stock: T191208A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,411 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$151,950$13,972 Below Market
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG 2dr 2dr Coupe SLS AMG features a 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Iridium Silver Metallic with a Classic Red interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRJ7HA9BA000950
Stock: C0950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-04-2019
- 13,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$149,999$8,523 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
Non-smoker! Clean CARFAX! This 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG comes equipped with REARVIEW CAMERA, 'BANG OLUFSEN 1000 WATT SOUND SYSTEM', CARBON FIBER TRIM, AMG ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL, and COMAND NAVIGATION! It has under 14K Miles! This vehicle just passed a multi-point inspection performed by a Factory-trained Certified Mercedes-Benz Master technician. Despite all of the perks already associated with this 2011 MBZ SLS-Class, at over $47,346 off its original MSRP of $197,345 you know you are getting a great deal! We know price matters, and we want to give you a quality MBZ with our Everyday Low Price! Do not expect a deal like this to last long hurry in for a test drive today! Mercedes-Benz of Walnut Creek Market Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRJ7HA3BA004279
Stock: MBA004279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 19,262 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$168,500
Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills - El Dorado Hills / California
Only 19,262 Miles! Boasts 20 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG boasts a Gas V8 6.3L/379 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Universal garage door opener, Twin exhaust, Tire pressure monitoring system.*This Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Features the Following Options *Carbon Fiber Engine Compartment Covers Carbon Fiber Trim Factory Code - Showroom Units AMG Performance Suspension System 19"/20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels Bang & Olufsen 1000 watt Sound System.*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Mercedes Benz of El Dorado Hills graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. Clean, non-smoker interior!*Stop By Today *A short visit to Mercedes Benz of El Dorado Hills located at 1000 Mercedes Lane, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 can get you a trustworthy SLS AMG today!*Golden Rule*We are a Golden Rule company dedicating ourselves to world-class customer service in an environment of trust, dignity, and fun." George Grinzewitsch, CEO and Owner, Von Housen Automotive Group For more than 60 years, Von Housen Automotive Group has delivered high-end luxury vehicles to discerning clients throughout the greater Sacramento area, and is the place more people trust for quality, service, and a large selection of Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Von Housen Automotive Group operates three Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Northern California, including Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills. The group also owns Mercedes-Benz Sprinter dealerships in both Rocklin and Sacramento. Mercedes-Benz of North America Von Housen Automotive Group has more than 300 dedicated employees and sells approximately $301,000,000 in new and used vehicles, parts and service annually. The team is also a leader in supporting community, philanthropic and non-profit initiatives. Stop by Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to experience a wide selection of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, presented by Northern California's leading team of sales advisors. Reach us online, or give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRJ7HA6BA000646
Stock: R22178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 7,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$159,994
Alfano Chevrolet - San Luis Obispo / California
Key Features include: AMG Sports Seats, designo Exclusive Leather Upholstery, Gull Wing Doors, Alloy Wheels, SIRIUSXM, Electronic Stability Control, Garage Door Transmitter, High Intensity Discharge Headlights: Bi-Xenon, HVAC Memory, Illuminated Entry, Navigation System: COMAND, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Weather Band Radio, plus many more. This vehicle is Clean CARFAX verified. Beautifully displayed in Le Mans Red Metallic with Porcelain Interior. RWD. Equipped with an AMG 6.2L V8 SMPI DOHC 32V Naturally Aspirated Motor and 7-Speed Automatic Transmission. Scoring 14/20 City/Highway MPG!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRJ7HA5BA005515
Stock: 5147U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 19,961 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$189,900
Grand Prix Motors - Portland / Oregon
Nothing quite has the same presence and styling as this Rare *Brabus Widestar SLS AMG*. As you open up the iconic *gull-wing* doors, and start it up, you'll hear the roar of the *800 horse power* 6.2L V8. *Stage 3 supercharged* with a *Kleeman supercharger*, *ceramic headers*, and paired up with an *Akrapovic exhaust*, gives you the speed and raw sound of a Jet in this rear wheel drive German icon. Finished in *Le mans red*, with a stunning ivory white interior, complimented by lots of *carbon fiber *accents. The exterior is also fitted with a variety of *carbon fiber* pieces, from the rear wing, to the fenders, side skirts, vents,diffuser and splitter. Riding on *Rotiform wheels*, this very unique example of an SLS, shows *less then 20,000 miles* on the odometer, and is ready to take off with its next owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDRJ7HA1BA005334
Stock: 5189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-03-2019
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
- 5(100%)
Related Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris Ann Arbor MI
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Fresno CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Fremont CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Augusta GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Salt Lake City UT
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Edison NJ
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Cincinnati OH
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Woodbridge VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class Bridgeport CT
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Ocala FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Accord 2017 Spartanburg SC
- Used Ram 1500 2018 Santa Ana CA
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento