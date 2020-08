Used 2004 Buick Park Avenue for Sale Near Me

Bob Howard Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

Check out this gently-used 2004 Buick Park Avenue we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Buick Park Avenue . It is incomparable for the price and quality. The quintessential Buick -- This Buick Park Avenue speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. The look is unmistakably Buick, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Buick Park Avenue will definitely turn heads.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4CW54K044131766

Stock: 44131766

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020