Used 2005 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio

UP FOR SALE A 2005 bmw m3 with leather!!seats!!!drive great!!! AM/FM/CD PLAYER !!!! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWWAUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSBR93425PK09202

Stock: A190722

Certified Pre-Owned: No