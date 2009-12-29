Used 2005 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2004 BMW 3 Series. This 2004 BMW 3 Series comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Let a little sunshine in. Just drop the top of this BMW 3 Series convertible and go. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. The 3 Series M3 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 85,553mi put on this BMW. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW 3 Series M3 is in a league of its own

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSBR93474PK07170

Stock: 4PK07170

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020