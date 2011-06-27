  1. Home
1997 BMW M3 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Great steering, top-notch suspension, and nice exterior styling.
  • Spartan interior and cramped passenger compartment.
Edmunds' Expert Review

1997 Highlights

To the delight of sports car enthusiasts who need the practicality of four doors, BMW releases a sedan version of the M3. Identical to the coupe in virtually every respect, the 1997 BMW M3 sedan is available with either a five-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission. Note that the coupe is no longer available with the automatic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 BMW M3.

5(88%)
4(12%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
26 reviews
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1997 BMW M3 SEDAN
john,06/21/2009
1st new car I ever bought & still own 12 years later, tracked it when under warranty, only issues was brake rotors & too much restriction in power steering boost. STOCK SUSPENSION WAS SHOT AFTER 50,000 MILES, went to turner ms bilstein sport/h&r sport springs. Never looked back. Re-did rear this year. Under bilstein warrenty. Issues were blown head gasket @105,000 miles, rebuilt rear axles@ 115,000 & VANOS @ 95,000& lower control arms @ 90,000 all par for the course, mobile one only in engine, trans, rear & power steering 25 mpg.
FUN CAR but better be a DIY past 120K
Kelli,08/26/2009
I have put SEVERAL thousand dollars into repairs into this car over the last months. If you can't do the work yourself expect to sink lots of bucks into it!
This is the car for you!!!
Bimmerboim3,09/11/2009
After being the laughing stock of my high school football teammates with a 1991 bright teal Acura Integra, I decided that it was time to upgrade to a BMW. I have always liked BMWs, but I didn't think that I could afford the repairs, but I was completely misinformed. With a total of 171k miles, I couldn't be any happier with my M3. After 4 years of ownership, my repairs pair bills have been half the price of my girlfriend's Nissan 200sx, which she has had for 2 years. If you are looking for a true sports car with the body of a tank and reliability of a Honda, this is the car for you!!!!!
I love this car
Dennis,09/20/2010
This is a car that was built to be driven. Plenty of power and great handling makes this a very fun car to drive. For the most part it is very predictable and feedback provides plenty of warning when pushing the limits on corners.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1997 BMW M3

Used 1997 BMW M3 Overview

The Used 1997 BMW M3 is offered in the following submodels: M3 Sedan, M3 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 BMW M3?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 BMW M3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 BMW M3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 BMW M3.

Can't find a used 1997 BMW M3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M3 for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,751.

Find a used BMW for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,202.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M3 for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $19,812.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,716.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 BMW M3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

