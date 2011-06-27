1997 BMW M3 Review
- Great steering, top-notch suspension, and nice exterior styling.
- Spartan interior and cramped passenger compartment.
List Price Estimate
$5,486 - $12,117
Edmunds' Expert Review
1997 Highlights
To the delight of sports car enthusiasts who need the practicality of four doors, BMW releases a sedan version of the M3. Identical to the coupe in virtually every respect, the 1997 BMW M3 sedan is available with either a five-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission. Note that the coupe is no longer available with the automatic.
Most helpful consumer reviews
john,06/21/2009
1st new car I ever bought & still own 12 years later, tracked it when under warranty, only issues was brake rotors & too much restriction in power steering boost. STOCK SUSPENSION WAS SHOT AFTER 50,000 MILES, went to turner ms bilstein sport/h&r sport springs. Never looked back. Re-did rear this year. Under bilstein warrenty. Issues were blown head gasket @105,000 miles, rebuilt rear axles@ 115,000 & VANOS @ 95,000& lower control arms @ 90,000 all par for the course, mobile one only in engine, trans, rear & power steering 25 mpg.
Kelli,08/26/2009
I have put SEVERAL thousand dollars into repairs into this car over the last months. If you can't do the work yourself expect to sink lots of bucks into it!
Bimmerboim3,09/11/2009
After being the laughing stock of my high school football teammates with a 1991 bright teal Acura Integra, I decided that it was time to upgrade to a BMW. I have always liked BMWs, but I didn't think that I could afford the repairs, but I was completely misinformed. With a total of 171k miles, I couldn't be any happier with my M3. After 4 years of ownership, my repairs pair bills have been half the price of my girlfriend's Nissan 200sx, which she has had for 2 years. If you are looking for a true sports car with the body of a tank and reliability of a Honda, this is the car for you!!!!!
Dennis,09/20/2010
This is a car that was built to be driven. Plenty of power and great handling makes this a very fun car to drive. For the most part it is very predictable and feedback provides plenty of warning when pushing the limits on corners.
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
