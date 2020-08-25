Used 2018 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

BMW of Gwinnett Place - Duluth / Georgia

This BMW is Certified with a 5 year/Unlimited mile warranty! This 2018 BMW M3 Sedan has a Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Sonoma Beige Leather interior!Options Include a M Double Clutch Transmission with Drivelogic, Navigation System, Executive Package, Harman Kardon Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Comfort Access, Power Front Seats, BMW Assist with Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Anti-Theft Alarm System, and a Moonroof. CARFAX 1-Owner! ONLY 17,086 Miles! CPOBMW is now offering a more comprehensive warranty beginning in 2014 that will cover Navigation, Small Electronics, Cupholders, Headlights, and much more! This vehicle's warranty coverage has been extended, as it's now being back by BMW's 5-year/Unlimited mile CPO protection plan! Just like before, this vehicle has been inspected by a BMW-trained technician and we're holding it to the same high CPO standards! On top of that, we at BMW at Gwinnett Place stand behind our Certified BMW's by offering a 3-day Penske Promise that allows you the opportunity to return the vehicle within the first 3 days or 300 miles if you are not satisfied with your purchase! See dealer for additional information! CENTER OF EXCELLENCEBMW of Gwinnett Place was just awarded Center of Excellence for the sixth consecutive time! BMW of Gwinnett Place is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! The Center of Excellence Award is reserved for dealers who distinguish their operation through exceptional performance, brand representation, and outstanding customer experience. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Contact Tomasz Kleps at 678-722-7143 or tkleps@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: WBS8M9C50J5J78653

Stock: P41088

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-13-2020