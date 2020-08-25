Used 2018 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 5,764 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$54,800$10,527 Below Market
Normandin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - San Jose / California
Mineral Gray Metallic 2018 BMW M3 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 **ONE OWNER**, SPECTACULAR 1-Owner Car!!, PERFECT 1-Owner Trade-In!, **CLEAN TITLE HISTORY**, 4D Sedan, 3.0L I6, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Mineral Gray Metallic.Thank you for your interest in our BMWM3.In need of a new or pre-owned Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge vehicle? Looking for financing, vehicle service or a specific auto part? You're in luck. Normandin Chrysler Jeep Dodge supplies all of the above and does so with excellence. We are located at 900 Capitol Expressway Auto Mall and provide San Jose, CA and surrounding areas with a staff of friendly individuals dedicated to customer satisfaction. Stop by today to check out the impressive set of services we provide. If you still have questions, call us at (877) 330-0391.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C57J5L00585
Stock: 187742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- certified
2018 BMW M317,086 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$57,488$7,417 Below Market
BMW of Gwinnett Place - Duluth / Georgia
This BMW is Certified with a 5 year/Unlimited mile warranty! This 2018 BMW M3 Sedan has a Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Sonoma Beige Leather interior!Options Include a M Double Clutch Transmission with Drivelogic, Navigation System, Executive Package, Harman Kardon Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Comfort Access, Power Front Seats, BMW Assist with Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Anti-Theft Alarm System, and a Moonroof. CARFAX 1-Owner! ONLY 17,086 Miles! CPOBMW is now offering a more comprehensive warranty beginning in 2014 that will cover Navigation, Small Electronics, Cupholders, Headlights, and much more! This vehicle's warranty coverage has been extended, as it's now being back by BMW's 5-year/Unlimited mile CPO protection plan! Just like before, this vehicle has been inspected by a BMW-trained technician and we're holding it to the same high CPO standards! On top of that, we at BMW at Gwinnett Place stand behind our Certified BMW's by offering a 3-day Penske Promise that allows you the opportunity to return the vehicle within the first 3 days or 300 miles if you are not satisfied with your purchase! See dealer for additional information! CENTER OF EXCELLENCEBMW of Gwinnett Place was just awarded Center of Excellence for the sixth consecutive time! BMW of Gwinnett Place is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! The Center of Excellence Award is reserved for dealers who distinguish their operation through exceptional performance, brand representation, and outstanding customer experience. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Contact Tomasz Kleps at 678-722-7143 or tkleps@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C50J5J78653
Stock: P41088
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 21,200 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$51,714$5,194 Below Market
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Savannah - Savannah / Georgia
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - ONE OWNER, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING, NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLIND SPOT TECHNOLOGY - NEVER WORRY WHEN CHANGING LANES AGAIN, PUSH BUTTON START, HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM STEREO, HEADS UP DISPLAY, CARBON-FIBER ROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING, 4D Sedan, 3.0L I6, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Mineral Gray Metallic, Black w/Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery or Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Automatic High Beams, Driving Assistance Package, Executive Package, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Side & Top View Cameras, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Info, Wheels: 19" x 9" Front/19" x 10" Rear. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3466 miles below market average! Mineral Gray Metallic 2018 BMW M3 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C55J5L71509
Stock: HP000391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 32,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$52,998$4,542 Below Market
CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C59J5J80014
Stock: 18910694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,135 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$54,499$3,520 Below Market
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
*NAVIGATION*, *USB*, *SATELLITE RADIO*, *BLUETOOTH*, *KEYLESS PUSH START*, *BLIND SPOT MONITOR*, *BACK UP CAMERA*, *SUNROOF*, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *HARD TO FIND!*, *POWER HEATED LEATHER SEAT*, *POWER WINDOWS*, *LOCATED AT 17315 HWY 99 LYNNWOOD 425-743-7400, *HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKERS*, *MEMORY SEAT*.Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.2018 BMW M3 Red RWD 3.0L I6 6-Speed Manual
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C59J5J78490
Stock: 201603B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 11,812 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$77,776
Mercedes-Benz of Boerne - Boerne / Texas
You can find this 2018 BMW M3 CS and many others like it at Maxwell Ford. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This BMW M3 CS delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This BMW M3 CS features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW M3 CS is in a league of its own
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C53J5L00504
Stock: J5L00504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 10,126 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$63,995$228 Below Market
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 350 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C52J5J79612
Stock: P70202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 10,214 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$63,995$206 Below Market
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 350 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C58J5J79646
Stock: P70194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 10,240 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$63,995
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 350 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C56J5J79449
Stock: P70196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- certified
2018 BMW M35,812 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$63,893$1,635 Below Market
BMW of Freeport - Freeport / New York
: REDUCED FROM $67,993! CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, LOW MILES - 5,812! M3 Sedan trim. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Turbo Charged Engine, Back-Up Camera, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE , WHEELS: 19" X 9" FR & 19" X 10" RR BL. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera. OPTION PACKAGES: EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Parking Assistant, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic High Beams, Park Distance Control, Side & Top View Cameras, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M-DOUBLE CLUTCH Drivelogic, WHEELS: 19" X 9" FR & 19" X 10" RR BLK M forged, double-spoke, style 437M, Tires: 255/35R19 Front & 275/35R19 Rear Mixed performance, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Speed Limit Info, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $67,993. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle) , Trip interruption benefits are included MORE ABOUT US: At BMW of Freeport, you can find a large selection of new and previously owned BMW right in the Long Island area. This means that whether you are looking for a new or Pre-Owned BMW, you will find exactly what you are looking for with the help of our knowledgeable staff. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C50J5J78460
Stock: J5J78460P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 17,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$62,000
Kuni BMW - Beaverton / Oregon
M3 Sedan trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 17,845! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Premium Sound System, Turbo Charged, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS RAVE 'It accelerates with potency, turns sharply and stops quickly. The M3 has lots of grip and excellent agility. The car's immense handling capabilities inspire lots of confidence while you're driving fast.' -Edmunds.com. MORE ABOUT US Kuni BMW is the largest BMW Center in Oregon. At Kuni BMW we take a tremendous amount of pride in the relationships we develop with our clients. The philosophy at Kuni BMW has always been to hire the most dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable staff possible. We invite you to make your purchase of an Ultimate Driving Machine from the Ultimate BMW Center. This vehicle is equipped with Stargard theft recovery system accessory for an additional $695. Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C54J5J78882
Stock: TJ5J78882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 29,416 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,800
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note that in August 2019 BMW USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint "Exhaust System Concern". BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced Exhaust Flap Actuator Drive.In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT!Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from BMW USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2018 BMW M3 Sedan,*Sakhir Orange II Metallic Exterior over Silverstone Extended Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $84,085.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Executive Package (Originally $4,100),*Heated Steering Wheel, Side and Top-View Cameras, Park Distance Control,Head-Up Display, Parking Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Automatic Highbeams,*Apple CarPlay Compatibility (Originally $300),**LED Door Projector (Originally $200),**Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler (Originally $795),**Stainless Steel Pedals (Originally $275),**M Double Clutch Automatic Transmission (Originally $2,900),**19-Inch M Sport Aluminum Wheels (Originally $1,200),**Sakhir Orange II* *Metallic Exterior Paint (Originally $550),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Head-Up Display, Parking Assistant, Parking Distance Control,Side, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, Apple CarPlay and Connected App Compatibility,600-Watt Harman/Kardon Premium Surround Sound System,Bluetooth Streaming Audio Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,BMW Teleservices, BMW Assist eCall,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel with Cruise/Audio Controls,Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Gear Shift Knob, Stainless Steel Pedals,Power Adjustable Heated Front Leather Seats,Heated Split-Folding Rear Leather Bench Seats, Adjustable Front Armrest,Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioner with Air Filtration,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Black Chrome Highlight Trim Finishers,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Automatic Adaptive Full LED Headlights with Automatic Highbeams,LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Brakelights,Auto-Dimming Power Heated Exterior Mirrors,Speed-Sensing Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Jets,Shadowline Exterior Trim, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, LED Door Projector,3.0L M Twin-Power 444-HP Turbocharged 6-Cylinder Engine,7-Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission,Sport Tuned Adaptive M Suspension with Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Black Tailpipe Finisher,19-Inch M Sport Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C59J5L00720
Stock: 14070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 11,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$60,500$1,060 Below Market
Rallye Lexus - Glen Cove / New York
Recent Arrival! Yas Marina Blue Metallic KBB Fair Market Range High: $64,555 1 OWNER, LOW MILES, FACTORY WARRANTY!, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive suspension, Automatic High Beams, Driving Assistance Package, Executive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Wheels: 19" x 9" Fr & 19" x 10" Rr Blk. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 BMW M3 Odometer is 6518 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! At Rallye Lexus, we pride ourselves on standing apart from all other Lexus dealers. It is our mission to be synonymous with the finest automobiles in the world while achieving renowned success for sales and guest service. Since opening our doors in 1989, Rallye Lexus has been honored with the "Elite of Lexus" award for 23 years running! * Sold Cosmetically "As is"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C52J5J78170
Stock: 22026P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 23,567 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$60,979$976 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
2018 BMW M3 6-SPEED MANUAL, M PERFORMANCE PKG, NAVIGATION, 19 INCH M WHEELS AND MUCH MORE... Clean CARFAX. 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 2018 BMW M3 Sakhir Orange II Metallic RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.0L I6Recent Arrival!Join The Circle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C57J5K98336
Stock: PHS6483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 9,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$63,336$621 Below Market
Ron Tonkin Honda - Portland / Oregon
2018 BMW M3 3.0L I6 Gray Competition and Executive Packages! Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive suspension, Air Competition Package (7MA), Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driving Assistance Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Executive Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, M Competition Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Park Distance Control, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed Limit Info, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 3058 miles below market average!17/24 City/Highway MPGPrice does not include Tax, Title, and License.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C54J5J79885
Stock: T260125A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 12,505 milesGood Deal
$63,995$4,704 Below Market
Bill Dodge Hyundai - Brunswick / Maine
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C56J5J80181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,303 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$43,995$2,582 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION EXECUTIVE PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE MP3 Player, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heads-Up Display, Parking Distance Control, SMG Transmission, Rear View Camera, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricing posted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who reference such pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standard list price applies. Certified Pre-Owned program available. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value, inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96 months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, finance thru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumer responsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids the ad.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C51J5J77950
Stock: 39370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-11-2020
- 9,072 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$65,795
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 350 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C59J5J79817
Stock: P70203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
