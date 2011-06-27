Vehicle overview

It takes years of consistent superiority to earn icon status, and the 2013 BMW M3 couldn't shake off its weighty mantle any more than a cheetah could outrun its own spots. One hot-rodded or so-called special edition doesn't cut it. Being competitive in a category or two against an icon isn't even enough. Benchmarked, copied and targeted: That's how a 2013 BMW M3 rolls. If you've never driven one and an M3 is merely the most expensive 3 Series (and therefore a status symbol) to you, then you're probably missing the point.

What makes the M3 a unique automotive icon is not just how well it can provide an enthralling driving experience (and it does), but that it can do so without sacrificing everyday drivability, practicality or even price. So why mess with a winning formula like that? BMW agrees and essentially left both the coupe and convertible M3 models as-is for the 2013 model year.

This means the 2013 BMW M3 is still powered by an exclusive, naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V8 that cranks out ample midrange power topped off by an addictive high-end rush as it winds out to a sky-high 8,400-rpm redline. A supremely balanced chassis and available adaptive suspension ensure the M3 corners steady and true while also providing luxury-car isolation and ride comfort on the highway or within the city. Of course, the requisite high-tech features, infotainment options and performance enhancements ensure the M3's competitiveness among the throngs that are trying to knock it off its pedestal.

The 2013 BMW M3 has few peers that are as well-rounded. But for the money, there are three natural competitors, and each comes from a similar "special division." The Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG boasts a larger, comparatively more brutish V8 engine and similarly adept handling that combine to give the M3 a run for the euros. Also from Germany is Audi's new RS 5, which looks fantastic and has superlative grip exiting corners thanks to its standard all-wheel drive. Meanwhile, the 2013 Cadillac CTS-V is a larger, American-style take on the M3 ethos.

Still, for a world-class sport coupe or convertible that also deftly navigates the daily grind, the 2013 BMW M3 is unbeatable.