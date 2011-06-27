  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M3
  4. Used 2008 BMW M3
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

2008 BMW M3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerhouse V8 performance, coupe, convertible or sedan body styles available, athletic chassis, top-notch build quality.
  • Navigation system brings with it exasperating iDrive, optional performance tires can be noisy.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1991
1990
BMW M3 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$13,845 - $23,116
Used M3 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The evolution of the M3 species is for the most part a resounding success. Who can argue with supercar performance that comes with seating for four and daily-driver livability?

Vehicle overview

Since its inception back in the late 1980s, the BMW M3 has been thrilling driving enthusiasts. Throughout the years, the M3's ripping power plants, finely balanced chassis, telepathic steering and daily-driver usability have made this special version of the 3 Series a car to covet.

After the rather limited-production first-generation M3 that sported a pumped-up four-cylinder engine, subsequent iterations employed high-output inline-6s, with the last version making 333 horsepower. But with current countryman rivals sporting V8s, it's not much of a surprise to discover that the new-for-2008 BMW M3 has graduated to V8 power. It's also no news flash that the latest M3 has gotten a bit larger and heavier during its move to the latest 3 Series chassis. But has this "bigger, stronger, faster" design dictum at all hurt the balance and purity of the M3?

The answer's a bit muddled. Of course, the sound and fury of that 414-hp V8 is a big part of the newest M3's engaging personality, and nobody is going to complain about the car's 12.7-second quarter-mile time. And the 2008 M3 still does itself proud when it's time to turn the wheel, as it'll run through a set of twisties like a border collie through the weave poles at a dog agility competition. But drive the new M3 back to back against the previous version and you'll notice something has gone amiss in regard to the level of communication between the driver and the road surface. The car's steering is quick and laser-beam precise, but it lacks the intuitive feel for which older M3s are so well known

Apart from that one minor criticism, the 2008 BMW M3 is hard to fault if you truly enjoy driving -- it goes, stops and steers like a sports car while delivering a respectable measure of functionality, especially if you choose the sedan version. Of course, the same could also be said of the M3's stout competitors, namely Audi's S5 coupe and RS4 sedan and Mercedes-Benz's C63 sedan. Until we perform a comparison test, we're reluctant to pick a winner. Suffice it to say that choosing one is a task as enviable as having to pick something from the dessert menu at the Cheesecake Factory, and we can't imagine anyone's automotive sweet tooth not being satisfied by any of them.

2008 BMW M3 models

The 2008 BMW M3 is available as a sport coupe, retractable hardtop convertible or sedan. Based on the compact 3 Series, the high-performance M3 comes in a single trim level.

Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels with performance tires, xenon headlamps, cruise control, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable sport seats (with driver memory), split/folding rear seats and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The convertible also features a retractable hardtop that provides the comfort and security of a coupe when raised, as well as the full top-down experience when stowed. Compared to a regular 3 Series, the M3 also features a carbon-fiber roof (coupe only), more aggressive body styling, an exclusive sport-tuned suspension, more powerful brakes and a limited-slip rear differential.

The optional Premium Package adds power-folding mirrors, BMW Assist and enhanced interior trim. There's also a Technology Package that adds M Drive (a feature that allows the driver to adjust the throttle and steering response/feel), a navigation system, iDrive, keyless entry/start and electronically controlled dampers. Other individual options include 19-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof (no extra cost, but sedan only), heated front seats, rear park assist and a number of audio options (premium sound, HD radio, satellite radio, iPod adapter).

2008 Highlights

After a one-year hiatus, the 2008 BMW M3 returns and breaks with tradition by sporting a muscle-bound V8 instead of a stirring inline-6 under its bulging hood.

Performance & mpg

No less than a 4.0-liter, 414-hp (295 pound-feet of torque) V8 powers the 2008 M3. Redline is a thrilling 8,400 rpm and a six-speed manual transmission sends the power to the rear wheels. A seven-speed automated-clutch sequential-shift manual gearbox is optional. The latter offers manual operation via steering-wheel-mounted paddles as well as a full automatic mode. All M3s feature a specialized locking rear differential to manage the transfer of the thrust to the pavement.

In our track testing, an M3 sport coupe with the traditional six-speed manual leapt to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds and flew through the quarter-mile in 12.7 seconds. The power builds quickly and the somewhat heavy but progressive clutch and precise shifter allow rapid gearchanges. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard features for the 2008 BMW M3 include full-length side curtain airbags, front seat side airbags, antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control.

In government crash tests, the BMW 3 Series sedan (on which the M3 sedan is based) scored four stars (out of five) for frontal impacts for both driver and passenger. It rated five stars for side impacts for both front and rear occupants. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the BMW 3 Series sedan scored "Good" ratings (the highest possible) in that agency's frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

Even now that it's powered by a muscle-bound V8 and has gained some 300 pounds, the M3 is still the automotive equivalent of a lithe decathlete. Acceleration is pin-you-to-the-seat thrilling and the agile handling is so composed that it makes the car feel like it's much smaller. Braking is astounding, as the M3's binders boast powerful yet progressive action and the shortest stopping distance from 60 mph -- just 100 feet -- that we've ever recorded.

When exercised on a winding road, the 2008 BMW M3's response to steering inputs is spot-on and the system is quick without being darty on the freeway. Some staffers felt that this BMW's steering has lost some of its trademark feedback compared to the previous-generation M3, though its polished and precise feel is still appreciated. If the M3 is equipped with the Electronic Damping Control (EDC) option, its three settings (Comfort, Normal, Sport) allow one to set the car up for canyon-carving or commuting duties as needs dictate. Left in Normal mode, the EDC does a fine job of absorbing the bumps while still providing enough body control for enthusiastic driving. One minor complaint involves the optional 19-inch performance tires. While extremely capable, on rougher road surfaces these sticky tires are prone to generating noise ranging from a slight hum to a somewhat annoying drone.

Interior

The first thing one notices upon entering the M3 is the aggressive design of the front seats. Heavily bolstered, the multi-adjustable (under thigh, side wings) sport seats feel custom-made to your body once you've dialed in your adjustments. They're also very comfortable on a long trip, as they provide proper support all around. The thick-rimmed, small diameter steering wheel adds to the sporty feel. In the coupe, an automatic seatbelt presenter "hands" front occupants the belts, so they don't have to perform torso-twisting maneuvers to secure themselves into the car. The convertible's leather seats feature Sun-Reflective Technology, which keeps the seats from getting scorching hot when the top is down.

Build quality and materials inside the M3 are excellent, as one would expect. The overall design is rather subdued, as the available metallic and wood accents have more of a monotonous effect than one of crisp contrast.

The optional navigation system is unfortunately bundled with BMW's unintuitive iDrive multifunction controller. Without it, the M3's control layout is fairly straightforward and well-marked. However, there is still the annoying process for shutting off the climate control -- one must tap down the fan speed until it shuts off, rather than simply hitting an "off" button.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 BMW M3.

5(86%)
4(9%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome-But not amazing
Josh7881,08/31/2009
Having had an 03, 04, 05 M3 and recently the 08, I have been thrilled.The new body is great...just lacks the "stance" of a performance car. Materials are great, build quality is amazing. The interior is a little stale, even with the nav and extended leather. The car doesn't seem to have a "cockpit." The sport seats are comfortable, but not sporty feeling at all. Also-BMW PLEASE MOVE WINDOW SWITCHES BACK TO CENTER!!! No major problems...OH WAIT! They have depreciated so much it is ridiculous. I just got $44,900 for mine. (That was the highest of 8 dealers) I paid $69,900 fully loaded from the factory. Only had 12K miles, no scratches, etc. WORD OF ADVICE-DO NOT BUY NEW!!!!!! Buy slightly used.
Does it all. Don't leave your gas card at home.
indydave62,12/29/2011
I purchased a 2008 BMW M3 Convertible with the DCT transmission two weeks ago. It has all options except extended leather and parking sensors. This car is amazing. It's ridiculously powerful and fast. If you feel like being an F1 Driver, you can shift with the paddles, if you're feeling lazy (or commuting), you can just put it in "D" mode, and let the DCT do the work for you. With the convertible hardtop, the car is quiet and rattle-free. The stereo is excellent, and the seats are very adjustable, supportive and comfortable.
First reivew on 2008 E92 M3
AlpineWhiteM3,04/04/2008
Best //M car by far. I love everything about this car. ZTP/2MT is a must options.
From 07 335i to 08 M3
AirMonte,05/25/2008
Owned 02 325 and 07 335i, I thought was the best BMW car made today. Went to the dealer for a service check walked out with an 08 M3. Why? The 08 M3 can go from 335i to Animal mode with a press of a button. The engine noise, throttle response, the handling, the 19" wheels with the billet brakes. They made everything in the car functional nothing cosmetic. Imola Red with the sunroof (CF roof was nice but my wife likes sunroof and that was the breaking point to purchase). The evil looks that every policeman gives you is priceless. Do not test drive the M3 if you don't have the money.
See all 21 reviews of the 2008 BMW M3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
414 hp @ 8300 rpm
See all Used 2008 BMW M3 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 BMW M3
More About This Model

"M" — among serious driving enthusiasts, there's no other letter that carries so much weight. Tell a fellow car buff you drive a 2008 BMW M3 (or any other member of the M family) and you might as well tell them you broke 70 on your last round of golf, or that you're taking Scarlett Johansson out for drinks. In other words, they'd be impressed...and jealous.

For the uninitiated, an M emblem on the butt of a Bimmer signifies the carmaker's Motorsport division. This in-house tuning team takes the performance of a given BMW model (in this case the 3 Series coupe) not only to the next level, but into the stratosphere. With the 2008 BMW M3, it's all there — sizzling acceleration, handling and braking that nearly defy physics and controls that have just the right feel and action to them, making the car an extension of your body.

But in practical terms, one may wonder if an M3 is worth nearly $17,000 more than the thoroughly capable 335i coupe. The latter is certainly quick enough (sprints to 60 mph in a blistering 4.9 seconds), it handles great and offers a less aggressive ride. For most people, therefore, the answer is no — they'll be sufficiently giddy with the performance and overall livability of the 335i.

But look at the M3 another way. As a practical four-passenger coupe that happens to beat the performance of a highly respected (and highly priced) sports car, say the Porsche 911 Carrera S, the 2008 BMW M3 coupe starts to look like an outright bargain.

Used 2008 BMW M3 Overview

The Used 2008 BMW M3 is offered in the following submodels: M3 Sedan, M3 Coupe, M3 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 6M), and 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 BMW M3?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 BMW M3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 BMW M3 Base is priced between $24,995 and$24,995 with odometer readings between 60000 and60000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 BMW M3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 BMW M3 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 M3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,995 and mileage as low as 60000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 BMW M3.

Can't find a used 2008 BMW M3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M3 for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,698.

Find a used BMW for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,369.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M3 for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,632.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,300.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 BMW M3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW M3 lease specials

Related Used 2008 BMW M3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles