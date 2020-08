Used 2002 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon

Meet our 2003 BMW M3 Convertible shown off in Steel Gray Metallic! This work of art is powered by a massaged 3.2 Liter 6 Cylinder that offers 333hp on demand while paired with a SMG gearbox that helps this M3 sprint to highway speeds when needed. This Rear Wheel Drive combination offers near 23mpg and its unique aluminum hood has a subtle power dome and sweet flared wheel openings to accommodate the wide grippy tires. Add in the M3's unique suspension with Dynamic Stability Control system and race-inspired chassis, then pick your road and tame it yourself with the top up or down! Inside our M3, you'll enjoy heated front leather seats. Look around, take in the driver information with clean crisp gauges and an interior that really appears that it was hand-built just for you. Crank up the tunes and enjoy the premium tunes while others watch you pass by with class and style. If this is a BMW upgrade for you then congratulations but if this is your first, prepare for onlookers gazing your way. BMW M-Series is not just a car, it's a way of life! Our BMW M3 is a grown-up car with style and safety. Take comfort in the smooth handling of the Traction Control, ABS, and Electronic Stability Control. Your safety is a top priority for us and that's why BMW is The Ultimate Driving Machine. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSBR93493PK01708

Stock: LG10314

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-24-2019