It's a common problem: You have to transport your family, but you still want to go fast and have fun. What's a driving enthusiast to do? Try the 2018 BMW M3. This performance variant of the brand's 3 Series merges practicality and performance into one highly enjoyable sport sedan.

The transformation from luxury-oriented 3 Series to really fast luxury-oriented M3 includes a vastly more powerful six-cylinder engine, bigger wheels, stickier tires, stronger brakes and firmer suspension tuning. The exterior changes are more subtle. Aficionados will recognize it immediately, but most might not notice the quad exhaust tips, domed hood, wider fenders and carbon-fiber roof.

What we really love about the M3, though, is that it retains its civility in spite of the performance upgrades. The ride quality remains comfortable thanks to adaptive dampers, the seats are supportive yet comfortable enough for long road trips, and the back seat and trunk are spacious. While there are higher-performing competitors, and more luxurious ones, few blend both traits with the fluidity of the 2018 BMW M3.