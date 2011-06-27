  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M3
  4. Used 2018 BMW M3
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2018 BMW M3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile handling without a penalizing ride quality
  • Upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults
  • Powerful brakes
  • Other sport sedans sound better, go faster
  • Steering is less lively than in competitors
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1991
1990
BMW M3 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price
$58,490
Used M3 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which M3 does Edmunds recommend?

The 2018 BMW M3 comes in one trim level and offers just a few options. As such, your biggest choice is between the standard six-speed manual transmission or the optional seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. The M3's faster with the latter but more engaging with the former. The Competition package gives the M3 sharper handling and a more entertaining experience — not to mention some of the coolest-looking wheels currently on a new vehicle — so that's a worthy option. The M Driver's package is also worth it, just for the day of high-performance driver training.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It's a common problem: You have to transport your family, but you still want to go fast and have fun. What's a driving enthusiast to do? Try the 2018 BMW M3. This performance variant of the brand's 3 Series merges practicality and performance into one highly enjoyable sport sedan.

The transformation from luxury-oriented 3 Series to really fast luxury-oriented M3 includes a vastly more powerful six-cylinder engine, bigger wheels, stickier tires, stronger brakes and firmer suspension tuning. The exterior changes are more subtle. Aficionados will recognize it immediately, but most might not notice the quad exhaust tips, domed hood, wider fenders and carbon-fiber roof.

What we really love about the M3, though, is that it retains its civility in spite of the performance upgrades. The ride quality remains comfortable thanks to adaptive dampers, the seats are supportive yet comfortable enough for long road trips, and the back seat and trunk are spacious. While there are higher-performing competitors, and more luxurious ones, few blend both traits with the fluidity of the 2018 BMW M3.

2018 BMW M3 models

The BMW M3 is a four-door, five-passenger high-performance car that's based on the company's 3 Series. Its sedan layout gives it practicality for daily use, while its sporting hardware upgrades make it more exciting to drive. The few options packages available can increase performance further and add more comfort features.

Under the hood is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine (425 horsepower, 406 pound-feet of torque) that sends its power to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic.

Standard equipment highlights include adaptive suspension dampers, LED headlights, 18-inch wheels, power and heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless ignition and entry, auto-dimming mirrors, BMW iDrive infotainment interface (with a 8.8-inch display screen), a navigation system and a Harman Kardon sound system.

The Competition package sharpens the M3's responses by boosting engine output to 444 hp and further tuning the suspension and differential. It also includes lightweight 20-inch forged wheels.

The Driving Assistance package is where you'll find advanced safety features. This package includes lane departure warning, forward collision warning (with pedestrian detection) and low-speed automatic emergency braking. It also adds a feature that displays the posted speed limit in the gauge cluster.

The Executive package adds more convenience-based extras such as adaptive headlights with auto high beams, heating for the steering wheel and rear seats, a head-up display, side- and top-view parking cameras, and an automated parking system.

Stand-alone options include carbon-ceramic brake rotors, a nonadaptive suspension, a sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, wireless device charging and Apple CarPlay phone integration. Owners seeking more thrill should consider the M Driver's package, which is essentially one day of high-performance driving education.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 BMW M4 (turbo 3.0L inline-6 | 6-speed manual | RWD).

NOTE: The M4 is the coupe variant of the M3. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's BMW M3, however.

Driving

The M3 drives a lot like a sports car. It accelerates with potency, turns sharply and stops quickly. There's little reason to crave more performance, though the steering doesn't communicate much road feel to the driver. Still, this car does an impressive number of things very well.

Acceleration

The turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder feels eager, alert and powerful. Sharp at low revs, has a strong midrange and is willing to rev with great throttle response at any speed. In Edmunds testing, an M4 with a manual transmission hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds at 116 mph.

Braking

The M3's brake pedal is firm. The powerful (optional) carbon-ceramic brakes on our test car have excellent modulation and great stopping power. There are some groans at low speeds, but that's expected. In a simulated-panic stop from 60 mph to zero, the M4 took just 106 feet, an excellent result.

Steering

Steering on the M3 is well-weighted and precise, but it's lacking the feel we expect from cars in this class. That lack of feel becomes even more pronounced when you get closer to the car's elevated handling limits, but in-town steering should be sufficient for most drivers.

Handling

No surprises here: The M3 has lots of grip and excellent agility. The car's immense handling capabilities inspire lots of confidence while you're driving fast. This is especially rewarding for drivers who are attentive in managing weight transfer.

Drivability

This car is a great example of cohesive integration of the primary driving controls. The manual gearbox in our test car had slick, bright and fast shifts. Drive this car every day and you'll be able to tell that its nuances were fussed over.

Comfort

Everyday use is no problem for this car. It's properly sporting but totally user-friendly. The ride is supple enough for your commute, and noise will never wear you down. Its seats in particular stand out for their ability to do it all.

Seat comfort

Front-seat comfort is outstanding no matter whether you are exploring a mountain road or just cruising. The combination of leather and cloth is unusual but effective.

Ride comfort

This is a firm-riding car, no doubt, but there's a suppleness to the dampers that rounds off the edges. Nobody will mistake its ride quality for that of a Bentley, but for a sporting vehicle it is quite good.

Noise & vibration

Some road noise is evident from the low-profile tires on optional 20-inch wheels, but there is very little engine noise at a cruise. Prod the throttle and the engine perks up nicely. The resulting sound isn't soul-stirring, though.

Interior

The M3 has a practical driving position with good outward visibility. The controls, though numerous, are arranged in a way that makes sense. The interior is large and easy to live with on a daily basis.

Ease of use

Logical and well-laid-out cabin controls make the M3's interior easy to use. The iDrive screen is large, bright and crisp, as are the simple gauges. Climate controls consist of temperature knobs and buttons for the rest. Limited brightwork prevents distracting reflections.

Roominess

This is a larger car than you might guess. The ample width provides plenty of shoulder and elbow room in front. Without the sunroof, headroom is no problem for 6-footers. The same goes for the back seats, which comfortably support passengers of all sizes.

Visibility

3.5
Forward and side visibility is good, thanks to the relatively upright seating position and tall windows. As with most modern cars, there are large blind spots at the rear roof pillars, and the deck is on the high side.

Quality

Excellent fit-and-finish defines the M3's cabin. Cabin controls and features move smoothly and with precision. Materials are rich and appear to have been chosen to minimize distraction. The use of mixed materials on the seats is unusual but very effective.

Technology

BMW's latest iDrive entertainment system is powerful and relatively easy to learn and operate. Apple CarPlay is available wirelessly, but only as an option. The system also understands voice controls with remarkable ease and quickness.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW M3.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2018 F80 M3 6MT
Zamboni,10/28/2017
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Excellent 4 doors sedan great acceleration & handling, ride is comfort.
Blowing by expectations at high speed
Scott A,01/17/2019
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Pure power, fun, and sophisticated design. Smart technology that delivers. It exceeds my high expectations. I got one of the last manual transmission M3s, and it already feels like a classic for the ages.
Best vehicle I have ever owned ... seriously!
Finally Bought It,02/07/2019
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I smile every time I drive the M 3 to work, and I smile more driving home from work. I ordered a manual transmission, an upscale leather interior, and the competition package (which gives the car over 440 horsepower and phenomenal acceleration), so I had to wait 4 months for it to be built and shipped, and the wait was worth it.
Love everything about it
John,11/29/2018
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I’ve had my 2018 M3 non-comp for a couple months now, and it’s just awesome. From the initial start-up noise to the aggressive looks to the relentless acceleration... it just feels right. The only drawback is the traction challenges at times, but I think part of that is the Conti tires. I’ll be getting Michelin when it’s time to replace them. It’s a beautiful car inside and out, and the versatility is amazing. With all the adjustable parameters, it can cruise peacefully or feel like a race car. Love this thing.
See all 4 reviews of the 2018 BMW M3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
425 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 BMW M3 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the M3 models:

Rearview Camera
Shows you what's behind the car while you're backing up.
Park Distance Control
Gives you an audible warning that helps you know the distance between your car and objects around you.
Active Blind-Spot Detection
Alerts you if it senses a vehicle in your blind spot.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 BMW M3

Used 2018 BMW M3 Overview

The Used 2018 BMW M3 is offered in the following submodels: M3 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 BMW M3?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 BMW M3 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 BMW M3 Base is priced between $58,490 and$58,490 with odometer readings between 20728 and20728 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 BMW M3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 BMW M3 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 M3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $58,490 and mileage as low as 20728 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 BMW M3.

Can't find a used 2018 BMW M3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M3 for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,345.

Find a used BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,886.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M3 for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,980.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,868.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 BMW M3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW M3 lease specials

Related Used 2018 BMW M3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles