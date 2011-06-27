  1. Home
1998 BMW M3 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • The 1998 BMW M3 is one of our all-time favorite cars. Carves turns faster than your dad carves Thanksgiving turkey.
  • Price is a bit steep. Interior is a bit cramped.
Edmunds' Expert Review

1998 Highlights

BMW further expands the M3 lineup by adding a four-seat convertible version for enthusiasts who crave open-air motoring. Like the M3 sedan, the convertible is available with either a manual or automatic transmission. Napa leather upholstery and a rollover protection system are standard. All M3s get standard side airbags this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 BMW M3.

5(87%)
4(10%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
39 reviews
4.8
39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great handling, lots of fun
pyite,09/12/2011
I have owned this car for almost 2 years now, and it just feels great to drive. Check the "Melted Rubber" web site for a thorough review. With 230 HP, it is not going to win too many drag races; and I only get 25 mpg with 95% freeway driving. I could probably squeeze a couple more out of it, but it is practically impossible not to be a leadfoot. One thing to watch out for if you get one is the routine maintenance. It is typical for people to neglect this until 130,000+ miles, at which point the car will likely need shocks, bushings, etc all around and a clutch. BMW st^H^H dealers have turned overcharging into an art form - finding a good independent mechanic will save you a fortune.
Always fun to drive
darthbimmer,07/11/2006
I bought a used M3 after shopping it against the 328 and 330. All of them do 0-60 pretty quickly, but after 60 only the M3 keeps on going, going, going. This car almost never fails to put a smile on my face. It looks great, handles smartly, and accelerates quickly. Drop the top and crank the tunes, and life doesn't get much finer. The back seat makes it a fairly practical car -- it'll carry 4 adults in a pinch, or 2 adults plus a week's worth of bags. It won't carry a family of 5, tow a boat, or haul sheets of plywood home from the hardware store, but it does just about everything else.
da bomb
mlebauer,04/16/2010
Owned this car for almost 10 years, love it almost as much as my family. It stays parked most of the winter, but now that spring has sprung, pop the top and hit the twisties. It handles like a slot car, nothing tracks better. Not the most powerful, but the horsepower race is overrated. Mine is a 5 speed, a 6th cog would be nice, but NEVER would I consider a self-shifter. Car is all smiles :-) Even 12 years old I still find people gathering around it in parking lots.
Best Overall Sports Car Ever
Kevin,07/26/2010
I have had my 4 door M3 since 2003. I bought it from a private dealership with only 17K miles on it. I added the Dinan software one day at the dealership on a whim and wow 155 mph and I had to stop. It might have done 160, but who knows, I could also have gone to jail because of that. Used it as a daily drive until 2007. Now it is strictly for weekends and appointments. I have a truck for daily use now. Now have 107K miles. Normal maintenance and no major problems thus far. I could keep this car forever. My 9 year old son loves it and wants me to keep it for him when he gets 16. Yeah right!
See all 39 reviews of the 1998 BMW M3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1998 BMW M3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1998 BMW M3

Used 1998 BMW M3 Overview

The Used 1998 BMW M3 is offered in the following submodels: M3 Sedan, M3 Coupe, M3 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, 2dr Coupe, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 BMW M3?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 BMW M3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 BMW M3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 BMW M3.

Can't find a used 1998 BMW M3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M3 for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,217.

Find a used BMW for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,226.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M3 for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,817.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,419.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 BMW M3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW M3 lease specials

