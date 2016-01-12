Used 2017 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 10,572 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$50,855$10,765 Below Market
Sam Jidd Luxury - Des Plaines / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C32H5G86151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 BMW M321,765 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$50,995
BMW of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Black; Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery Black Sapphire Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Contact BMW of Houston North today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 BMW M3 . This BMW includes: LIGHTING PACKAGE BLACK, EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Heads-Up Display BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2017 BMW. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the BMW M3. You can tell this 2017 BMW M3 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 21,765mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW M3 . With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this BMW M3 will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. More information about the 2017 BMW M3: The BMW 3 Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2017 BMW 3 Series sedans, Sports Wagon, and Gran Turismo models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3 Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Interesting features of this model are long list of appearance packages and trims, high-tech options, athletic driving feel, fuel efficiency, A variety of options, compact size and maneuverability, and practicality and comfort *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C39H5G85451
Stock: H5G85451
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 22,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$52,949
Finnegan Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Rosenberg / Texas
3.0L I6, Electronic Stability Control, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. White 2017 BMW M3 Base Odometer is 6001 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C50H5G83718
Stock: ET1965AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 21,162 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$53,800$5,146 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2017 BMW M3 Competition Sedan,*Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior over Black Full Merino Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $82,800.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Competition Package (Originally $4,750),*Adaptive M Suspension, Extended Shadowline Exterior Trim, 20-Inch M Sport Wheels,*Executive Package (Originally $3,900),*Heated Steering Wheel, Rear-View Camera, Park Distance Control,Head-Up Display, Wireless Charging, Retractable Headlight Washers,*Driving Assistance Package (Originally $1,700),*Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistance, Side and Top-View Cameras,*Lighting Package (Originally $1,900),*Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Automatic Highbeam Assist,*Black Full Merino Leather Seats and Upholstery (Originally $2,650),**Apple CarPlay Compatibility (Originally $300),**M Double Clutch Automatic Transmission (Originally $2,900),**Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior Paint (Originally $700),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Head-Up Display, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistance,Side, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display, Park Distance Control,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, Enhanced USB,600-Watt Harman/Kardon Premium Surround Sound System,Bluetooth Streaming Audio Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,Enhanced Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Wireless Charging,BMW Teleservices, BMW Assist eCall, Apple CarPlay and Connected App Compatibility,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel with Cruise/Audio Controls,Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Gear Shift Knob,Power Adjustable Heated Front Leather Seats with Lumbar Support,Heated Split-Folding Rear Leather Bench Seats, Adjustable Front Armrest,Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioner with Air Filtration,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Black Chrome Highlight Trim Finishers,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Rear Manual Side Window Sunshades,Automatic Full LED Adaptive Headlights with Retractable Headlight Washers,Automatic Highbeam Assist, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Brakelights,Auto-Dimming Power Heated Exterior Mirrors,Speed-Sensing Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Jets,Extended Shadowline Exterior Trim,3.0L M Twin-Power 444-HP Turbocharged 6-Cylinder Engine,7-Speed M Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission,Sport Tuned Adaptive M Suspension with Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Black Tailpipe Finisher,20-Inch M Sport Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C38H5G86025
Stock: 13886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 25,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$56,678$5,419 Below Market
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- IT'S AN ABSOLUTE ROCK STAR! - WORLD CLASS! - AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED - FACTORY WARRANTY APPLIES -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C52H5G84272
Stock: DG2516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 31,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$52,693$5,400 Below Market
BMW of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
***CLEAN CARFAX * 1 OWNER * COMPETITION PACKAGE * EXECUTIVE PACKAGE * M DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION * HEATED REAR SEATS * CARBON FIBER TRIM * NAVIGATION * HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND * DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS * LIGHTING PACKAGE * HEATED FRONT SEATS***CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Clean Carfax, One Owner, Apple Carplay, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lighting Package, Lumbar Support Delete, M Competition Package, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Wheels: 20 x 9 Front/20 x 10 Rear, Wireless Charging. Reviews:* Fierce acceleration from turbocharged engine; highly capable handling with agreeable ride quality; powerful brakes; upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults. Source: EdmundsCall BMW of Sarasota at (844) 735-5757 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5151 Clark Rd, Sarasota FL 34233.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C38H5G84937
Stock: 5G84937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 37,159 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$48,000$5,308 Below Market
Orange Coast INFINITI - Westminster / California
DINAN Stage 1 Tuned BMW M3 finished in Mineral Gray Metallic cranking out 540 Horsepower & 510 lb.-ft Torque, fully loaded featuring the Competition Package, Driver Assistance Package, Executive Package, 20" Competition Rims, Michelin Pilot Sport 4s Tires, Full Leather Competition seats, Wireless smart phone charging, Navigation, backup camera w/ proximity sensors, XM Satellite radio, Bluetooth, Harman/Kardon Surround sound, tinted windows, 2 keys & owners manual, clear bra, fun to drive, must see to appreciate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C5XH5G83709
Stock: P5539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- certified
2017 BMW M318,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$59,990$4,911 Below Market
The BMW Store - Cincinnati / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 BMW M3 RWD 7-Speed Automatic Carbon Fiber Front Attachment w/ Aero Kit, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps, Stainless Steel Pedals, LED Door Projector, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Driver Assistance Plus, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Executive Package, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support Delete, M Competition Package, Manual Rear Side Window Shades, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Side Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Traction control, Wheels: 20' x 9' Front/20' x 10' Rear, Wireless Charging. Odometer is 6113 miles below market average! Passion Loves Company!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C33H5G86160
Stock: 38845P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 12,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$55,987$1,477 Below Market
BMW of Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
M.S.R.P $74,445, Executive Package, Harman Kardon surround sound, Executive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, Wireless Charging. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Additional conditional manufacturer offers and incentives may apply and are not reflected in the listed MSRP. These offers and conditions on this vehicle may require financing through BMW Financial Services. Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C33H5G84909
Stock: 4P0837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 23,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$54,992$3,560 Below Market
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$80,185.00 CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION/GPS, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, M Double Clutch Transmission, Titanium Exhaust Tips, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Executive Package, Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Memory seat, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Panic alarm, Park Distance Control, Rain sensing wipers, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Security system, Speed control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wireless Charging.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C5XH5G83547
Stock: G83547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 37,049 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$50,990$3,676 Below Market
Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Leather, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Carfax Certified, GPS / Navigation, MUST SEE!, WON'T LAST!, Camera 360, NONSmoker, Apple Carplay, All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, Service Records Available, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Keyless Go / Push Button Start, Moonroof.2017 BMW M3 Base Black Sapphire Metallic 3.0L I6 RWD** Let Ford of Kendall be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Ford of Kendall we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today! Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C54H5G83320
Stock: H5G83320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 9,152 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$56,999$2,114 Below Market
Lexus of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
CARFAX One-Owner. White 2017 BMW M3 Competition Package RWD 3.0L I6 BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Lumbar Support Delete, M Competition Package, Wheels: 20" x 9" Front/20" x 10" Rear, 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Lumbar Support Delete, M Competition Package, Wheels: 20" x 9" Front/20" x 10" Rear.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 13228 miles below market average!Reviews: * Fierce acceleration from turbocharged engine; highly capable handling with agreeable ride quality; powerful brakes; upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C34H5G85079
Stock: PMH5865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 23,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$54,900$1,541 Below Market
California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California
Original MSRP : $81,145.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 48MO/50K MILES (06/11/2021) 1 OWNER!! - ///M Competition Package - Executive Package - Driver Assistance Plus - Lighting Package - ///M Double Clutch Transmission - Navigation System with Touchpad - Harman Kardon Surround Sound - Heated Front & Rear Seats - Moonroof - **Carfax Certified Vehicle** Our beautiful 2017 BMW ///M3 Competition Package comes equipped with: - Competition Package - - Carbon Fiber Trim w/Black Chrome - Front Sport Seats - Adaptive ///M Suspension - 20” ///M Design Wheels - Active Differential - Dynamic Stability Controls - Shadowline Exterior Trim - Executive Package - - Rear View Camera - Wireless Charging - Park Distance Control - Head-Up Display - Heated Steering Wheel - Retractable Headlight Washers - Driver Assistance Plus - - Active Blind Spot Detection - Active Driving Assistant - Side & Top View Cameras - Speed Limit Information - Lighting Package - - Adaptive Full LED Lights - Automatic High Beams - Stand Alone Options - - Navigation System - Advanced Real Time Traffic Information - ///M Double Clutch Transmission - Wifi HotSpot - Moonroof - Heated Front & Rear Seats - Harman Kardon Surround Sound - Universal Garage Door Opener - Comfort Access Keyless Entry - Power Front Seats - Adjustable Front Armrest - Auto Dimming Mirrors - BMW Assist eCall - BMW TeleServices - Remote Services - ConnectedDrive Services - Sirius Satellite Radio - Alarm System - Enhanced Bluetooth & USB - Apple CarPlay Compatibility - Connected App Compatibility THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN APPLIED WITH CILAJET AVIATION GRADE PAINT AND SURFACE PROTECTANT. CILAJET PROTECTS FROM BIRD DOOKIE, INSECTS, TREE SAP, ACID RAIN, HARD WATER SPOTS, MINERAL DEPOSITS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS. THE CILAJET APPLICATION COMES WITH A 1 YEAR WARRANTY FROM DATE OF SALE. THIS IS APPLIED DUE TO THE FACT THAT WE WANT TO KEEP THE PAINT ON THIS CAR SEXY SO YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. PLEASE ADD $889.00 TO THE INTERNET PRICE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP IT SEXY FOR 1 ADDITIONAL YEAR AT A MINIMUM COST. PLEASE ASK YOUR PRODUCT SPECIALIST FOR MORE DETAILS A SELECTED NUMBER OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PHOTOGRAPHED WITH POWDER COATED WHEELS. THESE POWDER COATED WHEELS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE. THE SALE PRICE INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. BUYERS HAVE THE OPTION TO UPGRADE THEIR PURCHASE TO POWDER COATED WHEELS AT AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $1,295.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C34H5G85101
Stock: 6610P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 22,619 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$55,479
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
BMW M3, M COMPETITION PKG, EXECUTIVE PKG, ORIGINAL MSRP OF $77,000 !!!! CARFAX One-Owner. 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic High Beams, Automatic temperature control, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Executive Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Full Merino Leather Upholstery, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support Delete, M Competition Package, Memory seat, Moonroof, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Park Distance Control, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" x 9" Front/20" x 10" Rear, Wireless Charging. 2017 BMW M3 Mineral Gray Metallic RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1668 miles below market average!Join The Circle.Reviews: * Fierce acceleration from turbocharged engine; highly capable handling with agreeable ride quality; powerful brakes; upscale, well-equipped interior with room for four adults. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C54H5G83334
Stock: PHS6411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 30,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$53,276$1,312 Below Market
City Mitsubishi - Jacksonville / Florida
** DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE** LIGHTNING PACKAGE** EXECUTIVE PACKAGE** BLIND SPOT** M DOUBLE CLUTH TRANSMISSION** RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$76,395.00, CERTIFIED BY CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT TECHNOLOGY - NEVER WORRY WHEN CHANGING LANES AGAIN, 16 Speakers, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic High Beams, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Plus, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Executive Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Lighting Package, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Park Distance Control, Passenger door bin, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Side & Top View Cameras, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Info, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" x 9" Front & 18" x 10" Rear, Wireless Charging. Recent Arrival! Mineral 2017 BMW M3 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C38H5G85277
Stock: G85277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 9,237 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$65,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2017 BMW M3 Competition Sedan***M Competition Package***Executive Package***Navigation System***Harman Kardon Surround Sound System***Heads Up Display***Driving Assistance Plus Package w/Active Blind Spot Detection***Active Driving Assistant***Park Distance Control***Side & Top View Cameras***Rear View Camera***Wireless Charging***Stainless Steel Pedals***Heated Steering Wheel***Merino Leather Dashboard***M Performance Shift Knob***Carbon Fiber Interior Accents***Carbon Fiber Brake Handle***Premium Extended Merino Leather Seating Surfaces w/Heated Front M Sport Bucket Seats***Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory***Split Fold Rear Seat***Illuminated Entry***Carbon Fiber Roof***Lighting Package w/Adaptive Full LED Lights***Auto High Beams***LED Door Projector***Retractable Headlight Washers***DSC and Active M Differential***Rear Spoiler***Black Kidney Grille***BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line***Carbon Fiber Front Attachment w/Carbon Fiber Lip***Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser***Power Folding Door Mirrors***Privacy Glass***Security System***20" x 9" Front/20" x 10" Rear Forged Light Alloy Star-Spoke Wheels***3.0L Inline 6-Cylinder M TwinPower Turbo 444 HP w/High Precision Direct Injection Engine***6-Speed Manual Transmission***Clean Carfax History Report!!! Well Maintained!!! AUSTIN YELLOW METALLIC PAINT!!! 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANS!!! EVERY OPTION!!! ONLY 9,200 MILES!!! GORGEOUS INSIDE & OUT!!! Great Buy!!! Remaining Factory Warranty!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C37H5G86081
Stock: P2911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 59,223 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$42,500$2,619 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1048906 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C59H5G84737
Stock: c1205506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 29,671 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$53,000$966 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$82,355 ORIGINAL MSRP**FROZEN BRILLIANT WHITE METALLIC($5,200)**COMPETITION PACKAGE($4,750)**EXECUTIVE PACKAGE($3,900)**M DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION($2,900)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**HEADS-UP DISPLAY**LED DOOR PROJECTOR**BACKUP CAMERA**DUAL POWER HEATED SEATS**HARMAN KARDON SOUND PACKAGE**20" M PREMIUM WHEELS**KEYLESS REMOTE**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. *** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS8M9C34H5G85258
Stock: 16208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
