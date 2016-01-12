Used 2017 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

BMW of Houston North - Houston / Texas

Black; Extended Merino Leather Seat Upholstery Black Sapphire Metallic Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Contact BMW of Houston North today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 BMW M3 . This BMW includes: LIGHTING PACKAGE BLACK, EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Heads-Up Display BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2017 BMW. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the BMW M3. You can tell this 2017 BMW M3 has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 21,765mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW M3 . With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this BMW M3 will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. More information about the 2017 BMW M3: The BMW 3 Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2017 BMW 3 Series sedans, Sports Wagon, and Gran Turismo models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3 Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Interesting features of this model are long list of appearance packages and trims, high-tech options, athletic driving feel, fuel efficiency, A variety of options, compact size and maneuverability, and practicality and comfort *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBS8M9C39H5G85451

Stock: H5G85451

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-03-2020