Consumer Rating
(4)
1996 BMW M3 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

The 1996 BMW M3's inline six grows to 3.2 liters of displacement and gains 11 extra pound-feet of torque (for a total of 236); peak torque is now accessible at 3,800 rpm as opposed to 4,200. Otherwise, this superb performance coupe is unchanged for 1996.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wonderful
Shoneal,11/29/2002
The '96 M3 will be a classic... today, it is a performance masterpiece. While engines continue to get larger on today's standard coupes, none compare with the M3's supperior suspension and overall handling... truly a wonderful piece of engineering.
Asks much of you, but very rewarding...
sirimiri,02/17/2006
First and foremost, be warned that when an M3 breaks, the repairs can quickly add up. This is a drivers car, it asks a lot of you (stiff clutch, low floorpan, long doors, etc.) so getting in and out, plus driving it around the city is certainly more of a chore than, say, an Honda Civic automatic. But once you are ensconced in the cockpit, be ready to grin and say to yourself many times "I can't believe I just pulled that maneuver" or "watch this!". Truth is, the car doesn't weigh all that much by todays standards, so even with only 240 HP at the crank, this car will scoot quickly. Great lowend torque, but drops off quickly. Rear drive differential makes high speed cornering very easy
Near Perfect
M2Pilot,09/13/2004
This car exhibits german fit and finish accompanied by a muscular solidity that only BMW can offer. Power is delivered in a smooth fashion by the 3.2 litre six. You actually feel like you are a part of this vehicle. Take a trip to Dinan Engieering to boost your M3 to another level of performance...
great driver but a few serious flaws
David M.,11/28/2005
I purchased my 1996 M3 five years and about 65,000 miles ago. I love the way the car handles and looks but there are a few serious concerns. First, I've had three radiators in this car. The first one had the neck fall off where the upper hose connects with the radiator. A tow truck was involved. The second involved a cracked overflow tank and cracked plastic in radiator #2 - a fifty mile tow truck ride was the result of adventure. Added cooling system feature... the exploding water pump... the dealer claims that I need to replace the water pump every couple of years as the plastic impeller blades explode ...happened to me once. Over 40 grand for this?
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1996 BMW M3

Used 1996 BMW M3 Overview

The Used 1996 BMW M3 is offered in the following submodels: M3 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 BMW M3?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 BMW M3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 BMW M3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 BMW M3.

Can't find a used 1996 BMW M3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M3 for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,069.

Find a used BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,091.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M3 for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,378.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,033.

