The 2024 BMW M3 CS Is a Near-Perfect Sport Sedan

Hitting the track

It doesn't take long to really feel the difference between an M3 Competition and the CS. It's not wholly transformed; the core car remains the same, but everything feels a little tighter or a little sharper as if a few layers of filtering between your inputs and the car have been removed.

The extra oomph is the first thing you notice. At low to mid revs, the M3 CS doesn't feel any different than an M3 Competition. Not surprising given the torque output remains unchanged. What you feel is how much harder the CS pulls at the top end. That's saying something given how strong the M3 Competition already feels under throttle. The power is smooth, too, with very little turbo lag and snappy shifts from the eight-speed.

You can have all the power in the world, but it doesn't matter if a car is traction-limited. Here's where the M3 CS has somewhat of an advantage on the M4 CSL, at least in terms of pure performance. The M4 CSL is rear-wheel-drive, a decision that was done partially to save weight and partially for dynamics. It makes the two cars feel different through a corner, where the all-wheel-drive CS can claw its way out with the front axle. The M3 CS feels more sure-footed than the M4 CSL, so you can get on the gas a little earlier to explode out of a turn.

The extra power and reduced weight help the M3 CS feel lighter on its feet than rivals, with less roll in corners and less dive under braking. There's lean, but the CS corners flat, and the sporty bucket seats do an excellent job of keeping your butt in place. The optional carbon-ceramic brakes on our test car held up over our time on the track, with no notable brake fade or drop in performance.