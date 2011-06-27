  1. Home
1999 BMW M3 Review

Pros & Cons

  • One of our all-time favorite sports cars. Carves turns faster than your dad carves Thanksgiving turkey.
  • Price is a bit steep. Interior is a bit cramped.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

People buy BMWs for a variety of reasons. BMWs carry an obvious panache that tells the world that you have, indeed, arrived. Driving a BMW also tells the world that you are a person who is young at heart, someone who may want to change their own gears from time to time; unlike, say, a stuffy owner of a Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, or Cadillac. Lastly, BMWs politely tell people that you like to drive, and to please move out of that left lane so that you can pass, thank you.

The BMW 3-Series is now in its seventh year of production. Despite this, the car is still fresh and exciting evoking powerful feelings of desire and jealousy every time we see one cruising down the street. This year, the big news is the addition of a zippy little 6-pot engine for the coupe and convertible. At 2.5-liters, the new engine makes 28 more horsepower and a whopping 48 more lbs./ft. of torque than the 4-cylinder engine that is still standard on the entry level hatchback and sedan. Safety is another concern that BMW addressed in 1998, adding standard side-impact airbags to all of the 3-Series coupes, sedans, and convertibles.

The 3-Series is BMW's most popular line of cars because it spans such a broad price range. Starting at just under $22,000 for the fun and cheap 318ti hatchback, the 3-Series reaches its pinnacle at more than $40,000 with the outstanding, high-performance M3 coupe and sedan. Despite the disparity in prices, the 3-Series models are uniformly fun to drive due to their wonderful chassis, excellent steering, and top-notch suspensions.

We believe that the purchase of a 3-Series car is one of the best ways to get to know that twisty stretch of road that you were always afraid to introduce to your Buick Century. This is definitely not the car for all people, backseat room is cramped and the limited cargo space makes it impractical for large families. But, if you are a person who enjoys driving, the 3-Series is a nice alternative to muscle car machismo. We are thrilled that BMW has exercised restraint in these times of overblown excess. By keeping their revisions to those things that need revising, leaving the core of the vehicle untainted, the 3-Series is able to improve itself, rather than replace itself, every few years.

1999 Highlights

Production of 1999 BMW M3 four-door sedans ends this year as BMW concentrates on selling the M3 coupe and recently introduced M3 convertible. These models go unchanged for 1999.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 BMW M3.

5(85%)
4(12%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
34 reviews
34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Everything I expected it to be
Curtis,04/27/2009
Owned for over 6 years and drive over 100K miles (163K total). Have only brought it in 3x for minor issues (a/c control, brake noise and steering lock failure). All other maintenance and repairs were done myself or by a friend. Have upgraded suspension components (shocks/struts, lowered springs, sway bars, bushings) resulting in a firmer but way better handling vehicle. My brother has a stock M3 sedan and they feel like very different cars now. Power is adequate. People want more, but this car was not designed for straightline speed - no BMW ever has been. Can push the car to its limits without much drama. Plan to keep several more years and surpass 200K miles. Fantastic car.
Fun to drive
M3Pilot,07/04/2002
The 1999 BMW M3 Convertible is a fun car to drive. The engine is peppy and the handling is awesome. Driving through winding roads is a blast because the car practically hugs the road. Acceleration is great due to the smooth revving V6 engine. The interior is nice but luggage room is very tight.
M3 Convertible - Be one with your car...
m3rocksj,01/24/2003
This car fits like a glove. I have owned Mercedes, Acuras, and a Porsche. This car, above all the rest, gave me the greatest sense of unity between a man and his car. That may sound very weird, but if you drove one you would know what I mean. I feel a sense of control over every aspect of driving. I first test drove the E36 325, and had a similar sense, but with the "M" engine you get the control and the incredible power. If you ever get a chance to drive the M3, take it and see what I mean. Just be prepared to miss it when it's over.
The ultimate driving machine!
Pruthur,03/08/2004
The M3 convertable is an extraordinary car. It handels incredibally and has a beautifuly finished interior. BMW did not cut any curves when designing and making this car. This is not a light weight sports car. It sits powerfully on the road. Long distance/highway trips are a dream in this car. I have been amazed at how well it handels in the rain. The leather finishes are true quality. I have owned this car for 3 years and absolutely love it.
See all 34 reviews of the 1999 BMW M3
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1999 BMW M3

Used 1999 BMW M3 Overview

The Used 1999 BMW M3 is offered in the following submodels: M3 Coupe, M3 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 BMW M3?

Price comparisons for Used 1999 BMW M3 trim styles:

  • The Used 1999 BMW M3 Base is priced between $18,999 and$18,999 with odometer readings between 106831 and106831 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 BMW M3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 BMW M3 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1999 M3s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,999 and mileage as low as 106831 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 BMW M3.

Can't find a used 1999 BMW M3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M3 for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,048.

Find a used BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,050.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M3 for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,046.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,916.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 BMW M3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

