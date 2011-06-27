1991 BMW M3 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,310 - $9,520
Used M3 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
The M3 carries over unchanged for 1991. This is your last opportunity to get a first-generation M3, as the 3 Series two-door on which it is based will undergo a full redesign next year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 BMW M3.
Most helpful consumer reviews
negaroblue,07/11/2003
it is fun to drive and handles like my porsche 911s
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 BMW M3 features & specs
MPG
15 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
192 hp @ 6750 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the M3
Related Used 1991 BMW M3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3