Used 2006 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

BMW M3 Convertible For Sale. SMG automatic Transmission, Titan Shadow Trim, Harmon Kardon Premium Sound System, Xenon Lights, Heated Seats, Park Distance Control. Lumbar Support For Seats, This M Sport Is very clean Inside and out, Super Nice car.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 BMW M3 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSBR93476PK10928

Stock: K10928

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020