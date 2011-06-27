  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M3
  4. Used 1990 BMW M3
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

1990 BMW M3 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1991
1990
BMW M3 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$4,439 - $9,805
Used M3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The high-intensity M3 is unchanged for 1990.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 BMW M3.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

For the M purist
ray,11/11/2007
I've owned other BMWs and this is the "Ultimate Driving Machine" like they say it is. I enjoy driving it around town and long trips both. It has never left me stranded yet. Parts are still readily available too. There are faster & better handling coupes out there, but this is just a fun car to drive. With the price of fuel rising, I think I'll keep her.
Excellent collectable
lu955i,11/06/2002
This isn't your run of the mill car. Even amongst BMW's it is special. Until you own one the M symbol is just that, a symbol. Once you experience the car , once you own one then you can truly see how special the M3 series is. This is one enjoyable car and a pleasure to own. It is as reliable as an old Benz but able to mix it up with some of the best of today's sports cars. You can actually live with this vehicle day in & out. Maintenance is easily bearable. If your can turn a few wrenches and are resourceful in parts location you can even keep cost cheap. There's also a bevy of information on the net for it. Overall a fantastic car. I love it.
See all 2 reviews of the 1990 BMW M3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
192 hp @ 6750 rpm
See all Used 1990 BMW M3 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1990 BMW M3

Used 1990 BMW M3 Overview

The Used 1990 BMW M3 is offered in the following submodels: M3 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 BMW M3?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 BMW M3s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 BMW M3 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 BMW M3.

Can't find a used 1990 BMW M3s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M3 for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $23,296.

Find a used BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,676.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M3 for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,481.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,378.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 BMW M3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW M3 lease specials

Related Used 1990 BMW M3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles