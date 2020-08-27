Used 2013 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me
- 65,846 miles
$35,500
Lake Norman Hyundai - Cornelius / North Carolina
Jet Black 2013 BMW M3 RWD 6-Speed Manual 4.0L V8 32VBMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSKG9C56DJ595011
Stock: 9B77580A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 37,057 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,998
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Convertible Hardtop, Onboard Communications System, Rear Air, BMW APPS, SATELLITE RADIO, 7-SPEED M DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, Aluminum Wheels, PREMIUM PKG KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Convertible Hardtop, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. BMW M3 Convertible with Mineral White Metallic exterior and Fox Red Novillo Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 414 HP at 8300 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION Drivelogic, PREMIUM PKG pwr folding auto-dimming mirrors, universal garage door opener, comfort access keyless entry, upgraded interior trim, compass mirror, rear park distance control, navigation, online information services, voice-command, real time traffic information, COLD WEATHER PKG heated front seats, through loading system w/integrated transport bag, retractable headlight washers, SATELLITE RADIO, BMW APPS smartphone integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System. EXPERTS RAVE: "Magnificent, pulse-raising V-8." -CarAndDriver.com. WHO WE ARE: Welcome to DCH Montclair Acura in Verona, New Jersey, New Jersey's #1 Volume Acura Dealer. We have an large selection of New Acura and Certified Pre-Owned Acura Vehicles as well as many other brands. No matter if you're driving from NYC or any of the Northern New Jersey suburbs you're sure to find the Acura of your dreams at DCH Montclair Acura where we are Delivering Customer Happiness Everyday! Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDX9C54DJ840560
Stock: MAJ0515A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 18,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$34,000
Kia On The Boulevard - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDX9C54DE786136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,350 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$24,997
Mazal Motors - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSKG9C58DJ593910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,411
Arlington Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
front axle tie-rod and stiffening plate in aluminum
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSKG9C56DJ594392
Stock: 594392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,988 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$29,990
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Mudarri Motorsports is proud to offer this beautiful 2012 BMW M3! Powered by a fantastic sounding 4.0L V8 engine paired to a Dual Clutch transmission with paddle shifters! Fully loaded with all the bells and whistles! Dont miss out on this one! Super rare color combo! No accidents and tons of service records! Come down today and take this beauty for a test drive! We love trades and we can help with all of your financing needs! 4252027444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSKG9C52CE797593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,242 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$23,966
Hendrick Lexus Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
WAS $27,695. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Dual Zone A/C, Convertible Hardtop, CD Player, SYCAMORE ANTHRACITE WOOD TRIM, 19" X 8.5" FRONT & 19" X 9.5" REAR DO... 7-SPEED M DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, PREMIUM PKGAFFORDABILITYWas $27,695.KEY FEATURES INCLUDERear Air, CD Player, Convertible Hardtop, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Leather Seats, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System.OPTION PACKAGES7-SPEED M DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION Drivelogic, PREMIUM PKG pwr folding exterior mirrors, universal garage door opener, comfort access keyless entry, upgraded interior trim, compass mirror, rear park distance control, navigation, BMW Assist w/enhanced BT & USB, online information services, voice-command, iPod & USB adapter, hands-free Bluetooth, real time traffic information, 19" X 8.5" FRONT & 19" X 9.5" REAR DOUBLE-SPOKE LIGHT ALLOY WHEELS (STYLE 220M) P245/35R19 front & P265/35R19 rear run-flat performance tires, COLD WEATHER PKG heated front seats, through loading system w/cargo bag, retractable headlight washers, SYCAMORE ANTHRACITE WOOD TRIM. BMW M3 Convertible with Space Gray Metallic exterior and Black Novillo Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 414 HP at 8300 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGCarAndDriver.com explains "Sweet six-cylinders; bad-boy M3 V-8; industry-best seats; high quality fit, finish, and materials.".VISIT US TODAYOur passion is providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, to have your vehicle serviced or to arrange financing, we are committed to providing a Lexus experience that keeps you coming back.A $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDX9C51CE785136
Stock: P10944B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 93,592 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,900
Luxury Sport Autos - Portland / Oregon
**We are Open! Home Delivery Available**, Certified Carfax History, Bluetooth/Handsfree Phone, *TEXT 503-850-0544 or CALL 503-567-1360, M3 Hardtop Convertible! Very Desirable Silverstone Metallic Exterior on Premium Black Leather Sport Bucket Seats, Fire Breathing 4.0L V8 with 414 Horse Power, 0-60 MPG in 4.8 Seconds, Perfect Shifting 7-Spd DCT Transmission, Navigation Professional, Park Distance, Premium Sounds, Premium Factory Wheels, Pre-Purchase Inspected, Ready for Top Down Driving Enjoyment. 2012 BMW M3 4.0L V8 32V90 Days No Payments OAC On Approved Credit! We Accept Trade-In Vehicles, Credit Union Direct Lending, Extended Warranties Available for Peace of Mind, Consignment Vehicle Sales Program, We work with All Levels of Credit, Vehicles are Shown Inside our Indoor 21,000 Sqft Showroom. Call 503-567-1360 Today for Great Financing Rates!* - This 2012 BMW M3 2dr Hartop Convertible 4.0L V8 414 Horsepower 0-60 4.8 Seconds features a 4.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed M-DCT transmission. The vehicle is Silverstone Metallic with a Anthracite/Black Boston Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Boston Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 503-567-1360 or joe@luxurysportautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDX9C5XCE784907
Stock: JC5178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 94,870 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$27,970
Auto Weekly Specials - Marietta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSKG9C59CE797686
Stock: M797686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,733 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,950
Spanos Motors - Daytona Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSKG9C53CE798798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,990
Germain Cadillac of Easton - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDX9C56CE784712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,629 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,495$3,013 Below Market
Coventry Motorcar - Coventry / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSKG9C56BE797482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,784 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$41,995$3,033 Below Market
California Car Company - Brea / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M3 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3C9C50FP804422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,172 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,950$1,981 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1743841 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDX9C53BE783967
Stock: c174200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 7,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$39,966
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
One look at this BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manual and you will just know, this is your ride. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manuals we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. This BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manual has been smoke free since when it was new. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. The powerful 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. The 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manual. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. You will not find another BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manual fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. You won't find a mechanical difference between this car and the same car fresh off the factory floor. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this car is a one-owner vehicle. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. All our vehicles are AutoCheck CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included AutoCheck history report. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this car's AutoCheck One Owner report provide the proof. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manual with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. Special Offer This advertised price is valid from 10:00 am, Thursday, October 17, 2019 until Friday 5:00pm October 19,2019.Price Excludes processing fee $999 + Tax Tags + Title + Registration fees + dealer fees .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSKG9C53BE367523
Stock: 367523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$38,998$2,771 Below Market
Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania
Local Trade!, 2015 BMW M3, 3.0L I6, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Sapphire Metallic, Opal White w/Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Memory seat, Navigation System.This vehicle has been fully serviced by our service department with a 150-point inspection and is offered with a 3-Month/3,000-Mile limited powertrain warranty. This is just part of what it takes to become Kelly Certified. All of our vehicles come with our 3-Day/150-Mile Money Back Guarantee and 30-Day/1000-Mile Trade Out Policy. It is Live Market Priced by scanning over 40,000 websites to assure you of the best value for your money. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted the Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Call's Reader's Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3C9C50FP803531
Stock: J09031A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 54,015 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,883$1,931 Below Market
Greenway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Orlando / Florida
Recent Arrival! New Price! With our Below Market Pricing it saves you Time and Money!, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, 2D Coupe, 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V, 7-Speed Automatic, Alloy wheels, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Overhead airbag, Rear air conditioning, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel. CARFAX One-Owner. Come to Greenway DODGE and test drive this vehicle today! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSKG9C58BE367775
Stock: C200127B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 55,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$39,487$681 Below Market
BMW of Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
KEY FEATURES INCLUDEFull Leather Seating, BMW Navigation, Heated Driver Seat (3 Levels), Rear Zone Ventilation, Onboard Communications System, Light Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Ventilation, Dynamic Stability Control (including Brake Fade Compensation), Seat Memory, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Turbocharged, Child Safety Locks, Steering Audio & Bluetooth Controls, Exterior Mirror Heating.OPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Satellite Radio, Retractable Headlight Washers, Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M-DOUBLE CLUTCH Drivelogic, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, ENHANCED USB & BLUETOOTH W/SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, MOONROOF. BMW M3 Sedan with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Sonoma Beige interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*. *Serviced here at BMW of SouthpointVEHICLE REVIEWS"The new twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine is a treat. With 406 pound-feet of torque on tap it has terrific abilities around town and in low-speed situations. All that push is available from just 1,850 rpm, so it's always ready to punch you forward, quickly." -Edmunds.com. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $62,000*.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERBMW of Southpoint has been awarded the BMW Center of Excellence award several times. We have a large selection of BMWs and we serve the Triangle: Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and the Triad: Greensboro and beyond. Our client advisors are passionate about BMW and truly understand that a BMW is not just a car; it's the Ultimate Driving Machine. Experience the BMW of Southpoint Promise today.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3C9C58FJ276289
Stock: B0322A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
