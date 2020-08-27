Used 2013 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

One look at this BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manual and you will just know, this is your ride. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manuals we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. This BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manual has been smoke free since when it was new. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. The powerful 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. The 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manual. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. You will not find another BMW M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manual fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. You won't find a mechanical difference between this car and the same car fresh off the factory floor. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this car is a one-owner vehicle. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. All our vehicles are AutoCheck CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included AutoCheck history report. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this car's AutoCheck One Owner report provide the proof. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this M3 Coupe 6-Speed Manual with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. Special Offer This advertised price is valid from 10:00 am, Thursday, October 17, 2019 until Friday 5:00pm October 19,2019.Price Excludes processing fee $999 + Tax Tags + Title + Registration fees + dealer fees .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2011 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

VIN: WBSKG9C53BE367523

Stock: 367523

Certified Pre-Owned: No

